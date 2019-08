- Josef Martinez scored in an MLS record 12th consecutive appearance, providing the only goal to continue Atlanta United's dominance over Orlando City with a 1-0 victory at Exploria Stadium on Friday night.

Martinez's 22nd goal of the season, and 17th in his 12-game stretch, improved Atlanta's record to 6W-0L-2D in league meetings all time between the two Southeastern rivals. Eastern Conference leading Atlanta also beat Orlando earlier this month in the U.S. Open Cup semifinals, their first competitive meeting outside league play.

Orlando outshot Atlanta 21-15 and missed numerous quality opportunities on a night when a win or a draw could've taken them at least temporarily above the playoff line in the East.

Carlos Ascues and Tesho Akindele were the worst culprits, failing to beat Brad Guzan in their eight combined shot attempts.

