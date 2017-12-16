< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Ngakoue ends holdout, reports to Jags camp without new deal

By MARK LONG, AP Sports Writer 

Posted Aug 04 2019 04:38PM EDT without new deal" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/ngakoue-ends-holdout-reports-to-jags-camp-without-new-deal-1" addthis:title="Ngakoue ends holdout, reports to Jags camp without new deal"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-422136001.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-422136001");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-422136001-300706326"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/12/16/football_1513471610236_4690075_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/12/16/football_1513471610236_4690075_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/12/16/football_1513471610236_4690075_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/12/16/football_1513471610236_4690075_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/12/16/football_1513471610236_4690075_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-422136001-300706326" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/12/16/football_1513471610236_4690075_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/12/16/football_1513471610236_4690075_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/12/16/football_1513471610236_4690075_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/12/16/football_1513471610236_4690075_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/12/16/football_1513471610236_4690075_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP)</strong> - Yannick Ngakoue's holdout failed to land him a new contract.</p> <p>The standout pass rusher reported to Jacksonville Jaguars training camp Sunday following an 11-day absence and is ready to play out his rookie deal. He insisted he's not angry and not worried about risking an injury that could cost him millions.</p> <p>Ngakoue passed his conditioning test an hour before practice and took his usual spot with the first-team defense. The Jaguars travel to Baltimore later Sunday for two days of joint practices with the Ravens - it's about a 45-minute drive from Ngakoue's hometown.</p> <p>"At the end of the day, they had a chance to sign me for a long-term deal, but it didn't get done," he said. "I love football, love my teammates and I'm here to play games."</p> <p>Ngakoue is entering the final year of a $3.84 million contract. He is due to make $2.025 million this fall - far less than other top playmakers at his position. He also is facing $528,650 in fines - more than a quarter of his salary - because he skipped a three-day minicamp in June and nearly two weeks of training camp.</p> <p>He had been seeking more than $20 million a year, but the Jaguars seemingly don't consider the former third-round draft pick from Maryland a complete or elite defensive end. Jacksonville also selected Ngakoue's potential replacement, Josh Allen from Kentucky, with the seventh overall pick in the NFL draft and is expected to make Jalen Ramsey the league's highest-paid cornerback next year.</p> <p>Ngakoue is willing to bet on himself in 2019.</p> <p>"I know my value, I know my worth," he said. "That's all I can say. Doesn't matter about anybody else knowing my value. I showed each and every year."</p> <p>According to the NFL's collective bargaining agreement, Ngakoue had to report by Tuesday to accrue a fourth season and become an unrestricted free agent in 2020. Had he reported after the deadline, he would have become a restricted free agent.</p> <p>Being a restricted free agent would have allowed the Jaguars to match any team's contract offer.</p> <p>Instead, Ngakoue will try to prove his worth to Jacksonville or persuade someone else to give him a lucrative deal in March. The Jags also could use the franchise tag on him next year, locking him up for 2020 or possibly try to trade him.</p> <p>"I don't get myself involved in that stuff," coach Doug Marrone said. "We're happy to have him back and ready to go."</p> <p>The 24-year-old Ngakoue had 29½ sacks and 10 forced fumbles the last three seasons. He had with 28 tackles and 9½ sacks last year but had no strip sacks for the first time in his NFL career.</p> <p>Still, he had hoped to join a list of top-flight pass rushers who have cashed in recently.</p> <p>Dallas' Demarcus Lawrence and Kansas City's Frank Clark signed five-year, $105 million contracts. Lawrence got $65 million guaranteed; Clark received $62.3 million guaranteed.</p> <p>Trey Flowers signed a five-year, $90 million deal with Detroit that included $56 million guaranteed. And Dee Ford signed a five-year, $85 million contract with San Francisco that included $45 million guaranteed.</p> <p>Ngakoue has more sacks than Lawrence (26), Ford (25) and Flowers (21) over the last three years. Clark has 32 during the same span.</p> <p>Lawrence, Ford and Flowers have each missed multiple games, though.</p> <p>"I view myself as unique," Ngakoue said. "I don't even compare myself to no other pass-rusher. No disrespect to those guys. ... I'm my own player. I feel like I bring a different aspect to the game. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Rays take on the Blue Jays in division matchup</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">The Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 06 2019 03:24PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Toronto Blue Jays will face off against the Tampa Bay Rays in St. Petersburg, Florida on Tuesday at 7 p.m. EDT.</p><p>PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Trent Thornton (4-7, 5.23 ERA) Rays: Andrew Kittredge (1-0, 2.52 ERA)</p><p>LINE: Rays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/former-dt-norton-visits-dolphins-following-car-crash-1" title="Former DT Norton visits Dolphins following car crash" data-articleId="422467661" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/GETTY_kendrink%20norton_070419_1562260194139.png_7476418_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/GETTY_kendrink%20norton_070419_1562260194139.png_7476418_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/GETTY_kendrink%20norton_070419_1562260194139.png_7476418_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/GETTY_kendrink%20norton_070419_1562260194139.png_7476418_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/GETTY_kendrink%20norton_070419_1562260194139.png_7476418_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Former DT Norton visits Dolphins following car crash</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 06 2019 03:18PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 06 2019 03:19PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Former Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton, who had his left arm amputated following a car crash a month ago, is still lending the team moral support.</p><p>Norton attended practice at training camp Monday, and players huddled around him during a break midway through the workout.