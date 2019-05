- Orlando City SC closes out a two-game home stint when it hosts the LA Galaxy on Friday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at Orlando City Stadium.

The match will be televised on Univision Deportes and will also be available to stream on Twitter in English. It will also be broadcast on FM 96.9 The Game in English and La Nueva 990 AM in Spanish.

“We’re all very pleased with the match against Cincinnati,” Head Coach James O’Connor said. “For us now again, it’s about being intentional about making sure training is right. We have to focus on [LA] Galaxy now because they’re obviously a very good team and it’ll be a tough game.”

The Lions enter Friday’s contest fresh off a 5-1 rout of FC Cincinnati this past Sunday. Darren Mattocks gave the visitors the lead in the 24th minute, but the Lions responded with five goals of their own to take all three points. Tesho Akindele opened the scoring for the Lions in the 37th minute, followed by back-to-back goals from Nani in the 50th and 59th minutes respectively. Akindele secured a brace of his own when he added another in the 64th, while Dom Dwyer capped off the afternoon with is fourth goal of 2019 in the 82nd.

Nani’s brace on Sunday extended his team-lead to seven goals this season, which also ties him for third in the league with four other players. Akindele is tied for second on the squad in goals scored with four in 2019.

The Galaxy travel to Orlando after a 1-0 loss at home to Colorado Rapids this past Sunday. Andre Shinyashiki scored the lone goal of the match in the 82nd minute, giving the Rapids their first win of 2019 and the Galaxy their fourth-consecutive loss.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic leads the Galaxy with nine goals this season, but will be unavailable for Friday’s match due to suspension. Dwyer will also be unavailable, serving a one-game suspension for yellow-card accumulation.

Following Friday’s match, the Lions will head out on the road as they travel to Montreal to face the Impact on Saturday, June 1 at Stade Saputo.

The Orlando City Soccer Club contributed to this report.