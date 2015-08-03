< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. News</a></h4> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news">Local News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/us-and-world-news">U.S. & World</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/trending">Trending Topics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/fox-35-news-app">FOX 35 News App</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/advent-house-calls">House Calls</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports">Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day">Good Day Orlando</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wofl/news/u-s-and-world-news/climate-change-will-make-food-scarce-expensive-and-low-in-nutritional-value-report-says"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/09/AmazonDeforestationFoodScarcty_Banner_Getty_1565400050419_7585259_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Climate change will make food scarce, expensive, and low in nutritional value, report says"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wofl/news/u-s-and-world-news/climate-change-will-make-food-scarce-expensive-and-low-in-nutritional-value-report-says">Climate change will make food scarce, expensive, and low in nutritional value, report says</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wofl/fast-five/outback-steakhouse-apologizes-to-family-over-noise-complaint-about-son-with-special-needs"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/09/GettyImages-917650712%20THUMB_1565394357034.jpg_7584570_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Outback Steakhouse apologizes to family over 'noise complaint' about son with special needs"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wofl/fast-five/outback-steakhouse-apologizes-to-family-over-noise-complaint-about-son-with-special-needs">Outback Steakhouse apologizes to family over 'noise complaint' about son with special needs</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wofl/fast-five/extremely-endangered-orca-population-drops-to-73-as-3-killer-whales-are-presumed-dead"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/09/orcas_1565397578526_7584599_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Extremely endangered orca population drops to 73 as 3 killer whales are presumed dead"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wofl/fast-five/extremely-endangered-orca-population-drops-to-73-as-3-killer-whales-are-presumed-dead">Extremely endangered orca population drops to 73 as 3 killer whales are presumed dead</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wofl/fast-five/couple-sue-fertility-clinic-after-ancestry-dna-kit-reveals-daughter-was-fathered-by-stranger"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/09/getty_fertilityeggsimage_080919_1565395765080_7584588_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Couple sue fertility clinic after ancestry DNA kit reveals daughter was fathered by stranger"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wofl/fast-five/couple-sue-fertility-clinic-after-ancestry-dna-kit-reveals-daughter-was-fathered-by-stranger">Couple sue fertility clinic after ancestry DNA kit reveals daughter was fathered by stranger</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wofl/news/u-s-and-world-news/climate-change-will-make-food-scarce-expensive-and-low-in-nutritional-value-report-says">Climate change will make food scarce, expensive, and low in nutritional value, report says</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wofl/fast-five/outback-steakhouse-apologizes-to-family-over-noise-complaint-about-son-with-special-needs">Outback Steakhouse apologizes to family over 'noise complaint' about son with special needs</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wofl/fast-five/extremely-endangered-orca-population-drops-to-73-as-3-killer-whales-are-presumed-dead">Extremely endangered orca population drops to 73 as 3 killer whales are presumed dead</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wofl/fast-five/couple-sue-fertility-clinic-after-ancestry-dna-kit-reveals-daughter-was-fathered-by-stranger">Couple sue fertility clinic after ancestry DNA kit reveals daughter was fathered by stranger</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wofl/fast-five/staring-at-seagulls-may-prevent-them-from-stealing-your-food-scientists-suggest">Staring at seagulls may prevent them from stealing your food, scientists suggest</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wofl/fast-five/couple-in-their-70s-found-dead-in-apparent-murder-suicide-left-notes-about-medical-bills-officials">Couple in their 70s found dead in apparent murder-suicide, left notes about medical bills: officials</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/new-and-improved-fox-35-weather-app">FOX 35 Weather App</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather">Radar Views</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/orlando-hurricane">Orlando Hurricane</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/hour-by-hour-forecast">Hour by Hour Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/7-day-forecast">7 Day Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/allergy-tracker">Allergy Tracker</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/attractions-forecast">Attractions Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/beach-forecast">Beach Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/bus-stop-forecast">Bus Stop Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/uv-index">UV Index</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather-alerts">Alerts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day/weather-babies">Weather Babies</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-entertainment" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment" data-dropdown="drop-nav-entertainment" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Entertainment</a> <ul id="drop-nav-entertainment" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment/attractions">Attractions</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment/tmz">TMZ</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox.com/shows">FOX Shows</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sports" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sports" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports</a> <ul id="drop-nav-sports" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/orlando-city-soccer-club">Orlando City Soccer