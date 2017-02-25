Orlando City SC trades Brek Shea, gets Giles Barnes

- The Orlando City Soccer Club will take to the field in their brand new stadium on March 5 without one of their biggest stars.



The team announced on Saturday that Brek Shea was traded.



Officials say he will now play in Vancouver with the Vancouver Whitecaps FC.



Shea played 46 games with the Orlando City Lions and also appeared in 34 games for the U.S. National Team.



Giles Barnes will now take Shea's place.



Barnes is a forward with 33 goals in five MLS seasons.