type="submit" style="display:none;"></button> </div> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 3--> <!-- *** Zoomd: Widget Script *** --> <script async="async" src="//zdwidget3-bs.sphereup.com/zoomd/SearchUi/Script?clientId=20890989"></script> <!-- *** /Zoomd *** --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(e,b,f){var d=false,a=function(){if(!d){d=true;var j=e("zoomd-widget-root"),k=0,h="";var i=new EP.Util.Debounce(function(m){k=!!m.totalResults?m.totalResults:0;h=!!m.query?m.query:"";f.track("Search Completed",{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k})},500);Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("firstPageSearchAndRendered",i);var l="Search Result Selected",g="";j.on("click",".zoomd-widget-search-container-box",function(){g=e(this).find("h4 .zd-result-title").html();f.track(l,{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k,page_item_title:g})})}},c=function(){if(!!window.Zoomd&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget.events){Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("widgetOpened",function(g,h){f.track("Search Started");a()})}else{setTimeout(c,1000)}};c()})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 3--> </header> <!-- end: HEADER --> <div id="main" class="container" data-role="content"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_103_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless " id="p_p_id_103_" > <span id="p_103"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> </div> </div> <div class="fox-story-layout fox-story-v2-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-1"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-1"> <div class="portlet-boundary src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/08/Orlando-City-Lions-logo_1552087278135_6874113_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/08/Orlando-City-Lions-logo_1552087278135_6874113_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/08/Orlando-City-Lions-logo_1552087278135_6874113_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/08/Orlando-City-Lions-logo_1552087278135_6874113_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/08/Orlando-City-Lions-logo_1552087278135_6874113_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-408579334-393818184" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/08/Orlando-City-Lions-logo_1552087278135_6874113_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/08/Orlando-City-Lions-logo_1552087278135_6874113_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/08/Orlando-City-Lions-logo_1552087278135_6874113_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/08/Orlando-City-Lions-logo_1552087278135_6874113_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, <p><strong class='dateline'>ORLANDO, Fla. (ORLANDO CITY)</strong> - Orlando City SC closes out a two-game home stint when it hosts the LA Galaxy on Friday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at Orlando City Stadium.</p>
<p>The match will be televised on Univision Deportes and will also be available to stream on Twitter in English. It will also be broadcast on FM 96.9 The Game in English and La Nueva 990 AM in Spanish.</p>
<p>"We're all very pleased with the match against Cincinnati," Head Coach James O'Connor said. "For us now again, it's about being intentional about making sure training is right. We have to focus on [LA] Galaxy now because they're obviously a very good team and it'll be a tough game."</p>
<p>The Lions enter Friday's contest fresh off a 5-1 rout of FC Cincinnati this past Sunday. Darren Mattocks gave the visitors the lead in the 24th minute, but the Lions responded with five goals of their own to take all three points. (ORLANDO CITY)</strong> - Orlando City SC closes out a two-game home stint when it hosts the LA Galaxy on Friday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at Orlando City Stadium.</p> <p>The match will be televised on Univision Deportes and will also be available to stream on Twitter in English. It will also be broadcast on FM 96.9 The Game in English and La Nueva 990 AM in Spanish.</p> <p>“We’re all very pleased with the match against Cincinnati,” Head Coach James O’Connor said. “For us now again, it’s about being intentional about making sure training is right. We have to focus on [LA] Galaxy now because they’re obviously a very good team and it’ll be a tough game.”</p> <p>The Lions enter Friday’s contest fresh off a 5-1 rout of FC Cincinnati this past Sunday. Darren Mattocks gave the visitors the lead in the 24th minute, but the Lions responded with five goals of their own to take all three points. Tesho Akindele opened the scoring for the Lions in the 37th minute, followed by back-to-back goals from Nani in the 50th and 59th minutes respectively. Akindele secured a brace of his own when he added another in the 64th, while Dom Dwyer capped off the afternoon with is fourth goal of 2019 in the 82nd.</p> <p>Nani’s brace on Sunday extended his team-lead to seven goals this season, which also ties him for third in the league with four other players. Akindele is tied for second on the squad in goals scored with four in 2019.</p> <p>The Galaxy travel to Orlando after a 1-0 loss at home to Colorado Rapids this past Sunday. Andre Shinyashiki scored the lone goal of the match in the 82nd minute, giving the Rapids their first win of 2019 and the Galaxy their fourth-consecutive loss.</p> <p>Zlatan Ibrahimovic leads the Galaxy with nine goals this season, but will be unavailable for Friday’s match due to suspension. <p><em>The Orlando City Soccer Club contributed to this report.</em></p> All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Orlando Pride signs three national team replacement players</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 23 2019 03:05PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Orlando Pride has signed three players ahead of Saturday’s match against Utah Royals FC. Defenders Alika Keene and Hana Kerner, and midfielder Taylor Porter will join the Pride as National Team Replacement Players.</p><p>National Team Replacement Players do not count against the team’s roster limit and can be signed when a National Team Player is away on international duty. The Pride currently have eight players on international duty preparing for the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.</p><p>Keene, a Mount Dora native, spent time with the Pride in the preseason as a non-roster invitee. A graduate of Harvard University, Keene played for the Crimson from 2012-15. Her resume includes 65 appearances with five assists in her collegiate career. Internationally, Keene has represented Jamaica at the youth level.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/orlando-magic-replaces-stolen-memorabilia-items-at-museum" title="Orlando Magic replaces stolen memorabilia items at museum" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/23/WOFL_orlando%20magic%20memorabilia%20wells%20built%20museum_052319_1558636360416.png_7306295_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/23/WOFL_orlando%20magic%20memorabilia%20wells%20built%20museum_052319_1558636360416.png_7306295_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/23/WOFL_orlando%20magic%20memorabilia%20wells%20built%20museum_052319_1558636360416.png_7306295_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/23/WOFL_orlando%20magic%20memorabilia%20wells%20built%20museum_052319_1558636360416.png_7306295_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/23/WOFL_orlando%20magic%20memorabilia%20wells%20built%20museum_052319_1558636360416.png_7306295_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Orlando Magic replaces stolen memorabilia items at museum</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Sydney Cameron </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 23 2019 02:32PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Orlando Magic replaced several stolen Magic memorabilia items at the Wells’ Built Museum of African-American History and Culture on Thursday.</p><p>The team donated nearly a dozen Magic items, including autographed Vince Carter and Grant Hill jerseys and a photo of the 1992 NBA Draft Pick, Shaquille O’Neal.</p><p>Magic Community Ambassadors Nick Anderson and Bo Outlaw attended the unveiling ceremony and autographed photos for the new display case.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/indians-look-to-end-3-game-slide-against-rays" title="Indians look to end 3-game slide against Rays" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/24/Baseball%20Generic_1443108435201_252994_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/24/Baseball%20Generic_1443108435201_252994_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/24/Baseball%20Generic_1443108435201_252994_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/24/Baseball%20Generic_1443108435201_252994_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/24/Baseball%20Generic_1443108435201_252994_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Indians look to end 3-game slide against Rays</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">The Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 23 2019 11:59AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Tampa Bay Rays face off against the Cleveland Indians in Cleveland on Thursday, 6 p.m. EDT.</p><p>PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: TBD Indians: Adam Plutko (1-0, 1.50 ERA, .50 WHIP, 4 strikeouts)</p><p>LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/bridenstine-new-nasa-moon-program-will-be-different-from-apollo-missions"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/23/Artemis-moon-missions_1558652546129_7307775_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Artemis-moon-missions_1558652546129.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Bridenstine: New NASA moon program will be different from Apollo missions</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/a1a-rehab-hurting-businesses-in-flagler-beach"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/10/07/a1a_1475888774184_2146393_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="a1a_1475888774184.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>A1A rehab hurting businesses in Flagler Beach</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/bobby-joe-long-execution"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/bobby%20joe%20long_1558645232183.jpg_7306742_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="bobby joe long_1558645232183.jpg-401385.