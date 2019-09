Orlando City SC (9-13-8, 35 points) closes out a two-game home stand on Saturday, Sept. 14 against the New England Revolution (10-10-9, 39 points) in a pivotal Eastern Conference matchup. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Exploria Stadium.

Saturday's match will be locally televised on FOX35 Plus and available on YouTube TV and ESPN+ while being broadcasted on Real Radio 104.1 FM in English and Acción 97.9 FM, 810 AM in Spanish.

"Obviously really excited. These are the type of games that you want to be involved in, so again we're really looking forward to it. I think for us this particular game obviously we're desperate to win because we understand the ramifications of the game, the importance of the game," Head Coach James O'Connor said. "But I think it's managing the process, I think if you worry too much about the outcome it affects it so I think we need to stay very process-oriented, make sure we get some good training in and keep the level of performances where they've been at."