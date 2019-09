- Orlando City B (3-19-4, 13 points) fell by a score of 2-1 against the Chattanooga Red Wolves SC (9-8-9, 36 points) on Saturday night at David Stanton Field.

Chattanooga opened the scoring in the 34th minute when midfielder Sito Seoane collected a pass from Amirgy Pineda and fired a left-footed shot into the goal.

OCB found the equalizer with the last kick before the half following a run from defender Leo Simas as he was able to finish from the center of the box. The goal served as Simas' second on the season. The Red Wolves scored the eventual game-winner in the 54th minute when defender Tony Walls headed home a cross from Josue Soto.

The Lions were reduced to 10 men in the 67th minute when Simas was shown his second yellow card of the match. Chattanooga relinquished their advantage seven minutes later when Leo Folla received a second yellow card in the 74th.

Next Match: Orlando City B remains on the road, traveling to face the Greenville Triumph on Friday, Sept. 27. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at Legacy Early College.