Larin's stoppage-time goal gives Orlando City win over Galaxy

- Cyle Larin rifled home the game winning a goal off a corner kick in the 91st minute, sending the Orlando City Stadium crowd home happy with a 2-1 win.



The Lions gave up a game-tying goal to Romain Alessandrini in the 83rd minute, but the late score moved the team into first place in the Eastern Conference.



It was Larin’s fourth goal of the season.



Will Johnson got Orlando City on the scoreboard in the 9th minute with a highlight-reel goal on a bounding ball.



The team travels to Yankee Stadium to take on New York City FC next Sunday.