Club</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/mls">MLS</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/nascar">NASCAR</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/orlando-magic">Orlando Magic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.nba.com/magic/tickets">Orlando Magic Tickets</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/nfl">NFL</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/mlb">MLB</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/college-sports">College Sports</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-community" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/community" data-dropdown="drop-nav-community" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Community</a> <ul id="drop-nav-community" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day/student-of-the-week">Student of the Week</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic/pump-patrol">Pump Patrol</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic/i4-ultimate">I-4 Construction Project</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day">Good Day Orlando</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/orlando-matters/downtown-development-board">Orlando Matters</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day">Good Day</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/contact">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/jobs">Work for Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a NASCAR's Johnson-Blaney feud shows no signs of slowing down</h1> </header> By LARRY LAGE, AP Sports Writer Posted Aug 09 2019 10:30PM EDT a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-423134266");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-423134266-4832092"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/03/nascar-checkered-flag_1438624547615_76559_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/03/nascar-checkered-flag_1438624547615_76559_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/03/nascar-checkered-flag_1438624547615_76559_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/03/nascar-checkered-flag_1438624547615_76559_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/03/nascar-checkered-flag_1438624547615_76559_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-423134266-4832092" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/03/nascar-checkered-flag_1438624547615_76559_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/03/nascar-checkered-flag_1438624547615_76559_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/03/nascar-checkered-flag_1438624547615_76559_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) - Jimmie Johnson's feud with Ryan Blaney is showing no signs of slowing down, heading into the NASCAR Cup race at Michigan International Speedway (AP)</strong> - Jimmie Johnson's feud with Ryan Blaney is showing no signs of slowing down, heading into the NASCAR Cup race at Michigan International Speedway</p><p>Johnson still wants Blaney to apologize for making contact from behind going into a turn nearly a week ago at Watkins Glen.</p><p>The seven-time champion approached the 25-year-old Blaney after the race, pointing his index finger at him during a heated exchange .</p><p>"When I went to talk to him after the race at some point he said he felt bad, but I never heard, 'I'm sorry. I didn't mean to,'" Johnson recalled Friday. "I thought I would get a call from him during the week, just with the friendship that we had, and the amount of respect I thought we had for one another. And, I didn't.</p><p>"To me, it's pretty obvious he meant to drive through me."</p><p>Blaney said, multiple times while surrounded by reporters, he has no plans to say he's sorry.</p><p>"To get on my knees and beg for his forgiveness, that's not how it is because that's not what happened," he said. "If he's expecting an apology out of me, that's out of line."</p><p>Blaney went on to finish fifth in his No. 12 Penske Racing Ford, closing strong enough to have a solid showing after starting from the rear of the field at Watkins Glen.</p><p>Johnson, meanwhile, spun out and ended up finishing 19th to make up a little ground in the playoff race.</p><p>"It did not turn out the way it could have for us and points are so important for us right now," Johnson said. "That's where a lot of the frustration came from. I'm sure we've all talked about it plenty. I'm ready to go race."</p><p>Johnson is tied with Ryan Newman for the 16th and final spot in the playoffs with just four races remaining to determine the field. Since the playoffs started 15 years ago, Johnson has earned a spot each time. This year, there are no guarantees he will still be racing when it matters.</p><p>"It's top of mind," he said. "That's all we're here for. We've got four yet. We absolutely should be in the playoffs. There's no excuses."</p><p>Johnson, though, potentially could have a third crew chief in three races in his No. 48 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports. Cliff Daniels called the race at Watkins Glen, replacing Kevin Meendering after Johnson's winless streak reached 80 races, but Daniels' first child is due to be born soon.</p><p>"We have a plane ready if Cliff gets the call," Johnson said. "He will be there for the birth of his first born."</p><p>Johnson split with longtime crew chief Chad Knaus after going winless last year, ending a 17-year run that helped him match a record with seven Cup championships.</p><p>Blaney, showing respect for the veteran, didn't do a lot of talking when Johnson angrily approached him. Blaney stood there for more than a minute, mostly listening.</p><p>"His lip was quivering and he didn't have a lot to say," Johnson recalled.</p><p>That was just one of the things that Johnson said after the race and in the days that followed, leaving Blaney steaming.</p><p>"For him to say what he said after we got done talking, that pretty much solidified that the respect has dwindled down a lot," Blaney said. "Obviously, that respect doesn't go both ways. It showed me he has no respect for me. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>PREVIEW: Orlando Pride looks for third consecutive home win against Houston on Saturday</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 09 2019 10:54AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Orlando Pride (3-9-2, 11 points) returns to action after nearly three weeks off from match play, set to face the Houston Dash (5-7-4, 19 points) on Saturday, August 10. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at Exploria Stadium, with tickets available to purchase. The match will be available to stream on Yahoo! Sports, with international fans able to tune in on NWSLsoccer.com.