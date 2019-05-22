< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Murphy, Nola lead Mariners to 9-3 win over Rays By MARK DIDTLER, Associated Press
Posted Aug 19 2019 10:43PM EDT 2019 10:43PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-424654814" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP)</strong> - Tom Murphy homered twice and drove in four runs, Austin Nola also went deep and had three RBIs, and the Seattle Mariners beat the playoff-contending Tampa Bay Rays 9-3 on Monday night.</p><p>Murphy, who had three hits and a walk, hit a three-run drive in the first inning and added a solo shot in the fifth. He has 15 homers in 52 games.</p><p>Nola had a two-run homer during a four-run second off Rays two-way player Brendan McKay (2-3) and had an RBI single in the fourth.</p><p>Marco Gonzales (13-10) went five innings, giving up three runs and five hits to get the win.</p><p>Tommy Pham and Austin Meadows homered for Tampa Bay, which is 2-2 on a six-game homestand against Detroit and Seattle. The Rays had their lead over Oakland for the second AL wild card cut to one game.</p><p>Tampa Bay dropped to 33-30 at home, which matched the total number of losses at Tropicana Field (51-30) all of last season.</p><p>McKay struggled again, allowing seven runs, three hits and three walks over two innings. The lefty was coming off an outing last Tuesday at San Diego where he gave up four runs, five hits and six walks in four innings.</p><p>The Rays used five relievers before turning to infielder Mike Brosseau, who worked a perfect ninth.</p><p>Murphy's homer in the first was set up by consecutive one-out walks to J.P Crawford and Nola.</p><p>Crawford had an RBI single and Nola hit a two-run shot in the second that helped put the Mariners up 7-1.</p><p>Pham got his third homer in five games leading off the first. Meadows had a two-run drive in the fifth.</p><p>TRAINER'S ROOM</p><p>Mariners: RHP Felix Hernandez (right shoulder stiffness) was scheduled to make what could be final rehab start Monday night for Triple-A Tacoma. ... OF Mitch Haniger (ruptured testicle) could be back during a six-game homestand that starts Friday.</p><p>Rays: RHP Tyler Glasnow (right forearm strain) had his first bullpen session and could throw BP next week. ... INFs Brandon Lowe (right shin bone bruise) and Joey Wendle (right wrist inflammation) will join Triple-A Durham on Tuesday.</p><p>BACK OUT THERE</p><p>Mariners RF Mallex Smith started after being out of lineup the previous two games. Smith was thrown out at second base Friday trying to stretch a single into a double, one of multiple baserunning errors recently by Seattle.</p><p>SCARY MOMENT</p><p>Mariners CF Keon Broxton had a fastball by Diego Castillo go off the bill of his helmet in the eighth inning. He was fine afterwards.</p><p>UP NEXT</p><p>Mariners LHP Tommy Milone (2-7) will follow an opener Tuesday night. