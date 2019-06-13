< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story412467025" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="412467025" data-article-version="1.0">NFL legend Herschel Walker slams California bill aiming to give health care benefits to some illegal</h1> </header> benefits to some illegal" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/nfl-legend-herschel-walker-slams-california-bill-aiming-to-give-health-care-benefits-to-some-illegal" addthis:title="NFL legend Herschel Walker slams California bill aiming to give health care benefits to some illegal"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-412467025.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-412467025");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-412467025-412467032"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/GETTY_herschel%20walker_061319_1560439048368.png_7393217_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/GETTY_herschel%20walker_061319_1560439048368.png_7393217_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/GETTY_herschel%20walker_061319_1560439048368.png_7393217_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/GETTY_herschel%20walker_061319_1560439048368.png_7393217_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/GETTY_herschel%20walker_061319_1560439048368.png_7393217_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412467025-412467032" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/GETTY_herschel%20walker_061319_1560439048368.png_7393217_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/GETTY_herschel%20walker_061319_1560439048368.png_7393217_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/GETTY_herschel%20walker_061319_1560439048368.png_7393217_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/GETTY_herschel%20walker_061319_1560439048368.png_7393217_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 11:14AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 11:19AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/KSAZ%20immigration%20usa%20flag%20060419_1559684318790.png_7351484_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Lawmakers agree to health benefits for immigrants</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FOX NEWS</strong> - Former NFL running back <strong><a href="https://www.foxnews.com/sports/herschel-walker-california-health-care-illegal-immigrants">Herschel Walker on Monday slammed California</a></strong> over a proposed bill that would give healthcare benefits to some illegal immigrants who live in the state.</p> <p>Under an agreement between Gov. Gavin Newsom and Democrat lawmakers in the state legislature, low-income adults between the ages of 19 and 25 living in the state illegally would be eligible for California’s Medicaid program, known as Medi-Cal.</p> <p>The deal emerged as part of a broader $213 million budget and would take effect next January.</p> <p>Walker, a former Pro Bowler who played 12 seasons in the NFL, tweeted his disapproval with the plan.</p> <p>“Not to point fingers at California, but why would you give free healthcare to illegal immigrants when your streets are littered with homeless legal residents, trash, and tents. California is a beauitful place, so let’s keep it that way,” Walker wrote.</p> <p> </p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">Not to point fingers at California, but why would you give free healthcare to illegal immigrants when your streets are littered with homeless legal residents, trash, and tents. California is a beauitful place, so let’s keep it that way. <a href="https://twitter.com/CNN?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CNN</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/FOX4?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FOX4</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/NBCNews?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBCNews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/DonaldJTrumpJr?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DonaldJTrumpJr</a></p> — Herschel Walker (@HerschelWalker) <a href="https://twitter.com/HerschelWalker/status/1138198728194445313?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 10, 2019</a></blockquote> <p><br /> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script></p> <p> </p> <p>Walker’s message received more than 24,000 retweets and 78,000 likes on Twitter.</p> <p>California officials have estimated the benefits would be available to about 90,000 low-income illegal immigrants at a cost of $98 million per year.</p> <p>To pay for part of it, the state agreed to start taxing people who don’t have health insurance. It’s a revival of the individual-mandate penalty that had been on the books nationwide under former President Barack Obama’s health-care law until Republicans in Congress eliminated it as part of the 2017 overhaul to the tax code.</p> <p>The budget agreement still must be approved by the full state legislature; a vote is expected this week. State law requires lawmakers to enact a budget by midnight on June 15. Orlando City advances to U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 with 3-1 win at Memphis Posted Jun 12 2019 11:52PM EDT Orlando City SC earned a 3-1 victory over Memphis 901 FC on Wednesday night to advance to the Round of 16 of the 2019 edition of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. Sacha Kljestan recorded a brace on the evening, his first as a Lion across all competitions. His two goals also served as his first in the Open Cup for City. Defender Robin Jansson rounded out the scoring for City on the night, finding the back of the net for the first time since joining the Lions earlier this season. Head Coach James O'Connor: "The first thing I'd like to do is pass on our thoughts and prayers to the Pulse families. I think that's something that, as a football club, is extremely important to us - remembering the victims and their families. The first thing I want to do is pass on my thoughts and prayers to the families. In regards to the game, I thought Memphis played well and made it very difficult for us to break them down. They defended in numbers and it was a tough game for us. So we’re really pleased that we managed to get the win and get through to the next round.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/orlando-city-soccer-club/orlando-city-sc-loans-josue-colman-to-cerro-porteno" title="Orlando City SC Loans Josué Colmán to Cerro Porteño" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/orlando-city-logo-center_1438717924202_80513_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/orlando-city-logo-center_1438717924202_80513_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/orlando-city-logo-center_1438717924202_80513_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/orlando-city-logo-center_1438717924202_80513_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/orlando-city-logo-center_1438717924202_80513_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Orlando City SC Loans Josué Colmán to Cerro Porteño Posted Jun 12 2019 11:11PM EDT Orlando City SC loans midfielder Josué Colmán to Paraguayan Club Cerro Porteño. The deal is through a year and a half, with City having the option to recall Colmán during the January or June 2020 window. St. Louis Blues beat Boston Bruins 4-1 in Game 7 for their first Stanley Cup title By JIMMY GOLEN AP Sports Writer Posted Jun 12 2019 10:55PM EDT Ryan O'Reilly scored for the fourth straight game and rookie Jordan Binnington stopped 32 shots in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday night to lead the St. Louis Blues to a 4-1 victory over the Boston Bruins and their first NHL championship. Alex Pietrangelo added a goal and an assist and Brayden Schenn and Zach Sanford also scored for St. Louis. The Blues woke up on New Year's morning with the worst record in the league but won 30 of their final 49 regular-season games and soared through the playoffs to reach the final for the first time since 1970. Coach Craig Berube, who took over when Mike Yeo was fired in November, is the fourth coach in the past 11 years hired in midseason to lead his team to the NHL title. class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/attractions/-hagrid-s-magical-creatures-motorbike-adventure-to-open-thursday-at-universal-orlando-resort"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/12/Universal%20Orlando%20Resort_hagrid%201_061219_1560358145836.png_7387895_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Universal Orlando Resort_hagrid 1_061219_1560358145836.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure' to open Thursday at Universal Orlando Resort</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/manatee-spotted-swimming-near-shoreline-at-pensacola-beach"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/manatee%20on%20beach%20for%20web_1560424224545.png_7392072_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Tyler Seibel" title="manatee on beach for web_1560424224545.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Manatee spotted swimming near shoreline at Pensacola Beach</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/multiple-injuries-after-2-vehicle-crash-on-state-road-535"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/crash_1560421059355_7391852_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="crash_1560421059355.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Multiple injuries after 2-vehicle crash on State Road 535</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/bodies-found-after-plane-crashes-into-lake-maitland"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/PLANE3_1560420677744_7391847_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="PLANE3_1560420677744.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Bodies found after class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/texas-border-town-declares-itself-sanctuary-city-for-the-unborn-here-we-will-no-longer-murder-" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/01/25/texas%20flag_1548440348386.jpg_6674872_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/01/25/texas%20flag_1548440348386.jpg_6674872_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/01/25/texas%20flag_1548440348386.jpg_6674872_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/01/25/texas%20flag_1548440348386.jpg_6674872_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/01/25/texas%20flag_1548440348386.jpg_6674872_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Texas border town declares itself sanctuary city for the unborn: 'Here we will no longer murder'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/ariana-grande-donates-250g-of-atlanta-concert-proceeds-to-planned-parenthood" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/GETTY_ariana%20grande_052819_1559071781835.png_7319442_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/GETTY_ariana%20grande_052819_1559071781835.png_7319442_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/GETTY_ariana%20grande_052819_1559071781835.png_7319442_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/GETTY_ariana%20grande_052819_1559071781835.png_7319442_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/GETTY_ariana%20grande_052819_1559071781835.png_7319442_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Ariana&#x20;Grande&#x20;preforms&#x20;at&#x20;Billboard&#x20;Women&#x20;In&#x20;Music&#x20;2018&#x20;on&#x20;December&#x20;6&#x2c;&#x20;2018&#x20;in&#x20;New&#x20;York&#x20;City&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Mike&#x20;Coppola&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x20;for&#x20;Billboard&#x20;&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Ariana Grande donates $250G of Atlanta concert proceeds to Planned Parenthood</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/nfl-legend-herschel-walker-slams-california-bill-aiming-to-give-health-care-benefits-to-some-illegal" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/GETTY_herschel%20walker_061319_1560439048368.png_7393217_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/GETTY_herschel%20walker_061319_1560439048368.png_7393217_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/GETTY_herschel%20walker_061319_1560439048368.png_7393217_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/GETTY_herschel%20walker_061319_1560439048368.png_7393217_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/GETTY_herschel%20walker_061319_1560439048368.png_7393217_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>NFL legend Herschel Walker slams California bill aiming to give health care benefits to some illegal</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/governor-desantis-on-president-trump-florida-really-has-been-his-home-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/08/31/GettyImages-1008610704_1535727081009_5992838_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/08/31/GettyImages-1008610704_1535727081009_5992838_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/08/31/GettyImages-1008610704_1535727081009_5992838_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/08/31/GettyImages-1008610704_1535727081009_5992838_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/08/31/GettyImages-1008610704_1535727081009_5992838_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President&#x20;Donald&#x20;Trump&#x20;listens&#x20;as&#x20;Florida&#x20;GOP&#x20;gubernatorial&#x20;candidate&#x20;Ron&#x20;DeSantis&#x20;speaks&#x20;at&#x20;a&#x20;Make&#x20;America&#x20;Great&#x20;Again&#x20;Rally&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Florida&#x20;State&#x20;Fair&#x20;Grounds&#x20;Expo&#x20;Hall&#x20;on&#x20;July&#x20;31&#x2c;&#x20;2018&#x20;in&#x20;Tampa&#x2c;&#x20;Florida&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Joe&#x20;Raedle&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Governor DeSantis on President Trump: 'Florida really has been his home'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/law-enforcement-searching-for-missing-and-endangered-man-in-haines-city" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/haines%20city%20pd_missing_061319_1560436731466.png_7393308_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/haines%20city%20pd_missing_061319_1560436731466.png_7393308_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/haines%20city%20pd_missing_061319_1560436731466.png_7393308_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/haines%20city%20pd_missing_061319_1560436731466.png_7393308_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/haines%20city%20pd_missing_061319_1560436731466.png_7393308_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Law enforcement searching for missing and endangered man in Haines City</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end 