- Orlando City SC travels to face the Philadelphia Union on Saturday, July 6 for its second of two matchups against the Union in a four-day span. Kickoff for that match is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Talen Energy Stadium.

The match will be televised locally on My65 and available to stream on YouTube TV. It will also be broadcast on Real Radio 104.1 in English and La Nueva 990am in Spanish.

"We're expecting another tough match against a tough and very well coached opponent. Obviously an interesting dynamic of just having played a team and having to turn around and play them again three days later," Head Coach James O'Connor said. "I think the big thing for us is to be sharper heading into Saturday, but to also be mindful of managing the situation looking at the volume of games we have ahead in this short period of time."

The Lions will head into Saturday's match looking to bounce back from a 3-1 loss to the Union on Wednesday. Chris Mueller opened the scoring in the match in the eighth minute with his fifth finish of the 2019 season, driving into space before hitting a ball past Philadelphia goalkeeper Matt Freese. The Union responded, however, with a goal from Kacper Przybylko in the 32nd to level the match.

City defender Robin Jansson was shown a red card in the 43rd minute, the first shown to a Lion this season. Philadelphia would then go on to capitalize on the shorthanded City side, with another goal from Przybylko in the 47th minute, followed by Fafa Picault in the 52nd. The Lions would then be forced down to nine men for the remainder of the match, with midfielder Sacha Kljestan receiving a red card in the 67th minute.

Nani leads the Lions with eight finishes and six assists this season, followed by Tesho Akindele with six goals and Chris Mueller with five. Przybylko leads Philadelphia in goals scored in 2019 with eight this season after his two finishes on Wednesday.

Following Saturday's match, the Lions will return home for two matches, with a Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinal match on Wednesday, July 10 against NYCFC and a league matchup against the Columbus Crew on Saturday, July 13 at Exploria Stadium.