</p><p>Pride captain and goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris enters the match with 99 career appearances and is expected to earn her 100th NWSL regular-season appearance on the weekend.</p><p>"I think when Houston played us last time, they used the width effectively and we need to make sure that we're aware of that, how to affect that and then I think we need to suffocate them," Head Coach Marc Skinner said. "We know that they have some very, very good players so we need to suffocate those players and then we need to put our stamp of how we're going to play in the game straight away and make Houston come and play against us in our backyard. I think that's really important, we have to stamp the way we want the game to go and control it as much as we can."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/rosen-throws-for-191-yards-to-help-miami-beat-atlanta-34-27" title="Rosen throws for 191 yards to help Miami beat Atlanta 34-27" data-articleId="422981164" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/25/Miami-Dolphins_1443225349712_273247_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/25/Miami-Dolphins_1443225349712_273247_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/25/Miami-Dolphins_1443225349712_273247_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/25/Miami-Dolphins_1443225349712_273247_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/25/Miami-Dolphins_1443225349712_273247_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Rosen throws for 191 yards to help Miami beat Atlanta 34-27</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">STEVEN WINE, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 09 2019 12:01AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Josh Rosen threw for 191 yards and directed three scoring drives of more than 60 yards to help the Miami Dolphins win their exhibition opener Thursday against the Atlanta Falcons, 34-27.</p><p>Rosen went 13 for 20 with no touchdowns and one interception and played half the game. He's competing for the quarterback job with veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick, who worked the first two Dolphins series and led them to a field goal.</p><p>Fitzpatrick completed 2 of 5 passes for 20 yards.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/jackson-ravens-defense-combine-for-29-0-win-over-jaguars" title="Jackson, Ravens' defense combine for 29-0 win over Jaguars" data-articleId="422967805" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/GETTY-Jaguars-Ravens_1565319736655_7582983_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/GETTY-Jaguars-Ravens_1565319736655_7582983_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/GETTY-Jaguars-Ravens_1565319736655_7582983_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/GETTY-Jaguars-Ravens_1565319736655_7582983_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/GETTY-Jaguars-Ravens_1565319736655_7582983_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Gardner Minshew #15 of the Jacksonville Jaguars is tackled by Patrick Onwuasor #48 of the Baltimore Ravens in the first half during a preseason game on August 08, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Jackson, Ravens' defense combine for 29-0 win over Jaguars</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">DAVID GINSBURG, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 11:03PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Lamar Jackson directed two scoring drives in three possessions and the Baltimore Ravens' defense throttled Jacksonville Jaguars backup quarterback Gardner Minshew in a 29-0 preseason victory Thursday night.</p><p>The Jaguars played without quarterback Nick Foles, the 2018r Super Bowl MVP who was signed as a free agent in March. Foles was one of 32 players who were either injured or rested by coach Doug Marrone in the preseason opener, which came after the teams held two joint practices earlier in the week.</p><p>Preparing for his second NFL season, Jackson played the first quarter and went 4 for 6 for 59 yards and a touchdown. Looking to pass rather than flash the speed that enabled him to rush for 695 yards last year, Jackson completed a 30-yarder to Chris Moore on his first throw of the night to set up a 52-yard field goal by Justin Tucker.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/climate-change-will-make-food-scarce-expensive-and-low-in-nutritional-value-report-says"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/09/AmazonDeforestationFoodScarcty_Banner_Getty_1565400050419_7585259_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="An aerial view over a chemically deforested area of the Amazon jungle caused by illegal mining activities, which have caused irreversible ecological damage to more than 11,000 hectares of forest and river basins. (CRIS BOURONCLE/AFP/Getty Images)" title="AmazonDeforestationFoodScarcty_Banner_Getty_1565400050419-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Climate change will make food scarce, expensive, and low in nutritional value, report says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/outback-steakhouse-apologizes-to-family-over-noise-complaint-about-son-with-special-needs"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/09/GettyImages-917650712%20THUMB_1565394357034.jpg_7584570_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: An Outback Steakhouse restaurant on Georgia Ave. is photographed in Silver Spring, Maryland. (Photo by Deb Lindsey For The Washington Post via Getty Images)" title="917650712_1565394357034-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Outback Steakhouse apologizes to family over 'noise complaint' about son with special needs</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/extremely-endangered-orca-population-drops-to-73-as-3-killer-whales-are-presumed-dead"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/09/orcas_1565397578526_7584599_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A killer whale is pictured in the water. An extremely endangered population of orcas has gone down to just 73 whales. (Photo by Getty Images)" title="orcas-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Extremely endangered orca population drops to 73 as 3 killer whales are presumed dead</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/couple-sue-fertility-clinic-after-ancestry-dna-kit-reveals-daughter-was-fathered-by-stranger"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/09/getty_fertilityeggsimage_080919_1565395765080_7584588_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="An embryologist shows an ovocyte after it was inseminated at the Virginia Center for Reproductive Medicine, in Reston, Virginia on June 12, 2019. (Photo by Ivan Couronne / AFP)" title="getty_fertilityeggsimage_080919_1565395765080-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Couple sue fertility clinic after ancestry DNA kit reveals daughter was fathered by stranger</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0663_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0663"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3194289_1.1"> <div> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Fox 35 News App</h3></header> <!