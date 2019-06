- Orlando City SC has announced that it has recalled goalkeeper Mason Stajduhar from his loan at Tulsa Roughnecks of the United Soccer League.

Stajduhar was originally loaned to Tulsa earlier this season on March 15. While with Tulsa, Stajduhar started 11 matches across all competitions, owning a record of 2-3-6 with two clean sheets.

The 21-year-old originally signed with Orlando City as a Homegrown Player and was ranked fourth overall nationally by TopDrawerSoccer.com in 2015. Prior to signing his Homegrown contract, Stajduhar played for Orlando City's U-23 Academy Team.

In 2017, Stajduhar was diagnosed with Ewing's Sarcoma and placed on the season-ending injury list. Stajduhar spent the 2018 season recovering, and was cleared for all soccer activities for the 2019 season.

TRANSACTION: Orlando City SC recalls goalkeeper Mason Stajduhar from loan with Tulsa Roughnecks on June 24, 2019.