- Orlando City B remains at home for a midweek game against the Richmond Kickers on Wednesday, May 20. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Montverde Academy.

Orlando City B faces the Richmond Kickers for the first time since returning to the USL. Richmond will host OCB for the young Lions’ final match of the 2019 campaign at City Stadium.

Orlando City B secured its first three points when it hosted Toronto FC II this past Friday. This served as OCB’s first win of the season, giving them a combined five points entering Wednesday’s contest. TFC II visited Montverde early in the season when the scoring table was flipped and they took home a 2-0 win. Orlando will visit TFC II for the last matchup between both teams on Friday, September 13.

Midfielders Moises Tablante and Thiago De Souza registered their first professional goals that gave OCB the 2-0 victory over Toronto FC II. Tablante is a product of Orlando City’s Development Academy and a SIMA participant. De Souza previously played with Orlando City’s partner club, Clube Atlético Paranaense, where he played in 12 matches and scored two goals.

Richmond enters the game off of a 1-0 loss against the Greenville Triumph. Wednesday’s match will serve as the Kickers third away match in a week.

OCB will visit Kino North Stadium when they face FC Tucson on Friday, May 31 with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff. They young Lions will return home for another quick turnaround with two games in less than a week as they host Forward Madison on Friday, June 7 and FC Tucson on Wednesday, June 12.

