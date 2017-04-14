ON FOX 35: Orlando City hosts LA Galaxy Saturday

ORLANDO, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - Orlando City SC hosts the LA Galaxy on Saturday, which will mark LA’s first-ever match at Orlando City Stadium.  The match will be carried live on FOX 35 at 3 p.m., with MLS pregame coverage starting at 2:30 p.m.

The Lions have a perfect home record so far, with wins over NYC FC, Philadelphia Union,  and NY Red Bulls.  

Lions' midfielder Matías Pérez García will miss Saturday’s match, the result of a suspension by the MLS Disciplinary Committee, due to violent conduct following the team's 1-0 victory over the Red Bulls on Sunday.

The LA Galaxy recorded their first win at StubHub Center last Friday with a 2-0 win over the Eastern Conference Montreal Impact.

In all-time contests against Orlando City, the Galaxy have gone 1-1-0.  In their most recent match, the Galaxy defeated Orlando 4-2 at StubHub Center last year. 

