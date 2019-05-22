< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. NASCAR ready for 1 final round of Daytona summer fireworks NASCAR ready for 1 final round of Daytona summer fireworks final round of Daytona summer fireworks"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-416518422.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-416518422");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-416518422-408470523"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/daytona-international-speedway_1558570744654_7303729_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/daytona-international-speedway_1558570744654_7303729_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/daytona-international-speedway_1558570744654_7303729_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/daytona-international-speedway_1558570744654_7303729_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/daytona-international-speedway_1558570744654_7303729_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-416518422-408470523" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/daytona-international-speedway_1558570744654_7303729_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/daytona-international-speedway_1558570744654_7303729_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/daytona-international-speedway_1558570744654_7303729_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/daytona-international-speedway_1558570744654_7303729_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/daytona-international-speedway_1558570744654_7303729_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> By JENNA FRYER, AP Auto Racing Writer
Posted Jul 05 2019 07:28PM EDT (AP)</strong> - The midpoint of the NASCAR season is here, making one last holiday weekend run at its birthplace, trying as always to deliver a white-knuckled thrill fest on the high banks of Daytona International Speedway.</p><p>The series is riding a high into Saturday night's race following Alex Bowman's first career Cup victory last week and a new rules package that NASCAR leadership believes has immensely improved the on-track product.</p><p>"It's been an extraordinary year," Steve Phelps, who took over as president of NASCAR late last season, said Friday. "I think the racing product has been exceptional. By and large, the fans are incredibly excited about what they see."</p><p>The numbers support Phelps' assertion that the racing is indeed more competitive than it was this time last season, when Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch and Martin Truex romped over the competition during a summer stretch in which the three could not be beat. There have been 602 green flag passes for the lead in 17 races, up from 383 at this point last year. The average number of lead changes is nearly 19 per race, up from 15.88, and four races this season have produced record-setting green flag passes for the lead.</p><p>Conversely, though, there have been just seven winners this season, with the lion's share of the checkered flags going to Joe Gibbs Racing and Team Penske. Gibbs drivers have combined to win 10 races, and Denny Hamlin led a 1-2-3 JGR sweep of the season-opening Daytona 500, while Penske drivers have six wins.</p><p>Hendrick Motorsports is finally showing signs of a turnaround behind Bowman's victory at Chicagoland and Chase Elliott's win at Talladega, but it can't be overlooked that the parity the new rules were intended to create has not trickled down to the rest of the field. Stewart-Haas Racing is winless so far - the organization won 12 races last year - but the domination to date by two teams does not have NASCAR worried.</p><p>"The Penske-Gibbs piece, those teams have figured things out," Phelps said. "There have been plenty of opportunities for Kevin Harvick to have won. I think that's going to balance out. I don't think alarms are going off that it is just a Gibbs and Penske show."</p><p>Daytona, an unpredictable and often crash-filled race, has been known to produce wild-card winners and last year the victory went to Erik Jones. But winning on the 2.5-mile superspeedway requires strategy, a lot of luck and, lately, alliances made through the garage.</p><p>Hamlin and the Gibbs group brokered a deal with Hendrick Motorsports before the Daytona 500 to work together while drafting, and that put three Gibbs drivers on the podium. The Chevrolet camp fumed that Hendrick would work with rival manufacturer Toyota, while the Ford drivers bickered they didn't do enough to try to put the blue oval in victory lane.</p><p>By Talladega in April, the heads of Ford and Chevy demanded their teams work with one another, and it worked for the first Chevrolet win of the season.</p><p>The plotting for Saturday night began before the teams even arrived in Daytona.</p><p>"We were talking about it just the other day as a group," said Gibbs driver and defending race winner Jones. "We've got some strong race cars. Unfortunately, there is only five Toyotas out there and that doesn't give us a lot to work with, especially with the other manufacturers having more.</p><p>"We will do all we can. I know we will have fast cars, but it's definitely going to be manufacturer driven with the other two linking up and sticking together. I think they saw what Toyota has done in the past."</p><p>Tension started in the first practice of the weekend, on Thursday afternoon when Brad Keselowski deliberately rear-ended William Byron to send a message that he will not tolerate blocking during the race. It might have been the warning shot on what Saturday night could look like in the final race run at Daytona on the July Fourth weekend.