Posted Sep 25 2019 02:43PM EDT PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP)</strong> - The New York Yankees will face off against the Tampa Bay Rays in St. Petersburg, Florida on Wednesday at 7 p.m. EDT.</p><p><strong>PITCHING PROBABLES: </strong>Yankees: Jonathan Loaisiga (2-1, 4.25 ERA) Rays: Charlie Morton (15-6, 3.15 ERA)</p><p><strong>LINE: </strong>Rays -118; over/under is 9 runs</p><p><strong>BOTTOM LINE: </strong>New York's LeMahieu puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Rays.</p><p>The Rays are 42-30 against the rest of their division. The Tampa Bay pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.69. Charlie Morton leads the team with a 3.15 ERA.</p><p>The Yankees are 54-21 in division games. The New York offense has compiled a .269 batting average as a team this season, good for fourth in the American League. DJ LeMahieu leads the team with an average of .328. The Rays won the last meeting 2-1. Pete Fairbanks secured his second victory and Ji-Man Choi went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Tampa Bay. Cory Gearrin registered his third loss for New York.</p><p><strong>TOP PERFORMERS:</strong> Austin Meadows leads the Rays with 88 RBIs and is batting .293. Willy Adames is 10-for-34 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.</p><p>Gleyber Torres leads the Yankees with 63 extra base hits and has 91 RBIs. Feeling better, Magic guard Markelle Fultz has high hopes

By TIM REYNOLDS, AP Basketball Writer

Posted Sep 25 2019 04:40PM EDT

It was time for the last jump shot of Markelle Fultz's workout on the Orlando Magic practice court on Wednesday. He let a 3-pointer fly from the left corner, and spun around in celebration even before the ball swished through the net.

After two years of problems, he's feeling good again.

The shoulder injuries that kept him off the court for most of the two seasons since he was picked No. 1 in the 2017 draft are now being managed - he's hesitant to say healed - and Fultz is expected to be a full participant in practice when the Magic open training camp next week. It's a significant step forward, though the Magic also know they'll have to proceed with caution.

Jaguars' Ramsey misses practice because of back injury

Posted Sep 25 2019 02:44PM EDT
Updated Sep 25 2019 02:45PM EDT

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey missed practice Wednesday because of an apparent back injury, the latest chapter in his trade request.

Ramsey showed up on the injury report and was not at practice during the part open to the media. Coach Doug Marrone chuckled through a series of questions about his star player and said "his back got tight."

Marrone adds "it's normal. His back has gotten tight before. My back's tight, a couple guys' backs are tight. A couple guys have hamstrings. Everyone gets the stuff."

Jags' Campbell returns home, recalls last 'trip' in Denver

By MARK LONG, AP Sports Writer

Posted Sep 25 2019 02:40PM EDT

The way Calais Campbell sees it, he should have scored.

The veteran defensive lineman should have been dancing in the end zone in October 2014, celebrating with teammates in his hometown of Denver and then taking the football to the sideline as a souvenir.

