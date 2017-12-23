Norfolk Admirals defeat Solar Bears 3-2 in shootout

- The Norfolk Admirals beat the Solar Bears 3-2 in a shootout on a goal by former Solar Bear Darik Angeli.

The Admirals got off to hot start, scoring two quick goals to take a 2-0 lead in the first period.

The Solar Bears managed all the rest of the scoring in regulation.

On the team's annual "Teddy Bear Toss" night, Joe Perry sent the Bears flying with an Orlando goal at the end of the first.

And, Chris LeBlanc tied the game midway through the 2nd.

It was the 5th consecutive game against Norfolk.

Orlando hosts Jacksonville on Wednesday.