Orlando City SC holds dedication ceremony for seats to honor Pulse victims

- Orlando City Soccer Club on Wednesday hosted a dedication of 49 rainbow-colored seats in Section 12 of the team's new Downtown Orlando stadium. The seats are meant to permanently honor the victims and families of those affected by the Pulse Nightclub tragedy on June 12, 2016.

"With this tribute, Orlando City SC hopes fans and those who visit the stadium from around the world always remember the City Beautiful for its inclusive, diverse and welcoming community," the team said in a statement sent to FOX 35.

The Lions will kick off its 2017 Major League Soccer campaign on March 5 against New York City FC at the new stadium.