</p><p>The event is being moved to August next season as the regular-season finale, ending a run that began in 1959. The change is part of a scheduling shake-up that fans have demanded, with more changes coming in 2021.</p><p>Busch is among those sorry to see the holiday weekend race move next year to Indianapolis Motor Speedway.</p><p>"I'll be frank, I'm kind of disappointed," Busch said. "Overall, just being in Daytona for July 4th has always been cool. Having the opportunity to go to the beach, having the opportunity to do that, whether that be on Thursday or Friday, not having a lot going on. We are going to miss that, the fireworks show, things like that. Now that's going to be in Indy. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Rain delays start of Xfinity Series race at Daytona</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">JENNA FRYER, AP Auto Racing Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 07:32PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Rain has disrupted activity at Daytona International Speedway and delayed the start of Friday night's Xfinity Series race.</p><p>NASCAR had already moved the start of the race up roughly 15 minutes but the skies opened an hour before the scheduled start, putting all activity on hold.</p><p>Earlier Friday, qualifying for the Cup race was canceled because lightning in the area around the track made it impossible for NASCAR to inspect the race cars. The field for Saturday night's race was set on points.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/coco-gauff-15-avoids-2-match-points-in-centre-court-win" title="Coco Gauff, 15, avoids 2 match points in Centre Court win" data-articleId="416486252" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/05/GettyImages-1160265045_1562357867281_7479070_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/05/GettyImages-1160265045_1562357867281_7479070_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/05/GettyImages-1160265045_1562357867281_7479070_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/05/GettyImages-1160265045_1562357867281_7479070_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/05/GettyImages-1160265045_1562357867281_7479070_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Atlanta-native Cori Gauff&nbsp;celebrates her victory over Polona Hercog of Slovinia during Day 5 of The Championships - Wimbledon 2019 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 05&nbsp;in London, England. (Photo by TPN/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Coco Gauff, 15, avoids 2 match points in Centre Court win</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">HOWARD FENDRICH, AP Tennis Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 04:19PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 04:27PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It was easy to forget that Coco Gauff is still just 15 as she stood on the grass of Centre Court, pounding her chest and shouting, "Let's go! Come on!" to celebrate a 32-stroke point that forced a third set in her match Friday evening at Wimbledon.</p><p>Up in the stands, Mom rose to pump a fist and yell, "Yes!" Thousands of spectators jumped out of their seats, too, roaring. By then, Gauff already twice had been a point from losing in the third round to Polona Hercog of Slovenia.</p><p>Most players, no matter the age, would not be able to find their way out of that sort of a deficit on this imposing a stage, would not be able to handle that sort of stress and figure out a way. Gauff is, quite clearly, not most players. That much has been established. How far can she go, both this fortnight and in the future? The tennis world is watching, waiting to find out.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/alex-morgan-says-tea-celebration-criticism-amounts-to-double-standard-i-m-a-little-taken-aback-" title="Alex Morgan says 'tea' celebration criticism amounts to double standard: 'I'm a little taken aback'" data-articleId="416453378" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/U_S__Soccer___s_Alex_Morgan_sips_the_tea_0_7466751_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/U_S__Soccer___s_Alex_Morgan_sips_the_tea_0_7466751_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/U_S__Soccer___s_Alex_Morgan_sips_the_tea_0_7466751_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/U_S__Soccer___s_Alex_Morgan_sips_the_tea_0_7466751_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/U_S__Soccer___s_Alex_Morgan_sips_the_tea_0_7466751_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Alex Morgan says 'tea' celebration criticism amounts to double standard: 'I'm a little taken aback'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 01:12PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>U.S. women's soccer star Alex Morgan said Friday she was taken aback by the amount of criticism she received from her goal celebration against England, claiming it shows there is proof of a double standard.</p><p>Morgan scored the go-ahead goal - her sixth of the tournament - on Tuesday in the Women's World Cup semifinal match against England. She pretended to sip tea after scoring the goal. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)" title="donald trump_1562361097908.png-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>In Fourth of July speech, Trump praises Revolutionary War Army that ‘took over the airports' in 1775</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/90-degree-temperatures-shatter-all-time-high-heat-records-in-alaska"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/getty_alaskaheatwave_070519_1562357262294_7479172_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Two men hike along a creek below the Byron Glacier on July 4, 2019 near Portage Lake in Girdwood, Alaska. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)" title="getty_alaskaheatwave_070519-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>90-degree temperatures shatter all-time high heat records in Alaska</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/autopsy-highlands-man-killed-in-dog-attack"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/05/Highlands_man_killed_in_dog_attack__auto_0_7479601_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Highlands_man_killed_in_dog_attack__auto_0_20190705222944-401385"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Highlands man killed in dog attack, autopsy confirms</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/nascar-ready-for-1-final-round-of-daytona-summer-fireworks-1" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/daytona-international-speedway_1558570744654_7303729_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/daytona-international-speedway_1558570744654_7303729_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/daytona-international-speedway_1558570744654_7303729_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/daytona-international-speedway_1558570744654_7303729_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/daytona-international-speedway_1558570744654_7303729_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>NASCAR ready for 1 final round of Daytona summer fireworks</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/swimmer-struck-killed-by-boat-identified" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/windermere-swimmer-killed_1562294455436_7477640_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/windermere-swimmer-killed_1562294455436_7477640_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/windermere-swimmer-killed_1562294455436_7477640_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/windermere-swimmer-killed_1562294455436_7477640_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/windermere-swimmer-killed_1562294455436_7477640_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Swimmer struck, killed by boat identified</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/facebook-instant/in-fourth-of-july-speech-trump-praises-revolutionary-war-army-that-took-over-the-airports-in-1775" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/donald%20trump_1562361097908.png_7479095_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/donald%20trump_1562361097908.png_7479095_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/donald%20trump_1562361097908.png_7479095_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/donald%20trump_1562361097908.png_7479095_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/donald%20trump_1562361097908.png_7479095_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President&#x20;Donald&#x20;Trump&#x20;delivers&#x20;remarks&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;&#x26;quot&#x3b;Salute&#x20;to&#x20;America&#x26;quot&#x3b;&#x20;ceremony&#x20;in&#x20;front&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Lincoln&#x20;Memorial&#x2c;&#x20;on&#x20;July&#x20;4&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Sarah&#x20;Silbiger&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>In Fourth of July speech, Trump praises Revolutionary War Army that ‘took over the airports' in 1775</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/90-degree-temperatures-shatter-all-time-high-heat-records-in-alaska" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/getty_alaskaheatwave_070519_1562357262294_7479172_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/getty_alaskaheatwave_070519_1562357262294_7479172_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/getty_alaskaheatwave_070519_1562357262294_7479172_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/getty_alaskaheatwave_070519_1562357262294_7479172_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/getty_alaskaheatwave_070519_1562357262294_7479172_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Two&#x20;men&#x20;hike&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;along&#x20;a&#x20;creek&#x20;below&#x20;the&#x20;Byron&#x20;Glacier&#x20;on&#x20;July&#x20;4&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;near&#x20;Portage&#x20;Lake&#x20;in&#x20;Girdwood&#x2c;&#x20;Alaska&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Lance&#x20;King&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>90-degree temperatures shatter all-time high heat records in Alaska</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/coco-gauff-15-avoids-2-match-points-in-centre-court-win" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/05/GettyImages-1160265045_1562357867281_7479070_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/05/GettyImages-1160265045_1562357867281_7479070_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/05/GettyImages-1160265045_1562357867281_7479070_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/05/GettyImages-1160265045_1562357867281_7479070_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/05/GettyImages-1160265045_1562357867281_7479070_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Atlanta-native&#x20;Cori&#x20;Gauff&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;celebrates&#x20;her&#x20;victory&#x20;over&#x20;Polona&#x20;Hercog&#x20;of&#x20;Slovinia&#x20;during&#x20;Day&#x20;5&#x20;of&#x20;The&#x20;Championships&#x20;-&#x20;Wimbledon&#x20;2019&#x20;at&#x20;All&#x20;England&#x20;Lawn&#x20;Tennis&#x20;and&#x20;Croquet&#x20;Club&#x20;on&#x20;July&#x20;05&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;in&#x20;London&#x2c;&#x20;England&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;TPN&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Coco Gauff, 15, avoids 2 match points in Centre Court win</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" 