- Orlando City B returns to match play following a week off, set to host Lansing Ignite on Friday, August 16 at Montverde Academy. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Lions will look to avenge a 3-0 loss to the Ignite in their last outing on August 3. Lansing found the back of the net twice early, in the eighth and 14 minutes respectively, before securing the victory with another finish in the 84th.

Thiago De Souza leads the Lions with five goals this season, while teammate Serginho leads the team with four assists.

The Ignite enter Friday's match with August 3 serving as their last League One outing as well, now unbeaten in their last seven matches with their last loss coming to North Texas SC on June 29.

Robinson Moshobane leads the Ignite with five finishes this season, followed by Rafael Mentzingen and Nick Moon each with four. Mentzingen and Xavier Gómez lead Lansing with four assists apiece.

Friday's match will serve as the third and final between the two sides this season and the first at Montverde Academy, with the Lions looking to avenge losses to the Ignite in their previous two matchups.

Following Friday's contest, the Lions will travel to face FC Tucson on August 24 at Kino North Stadium.