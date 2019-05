- Orlando City SC has hired Marcelo Neveleff as its newest Academy Director. Neveleff will report directly to Executive Vice President of Soccer Operations Luiz Muzzi, as the two will work together in laying the pathway from the Club’s Development Academy (DA) to the First Team and building the Club’s developmental pyramid.

“Marcelo is a very experienced professional - as a coach, as an academy director, as a scout. He lived in Florida for a long-time, he was an academy director for Weston, so he knows the Florida landscape, he knows the players here,” Orlando City EVP of Soccer Operations Luiz Muzzi said. “He brings a different culture, as well, and he’s been involved in the development of players in the United States for a long time. I think Marcelo is a great fit, he’s a guy that has a lot of talent and emotions and is very excited to be here. It couldn’t be a better fit.

Neveleff comes to Orlando from the New England Revolution, where he has served as the first team assistant coach since 2017. A USSF “A” licensed coach, Neveleff brings a plethora of experience to the table at both the domestic and international levels.

“I am very happy to join Orlando City SC. First of all, I would like to thank Club management for trusting me to lead such an important part of the organization. I believe the Academy is a vital pillar for the future success of Orlando City SC as an organization and for the MLS as a growing league,” Neveleff said. “The players we are responsible for developing will lay the foundation and help us achieve our vision to create a First Team with impactful Homegrown Players that are not just great soccer players, but also great human beings.”

During his time in New England, Neveleff worked with U.S. Soccer as both a technical advisor for the Boys’ Development Academy and as an assistant for the U-20 Men’s National Team. In 2017, he was part of a staff that helped lead the U-20s to win the CONCACAF U-20 Championship.

A native of Argentina, Neveleff will oversee the development side of the Orlando City DA, a role in which he has found much success in his career. From 2009-15, Neveleff served as the technical director of Weston FC, a U.S. Soccer Development Academy and one of the marquee youth clubs in South Florida. While in this role, Neveleff oversaw the development of both the boys and girls programs, earning U.S. Soccer Academy Coach of the Year honors in 2010-11 for his efforts.

Neveleff will also oversee operations of Orlando City B, the Club’s official USL League One squad and the top of Club’s player development pyramid, bridging the Academy with the First Team.

Throughout his coaching career, Neveleff has served at the helm of six different clubs. His experience includes time in Florida as the head coach of the Fort Lauderdale Strikers of the North American Soccer League (NASL) in 2015, as well as at two clubs in Bolivia’s top flight in C.D. Jorge Wilstermann (2011-12) and Club Aurora (2012). His experience in Bolivia was hallmarked by leading Wilstermann to the 2011 Copa Libertadores - the most prestigious club tournament in South America.

From 2009-10, Neveleff served as an assistant coach for Miami FC of the NASL and served as the head coach at Brailizian club Clube Desportivo Sete de Setembro from 2007-08. Early on in his career, he was the head coach for United States Interregional Soccer League (now USL) clubs Jacksonville Cyclones (1997-98) and the Myrtle Beach Sea Dogs (1999).

