- The Orlando City Soccer Club has beat FC Cincinnati with a final score of 5-1.

Lions’ forwards Nani and Tesho Akindele each recorded a brace on the night, with Nani’s second goal of the evening marking the 200th goal scored by Orlando in MLS play. Dom Dwyer also scored his fourth goal of the season in the match.

Orlando City Head Coach James O'Connor said that "I thought overall the mentality of the players was excellent. To play at three o’clock in Florida is a test, a mental test, and I thought the mentality of the players showed - going a goal down and then coming back and reacting the way they did."

O'Connor also spoke of the Orlando City fans, who showed their support at this hometown game. "The supporters have been fantastic. We’ve gone a goal down and the supporters are trying to encourage the players, really trying to lift them and get them going and they played a big part again tonight, like they always do," he said.

The Orlando City Soccer Club took away the win at the Orlando City Stadium. Sunday's match was just one of two between the Orlando City Soccer Club and FC Cincinnati. They will face off again at Nippert Stadium on September 29th.

Orlando City Soccer Club's next game is on Friday against the LA Galaxy at the Orlando City Stadium.

