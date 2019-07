- Orlando City B (3-10-4, 13 points) travels to face the Richmond Kickers (3-9-3, 12 points) on Saturday, July 20. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at City Stadium, with the match available to stream on ESPN+.

The Lions enter Saturday's match following a 1-0 loss at Greenville this past Saturday. City goalkeeper Christian Herrera denied Greenville's Jake Keegan from the penalty spot in the 19th minute only for the match to be delayed for nearly three hours following the play. The Triumph eventually broke through in the 88th minute of the match with Aaron Walker scoring the game-winner.

Midfielder Thiago De Souza leads the Lions with four goals this season, while teammate Serginho leads the team with three assists.

The Kickers come into the match following a 2-0 loss to North Texas last Saturday. North Texas found the back of the net early with finishes in the 11th and 14th minutes respectively to take all three points on the night.

Joe Gallardo leads Richmond with four goals this season, followed by Dennis Chin with two. Matthew Boldoc leads the Kickers with four assists in 2019.

Saturday's match marks the second of three between the two sides this season, with the Lions taking the first match by a score of 3-2 at Montverde Academy. OCB will travel to Richmond once more for its last game of the 2019 regular season on October 5.

Following Saturday's contest, the Lions will return to Montverde Academy for a midweek match against Tormenta on Wednesday, July 24. They will then travel to face Madison on Saturday, July 27.