Instead, he ended up facemask-down in the Mile High grass at the 5-yard line - arm-tackled by Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning - and pounding the ground in frustration, maybe even a bit of embarrassment. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Feeling better, Magic guard Markelle Fultz has high hopes</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">TIM REYNOLDS, AP Basketball Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 25 2019 04:40PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It was time for the last jump shot of Markelle Fultz's workout on the Orlando Magic practice court on Wednesday. He let a 3-pointer fly from the left corner, and spun around in celebration even before the ball swished through the net.</p><p>After two years of problems, he's feeling good again.</p><p>The shoulder injuries that kept him off the court for most of the two seasons since he was picked No. 1 in the 2017 draft are now being managed - he's hesitant to say healed - and Fultz is expected to be a full participant in practice when the Magic open training camp next week. It's a significant step forward, though the Magic also know they'll have to proceed with caution.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/jaguars-ramsey-misses-practice-because-of-back-injury-1" title="Jaguars' Ramsey misses practice because of back injury" data-articleId="430270957" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/25/GETTY_jalen%20ramsey_042519_1556223907503.png_7171602_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/25/GETTY_jalen%20ramsey_042519_1556223907503.png_7171602_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/25/GETTY_jalen%20ramsey_042519_1556223907503.png_7171602_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/25/GETTY_jalen%20ramsey_042519_1556223907503.png_7171602_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/25/GETTY_jalen%20ramsey_042519_1556223907503.png_7171602_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Jaguars' Ramsey misses practice because of back injury</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 25 2019 02:44PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 25 2019 02:45PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey missed practice Wednesday because of an apparent back injury, the latest chapter in his trade request.</p><p>Ramsey showed up on the injury report and was not at practice during the part open to the media. Coach Doug Marrone chuckled through a series of questions about his star player and said "his back got tight."</p><p>Marrone adds "it's normal. His back has gotten tight before. My back's tight, a couple guys' backs are tight. A couple guys have hamstrings. Everyone gets the stuff."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/jags-campbell-returns-home-recalls-last-trip-in-denver-1" title="Jags' Campbell returns home, recalls last 'trip' in Denver" data-articleId="430270648" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/03/07/football%20generic_1457398925211_947566_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/03/07/football%20generic_1457398925211_947566_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/03/07/football%20generic_1457398925211_947566_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/03/07/football%20generic_1457398925211_947566_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/03/07/football%20generic_1457398925211_947566_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/13-year-old-student-dies-from-injuries-sustained-during-fight-at-middle-school" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/1B5BB76D41494863A4F9DB0AF36D2167_1569445212629_7675971_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/1B5BB76D41494863A4F9DB0AF36D2167_1569445212629_7675971_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/1B5BB76D41494863A4F9DB0AF36D2167_1569445212629_7675971_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/1B5BB76D41494863A4F9DB0AF36D2167_1569445212629_7675971_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/1B5BB76D41494863A4F9DB0AF36D2167_1569445212629_7675971_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>13-year-old student dies from injuries sustained during fight at middle school</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ceo-surprises-employees-with-pay-increase-to-70-000" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/gravity-payments-wnyw-getty_1569444893240_7675969_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/gravity-payments-wnyw-getty_1569444893240_7675969_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/gravity-payments-wnyw-getty_1569444893240_7675969_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/gravity-payments-wnyw-getty_1569444893240_7675969_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/gravity-payments-wnyw-getty_1569444893240_7675969_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Dan&#x20;Price&#x2c;&#x20;CEO&#x20;and&#x20;founder&#x20;of&#x20;Gravity&#x20;Payments&#x2c;&#x20;recreates&#x20;a&#x20;ribbon-cutting&#x20;with&#x20;Rachel&#x20;Redding&#x2c;&#x20;a&#x20;QA&#x20;analyst&#x2c;&#x20;for&#x20;social&#x20;media&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Katherine&#x20;Jones&#x2f;Idaho&#x20;Statesman&#x2f;Tribune&#x20;News&#x20;Service&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>CEO surprises employees with pay increase to $70,000</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/senate-special-master-recommends-reinstating-scott-israel-as-sheriff" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/21/NSF_Sheriff%20Scott%20Israel_082119_1566419108662.png_7607653_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/21/NSF_Sheriff%20Scott%20Israel_082119_1566419108662.png_7607653_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/21/NSF_Sheriff%20Scott%20Israel_082119_1566419108662.png_7607653_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/21/NSF_Sheriff%20Scott%20Israel_082119_1566419108662.png_7607653_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/21/NSF_Sheriff%20Scott%20Israel_082119_1566419108662.png_7607653_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Senate special master recommends reinstating Scott Israel as Sheriff</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/appeals-court-rejects-constitutional-challenge-to-floridas-red-flag-law" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/fox-across-florida_1441330595622_157479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/fox-across-florida_1441330595622_157479_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/fox-across-florida_1441330595622_157479_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/fox-across-florida_1441330595622_157479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/fox-across-florida_1441330595622_157479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Appeals court rejects constitutional challenge to Florida's 'red flag' law</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/feeling-better-magic-guard-markelle-fultz-has-high-hopes-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/25/NBA-basketball_1440534282194_122534_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/25/NBA-basketball_1440534282194_122534_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/25/NBA-basketball_1440534282194_122534_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/25/NBA-basketball_1440534282194_122534_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/25/NBA-basketball_1440534282194_122534_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Feeling better, Magic guard Markelle Fultz has high hopes</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div 