Orlando City Lions win final pre-season match in new stadium

- For the first time Saturday night, the guys in purple got to play at their new in their new home.



This marked the Orlando City Soccer Club’s 6th and final pre-season match. They beat St. Louis FC 3-1.



City’s lead scorer Cyle Larin says he already loves the team’s new stadium.



“It feels like you actually have your home. Everyone loves playing here. I know it’s the first game here, but everything thinks the grass is nice, the stadium is nice,” Larin said.



He says the grass is his favorite part of the new stadium.



OCSC came ready to build a fortress.



Four minutes in, Captain Kaka takes a free kick, scoring the first goal in the new digs, proving why he’s king of the Lions.



Along with the new stadium comes a new two striker line up with a new dynamic duo.



Designated player Carlos Rivas sends two nice balls across to Cyle Larin, scoring two goals within 10 minutes.



City lead 3-0 at half, but failed to add more points in the send 45.



OCSC Head Coach Jason Kreis seems happy with his strikers.



“Tonight, they really looked for each other, they looked really dangerous,” Kreis said.



Saturday's match was only open to the media and VIP’s, so it was a little quiet inside.



Larin told FOX 35 what he’s looking forward to most, “The wall, see how loud the wall is going to be,” Larin said.



The roof in the supporters section was designed to amplify noise of the “The Wall”.



That is one of the biggest components that will go into making this house a home.