</p><p>"To have him out here smiling, it lifts your spirits," defensive tackle Akeem Spence said. "It's great. It shows his character."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/jaguars-ravens-joint-practice-goes-smoothly-for-foles" title="Jaguars-Ravens joint practice goes smoothly for Foles" data-articleId="422466878" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/02/02/Nick%20Foles_1517588585615.png_4884554_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/02/02/Nick%20Foles_1517588585615.png_4884554_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/02/02/Nick%20Foles_1517588585615.png_4884554_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/02/02/Nick%20Foles_1517588585615.png_4884554_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/02/02/Nick%20Foles_1517588585615.png_4884554_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Jaguars-Ravens joint practice goes smoothly for Foles</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">DAVID GINSBURG, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 06 2019 03:16PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A year ago, the Los Angeles Rams joined the Baltimore Ravens for a couple of training camp practices before opening the preseason with a game in Baltimore.</p><p>From there, the Rams went on a journey that took them to the Super Bowl.</p><p>The Jacksonville Jaguars can only hope to follow a similar path.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/jon-huntsman-resigns-as-ambassador-to-russia"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/06/Jon%20Hunstman_1565113897518.jpg_7576132_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE - Jon Huntsman testifies before the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee on his nomination to be ambassador to Russia. (Photo Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images)" title="Jon Hunstman_1565113897518.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Jon Huntsman resigns as ambassador to Russia</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/fbi-opens-domestic-terrorism-investigation-into-gilroy-festival-shooting"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/02/Gilroy_community_begins_to_heal_0_7570536_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Gilroy_community_begins_to_heal_0_20190803050845-405538"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>FBI opens domestic terrorism investigation into Gilroy festival shooting</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/lawyer-assigned-to-man-charged-in-el-paso-shooting-rampage"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/06/GettyImages-1159693086%20THUMB_1565107978163.jpg_7576205_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FBI agents check vehicles outside the Cielo Vista Mall Wal-Mart where a shooting left 22 people dead in El Paso, Texas, on August 4, 2019. (Photo: MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)" title="1159693086_1565107978163-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Lawyer assigned to man charged in El Paso shooting rampage</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/many-teens-struggle-to-sleep-these-tips-can-help"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/04/26/SLEEPING_1556272040728_7174722_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="SLEEPING_1556272040728-401385-401385.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Tips for teens struggling to sleep</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/memo-raises-possibility-of-medicaid-exit" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/10/05/Florida-House-legislature-chamber_1444088604220_310503_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/10/05/Florida-House-legislature-chamber_1444088604220_310503_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/10/05/Florida-House-legislature-chamber_1444088604220_310503_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/10/05/Florida-House-legislature-chamber_1444088604220_310503_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/10/05/Florida-House-legislature-chamber_1444088604220_310503_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Memo raises possibility of Medicaid exit</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/hepatitis-a-cases-continue-piling-up-in-florida" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/13/hepatitis-A_1557790048655_7254455_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/13/hepatitis-A_1557790048655_7254455_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/13/hepatitis-A_1557790048655_7254455_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/13/hepatitis-A_1557790048655_7254455_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/13/hepatitis-A_1557790048655_7254455_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Hepatitis A cases continue piling up in Florida</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/florida-governor-gives-epstein-case-to-state-law-enforcement-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/jeffrey-epstein_1564050701214_7547357_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/jeffrey-epstein_1564050701214_7547357_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/jeffrey-epstein_1564050701214_7547357_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/jeffrey-epstein_1564050701214_7547357_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/jeffrey-epstein_1564050701214_7547357_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jeffrey&#x20;Epstein" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Florida governor gives Epstein case to state law enforcement</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/florida-official-pleads-guilty-to-corruption-charges-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/fox-across-florida_1441330595622_157479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/fox-across-florida_1441330595622_157479_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/fox-across-florida_1441330595622_157479_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/fox-across-florida_1441330595622_157479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/fox-across-florida_1441330595622_157479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Florida official pleads guilty to corruption charges</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/rays-take-on-the-blue-jays-in-division-matchup-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/24/Baseball%20Generic_1443108435201_252994_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/24/Baseball%20Generic_1443108435201_252994_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/24/Baseball%20Generic_1443108435201_252994_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/24/Baseball%20Generic_1443108435201_252994_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/24/Baseball%20Generic_1443108435201_252994_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Rays take on the Blue Jays in division matchup</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST 