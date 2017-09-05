< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. North Carolina Courage defeats Orlando Pride 3-0 story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-410351026" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ORLANDO, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - Orlando Pride (0-7-1, 1 point) fell 3-0 to the defending 2018 North Carolina Courage on Saturday night at Orlando City Stadium.<br /> <br /> Orlando Pride Head Coach Marc Skinner:</p> <p>“I think if you watch the game and see what the truth is in the matter, we’ve competed with the champions for 60 minutes and then the mistake and all of a sudden, they [we] have to attack from deep because they [North Carolina] can counterattack us because we need to go and get a goal. And if you open up against them, they’ve got the players that can just hurt you on the counterattack. I think that up until that point I was really proud of the girls and the effort they put in. It’s just always going to be a matter of quality and that’s the thing that has to improve. I’m pleased with them and what they give for the shirt, but there’s a quality issue, both boxes need work and that’s what we’re here to do.”<br /> <br /> Scoring Recap:<br /> <br /> 59’ Kristen Hamilton - NC 1, ORL 0<br /> Kristen Hamilton took advantage of a bobbled ball from Pride goalkeeper Haley Kopmeyer, pouncing on a loose ball in the box to put the visitors up 1-0.<br /> <br /> 66’ Kristen Hamilton (Leah Pruitt) - NC 2, ORL 0<br /> Hamilton doubled the Courage lead with her second goal of the night, using a spin move to break through the Pride defenders before sending a shot off the post and in.<br /> <br /> 85’ Kristen Hamilton (Jaelene Hinkle) - NC 3, ORL 0<br /> Hamilton earned a hat trick on the evening off a cross from Hinkle from the left side of the pitch, which she managed to get a foot on off the bounce for the first-time finish.<br /> <br /> Match Notes:<br /> • Head Coach Marc Skinner utilized the same starting XI as he did for the Pride’s last match in Utah, the first time he has started the same lineup in consecutive matches this season.<br /> • Midfielder Marisa Viggiano and forward Abby Elinsky both registered the second start of their NWSL careers in the match.<br /> • Midfielder Dani Weatherholt captained the Pride for the third-consecutive match. <br /> Next Match:<br /> The Pride will have two weeks off as the NWSL enters a two-week break for the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup following this weekend’s matches. Their next match will be against the Houston Dash on June 15 at BBVA Compass Stadium. 