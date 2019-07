Orlando City SC (7-10-5, 26 points) head out on the road to face the New England Revolution (8-8-6, 30 points) on Saturday, July 27, looking for a six-point swing in the Eastern Conference standings. Kickoff for the match is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium.

Saturday's game will be televised locally on My65 and available on YouTube TV while being broadcast on FM 96.9 The Game in English and La Nueva 990 AM in Spanish.

"We're looking forward to the game. It's a great game for both teams, there's a lot at stake," Head Coach James O'Connor said. "For us, it's a very competitive league and I think this gives a great indication as to where the league is going when you have another competitive game. We've had, I would say for us, a lot of competitive games, but they're very well organized, they're a good team so we're looking forward to it."