-- Content Starts Here --> <table border="0" width="100%"> <tbody> <tr> <td> <img border="0" height="250" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/mobile-apps_2017.jpg" /></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPhone</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPad</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" target="_blank">Android</a></strong></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <a href="http://www.toyotaoforlando.com/" target="_blank"><img alt="" border="0" height="30" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/outback-steakhouse-apologizes-to-family-over-noise-complaint-about-son-with-special-needs" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/09/GettyImages-917650712%20THUMB_1565394357034.jpg_7584570_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/09/GettyImages-917650712%20THUMB_1565394357034.jpg_7584570_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/09/GettyImages-917650712%20THUMB_1565394357034.jpg_7584570_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/09/GettyImages-917650712%20THUMB_1565394357034.jpg_7584570_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/09/GettyImages-917650712%20THUMB_1565394357034.jpg_7584570_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x3a;&#x20;An&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Outback&#x20;Steakhouse&#x20;restaurant&#x20;on&#x20;Georgia&#x20;Ave&#x2e;&#x20;is&#x20;photographed&#x20;in&#x20;Silver&#x20;Spring&#x2c;&#x20;Maryland&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Deb&#x20;Lindsey&#x20;For&#x20;The&#x20;Washington&#x20;Post&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Outback Steakhouse apologizes to family over 'noise complaint' about son with special needs</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/extremely-endangered-orca-population-drops-to-73-as-3-killer-whales-are-presumed-dead" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/09/orcas_1565397578526_7584599_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/09/orcas_1565397578526_7584599_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/09/orcas_1565397578526_7584599_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/09/orcas_1565397578526_7584599_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/09/orcas_1565397578526_7584599_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;killer&#x20;whale&#x20;is&#x20;pictured&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;water&#x2e;&#x20;An&#x20;extremely&#x20;endangered&#x20;population&#x20;of&#x20;orcas&#x20;has&#x20;gone&#x20;down&#x20;to&#x20;just&#x20;73&#x20;whales&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Extremely endangered orca population drops to 73 as 3 killer whales are presumed dead</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/couple-sue-fertility-clinic-after-ancestry-dna-kit-reveals-daughter-was-fathered-by-stranger" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/09/getty_fertilityeggsimage_080919_1565395765080_7584588_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/09/getty_fertilityeggsimage_080919_1565395765080_7584588_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/09/getty_fertilityeggsimage_080919_1565395765080_7584588_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/09/getty_fertilityeggsimage_080919_1565395765080_7584588_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/09/getty_fertilityeggsimage_080919_1565395765080_7584588_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="An&#x20;embryologist&#x20;shows&#x20;an&#x20;ovocyte&#x20;after&#x20;it&#x20;was&#x20;inseminated&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Virginia&#x20;Center&#x20;for&#x20;Reproductive&#x20;Medicine&#x2c;&#x20;in&#x20;Reston&#x2c;&#x20;Virginia&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;12&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Ivan&#x20;Couronne&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;AFP&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Couple sue fertility clinic after ancestry DNA kit reveals daughter was fathered by stranger</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/florida-lawmaker-sees-to-roll-back-gun-restrictions" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/02/28/marjory-stoneman-NSF_1519875660920_5020279_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/02/28/marjory-stoneman-NSF_1519875660920_5020279_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/02/28/marjory-stoneman-NSF_1519875660920_5020279_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/02/28/marjory-stoneman-NSF_1519875660920_5020279_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/02/28/marjory-stoneman-NSF_1519875660920_5020279_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Florida lawmaker sees to roll back gun restrictions</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/staring-at-seagulls-may-prevent-them-from-stealing-your-food-scientists-suggest" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/09/SeagullStealingFries_Banner_Getty_1565393843727_7584563_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/09/SeagullStealingFries_Banner_Getty_1565393843727_7584563_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/09/SeagullStealingFries_Banner_Getty_1565393843727_7584563_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/09/SeagullStealingFries_Banner_Getty_1565393843727_7584563_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/09/SeagullStealingFries_Banner_Getty_1565393843727_7584563_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Seagulls&#x20;steal&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;chips&#x20;from&#x20;a&#x20;harbour&#x20;side&#x20;restaurant&#x20;table&#x20;in&#x20;Sydney&#x2e;&#x20;Some&#x20;scientists&#x20;now&#x20;think&#x20;staring&#x20;at&#x20;gulls&#x20;can&#x20;deter&#x20;them&#x20;from&#x20;attempting&#x20;to&#x20;steal&#x20;food&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;PETER&#x20;PARKS&#x2f;AFP&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Staring at seagulls may prevent them from stealing your food, scientists suggest</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" 