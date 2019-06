- Orlando City B returns home to Montverde Academy on Friday to face the Greenville Triumph following a two-game road trip. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET with the match available to stream on ESPN+.

The Lions come into Friday’s match following a 2-0 defeat at Lansing this past Saturday. After a scoreless first half, the Ignite scored two unanswered in the 51st and 68th minutes to take all three points on the night.

Greenville enters the match after falling to the Chattanooga Red Wolves 3-2 last Saturday. Chattanooga’s Steven Beattie scored two in the opening half of play in the 19th and 38th minutes respectively, but the Triumph answered with two goals of their own in the 52nd and 62nd off the foot of Jake Keegan to level the match. The Red Wolves responded, however, with a game-winner from Beattie in the 77th minute to earn the 3-2 victory.

Midfielder Thiago De Souza leads the Lions with four goals this season, while teammate Serginho leads the team with three assists. Goalkeeper Juliano Chade sits at second in League One with 36 saves in 2019.

Keegan leads the Triumph with five goals this season, good for fourth in League One. Carlos Gómez sits as the team leader in assists with two.

Friday’s match will be the first of three between the two sides this season and the only at Montverde Academy. OCB will travel to Greenville on July 13 and later on in the year on September 27 for the remaining contests between the two clubs.