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>"Long overdue:" Florida serial killer executed after 34 years</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/facebook-instant/john-walker-lindh-american-who-joined-taliban-released-from-prison"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/John-Walker-Lindh-Reuters_1558479160779_7299269_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="John Walker Lindh, who is currently behind bars in Indiana, is set to be released May 23, years before completing a 20-year sentence for joining and supporting the Taliban. " title="John-Walker-Lindh-Reuters_1558479160779-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>John Walker Lindh, American who joined Taliban, released from prison</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0663_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0663"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-AD-WOFL_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_0663_MOD-AD-WOFL_MR_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_0663_MOD-AD-WOFL_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/sports', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/sports', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/sports', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/sports', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/sports', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '408579334'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_k7BkCoxW0yHm_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_k7BkCoxW0yHm"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3194289_1.1"> <div> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Fox 35 News App</h3></header> <!-- Content Starts Here --> <table border="0" width="100%"> <tbody> <tr> <td> <img border="0" height="250" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/mobile-apps_2017.jpg" /></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPhone</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPad</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" target="_blank">Android</a></strong></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <a href="http://www.toyotaoforlando.com/" target="_blank"><img alt="" border="0" height="30" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/mobile/images/toyota-logo-small.png" width="130" /></a></td> </tr> </tbody> id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/facebook-instant/two-hurt-after-plane-crashes-into-mckinney-home" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/23/0523planecrash_1558652336779_7307805_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/23/0523planecrash_1558652336779_7307805_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/23/0523planecrash_1558652336779_7307805_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/23/0523planecrash_1558652336779_7307805_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/23/0523planecrash_1558652336779_7307805_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Two hurt after plane crashes into McKinney home</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/a1a-rehab-hurting-businesses-in-flagler-beach" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/10/07/a1a_1475888774184_2146393_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/10/07/a1a_1475888774184_2146393_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/10/07/a1a_1475888774184_2146393_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/10/07/a1a_1475888774184_2146393_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/10/07/a1a_1475888774184_2146393_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>A1A rehab hurting businesses in Flagler Beach</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/bobby-joe-long-execution" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/bobby%20joe%20long_1558645232183.jpg_7306742_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/bobby%20joe%20long_1558645232183.jpg_7306742_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/bobby%20joe%20long_1558645232183.jpg_7306742_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/bobby%20joe%20long_1558645232183.jpg_7306742_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/bobby%20joe%20long_1558645232183.jpg_7306742_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>"Long overdue:" Florida serial killer executed after 34 years</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/amusement-park-employee-accused-of-attempting-to-entice-an-8-year-old-girl-for-sex" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/23/Frederick%20M.%20Pohl%2C%20Jr_1558644777481.jpg_7306735_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/23/Frederick%20M.%20Pohl%2C%20Jr_1558644777481.jpg_7306735_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/23/Frederick%20M.%20Pohl%2C%20Jr_1558644777481.jpg_7306735_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/23/Frederick%20M.%20Pohl%2C%20Jr_1558644777481.jpg_7306735_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/23/Frederick%20M.%20Pohl%2C%20Jr_1558644777481.jpg_7306735_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Amusement park employee accused of attempting to entice an 8-year-old girl for sex</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/facebook-instant/john-walker-lindh-american-who-joined-taliban-released-from-prison" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/John-Walker-Lindh-Reuters_1558479160779_7299269_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/John-Walker-Lindh-Reuters_1558479160779_7299269_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/John-Walker-Lindh-Reuters_1558479160779_7299269_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/John-Walker-Lindh-Reuters_1558479160779_7299269_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/John-Walker-Lindh-Reuters_1558479160779_7299269_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="John&#x20;Walker&#x20;Lindh&#x2c;&#x20;who&#x20;is&#x20;currently&#x20;behind&#x20;bars&#x20;in&#x20;Indiana&#x2c;&#x20;is&#x20;set&#x20;to&#x20;be&#x20;released&#x20;May&#x20;23&#x2c;&#x20;years&#x20;before&#x20;completing&#x20;a&#x20;20-year&#x20;sentence&#x20;for&#x20;joining&#x20;and&#x20;supporting&#x20;the&#x20;Taliban&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>John Walker Lindh, American who joined Taliban, released from prison</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static 