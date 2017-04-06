Orlando City acquires midfielder Luis Gil on loan from Mexico

- Orlando City Soccer Club has acquired the right of first refusal to midfielder Luis Gil from Real Salt Lake, in exchange for $100,000 of Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) to be delivered in 2018. Gil joins the Lions on a season-long loan from LigaMX side Querétaro Fútbol Club.

The loan includes an option for purchase at the end of the 2017 Major League Soccer (MLS) season. If Gil doesn’t remain with the Club in 2018, Orlando City SC receives $50,000 in TAM from Real Salt Lake in exchange for the Right of First Refusal to Gil.

Gil brings a wealth of MLS experience to the Lions at just 23 years old, having featured in 134 regular season games and 11 post-season matches for Real Salt Lake from 2010-15, with 93 of those coming under the Lions current coach. Gil also made four U.S. Open Cup appearances and three in the CONCACAF Champions League, including his 2010 RSL debut against Liga MX side Cruz Azul.

Information provided by Orlando City Soccer Club.