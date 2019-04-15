< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Orlando City Captain Nani named to 2019 MLS All-Star Fan XI data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/15/nani-orlando-city_1555372055798_7114269_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/15/nani-orlando-city_1555372055798_7114269_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/15/nani-orlando-city_1555372055798_7114269_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/15/nani-orlando-city_1555372055798_7114269_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-413806115-401177546" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/15/nani-orlando-city_1555372055798_7114269_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/15/nani-orlando-city_1555372055798_7114269_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/15/nani-orlando-city_1555372055798_7114269_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/15/nani-orlando-city_1555372055798_7114269_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/15/nani-orlando-city_1555372055798_7114269_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> Posted Jun 20 2019 02:45PM EDT
Updated Jun 20 2019 02:47PM EDT

ORLANDO, Fla. (ORLANDO CITY)</strong> - Orlando City SC announced today that midfielder Nani has been selected to the Fan XI for the 2019 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target. The 2019 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target will take place at Exploria Stadium, the home of Orlando City SC, on July 31.</p><p>Nani and the 2019 MLS All-Stars will take on 10-time La Liga champions Atlético Madrid. The All-Star game will kickoff at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and UniMás.</p><p>The Fan XI will be the first 11 players announced to participate in this summer's annual star-studded match. 10 of the 11 players will be selected by fan vote, while the 11th player will be determined through the EA SPORTS™ "More Than a Vote" Challenge, given to the player used in the most starting lineups on EA SPORTS FIFA 19 on PlayStation®4, Xbox One, or PC.</p><p>Nani becomes the fifth Orlando City All-Star representative in Club history, joining Kaká, Cyle Larin, Dom Dwyer and Yoshi Yotún.</p><p>The four-time Premier League Champion and UEFA European Champion has made an immediate impact for the Lions since arriving in Orlando prior to the 2019 campaign. Nani currently leads all City players in goals scored (8), assists (4), game-winning goals (4), home goals (5) and road goals (3). The Portuguese midfielder recently recorded his 100th career goal in club competitions.</p><p>At the international level, Nani has been a mainstay for Portugal throughout the years. The winger has made 112 appearances in total, scoring 24 goals. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Morton expected to start for the Rays against Athletics</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">The Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 11:15AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Tampa Bay Rays will face off against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, California on Thursday at 10 p.m. EDT.</p><p>PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Charlie Morton (8-1, 2.37 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 107 strikeouts) Athletics: Frankie Montas (9-2, 2.85 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 88 strikeouts)</p><p>BOTTOM LINE:</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/swanson-talks-about-soccer-star-girlfriend" title="Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson talks about soccer star girlfriend" data-articleId="413775959" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/Swanson_talks_about_soccer_star_girlfrie_0_7424225_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/Swanson_talks_about_soccer_star_girlfrie_0_7424225_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/Swanson_talks_about_soccer_star_girlfrie_0_7424225_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/Swanson_talks_about_soccer_star_girlfrie_0_7424225_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/Swanson_talks_about_soccer_star_girlfrie_0_7424225_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Braves shortstop is paying close attention to the Women's World Cup" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson talks about soccer star girlfriend</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Justin Felder</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 Sports </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 10:06AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 11:55AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>As Team USA is off to a great start at the Women's World Cup, one member of the Atlanta Braves is paying extra-close attention to the matches.</p><p>"We watch it some in here," Dansby Swanson said. "I pretty much just record the games and watch when I get home so I can really pay attention." </p><p>Swanson, the Braves' standout shortstop, is the boyfriend of US Women's National Team forward Mallory Pugh. While Swanson is private about his personal life, he's proud of supporting his significant other on the global soccer stage. He even recently wore a US Women's team soccer jersey around SunTrust Park.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/tampa-bay-s-nikita-kucherov-wins-hart-trophy" title="Tampa Bay's Nikita Kucherov wins Hart Trophy" data-articleId="413680577" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/13/tampa-bay-lightning%20-%20Copy_1557775216789.png_7252782_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/13/tampa-bay-lightning%20-%20Copy_1557775216789.png_7252782_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/13/tampa-bay-lightning%20-%20Copy_1557775216789.png_7252782_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/13/tampa-bay-lightning%20-%20Copy_1557775216789.png_7252782_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/13/tampa-bay-lightning%20-%20Copy_1557775216789.png_7252782_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tampa Bay's Nikita Kucherov wins Hart Trophy</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 11:03PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Nikita Kucherov and Andrei Vasilevskiy, both of the Tampa Bay Lightning, have won top honors at the NHL Awards show in Las Vegas.</p><p>The biggest names in hockey were at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on Wednesday, where the NHL handed out its regular-season trophies at the star-studded event. </p><p>Kucherov won the Hart Trophy as the NHL's most valuable player. The Russian right wing won the award for the first time after his prolific 128-point regular season. He beat out two-time MVP Sidney Crosby of Pittsburgh and 2017 Hart winner Connor McDavid. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 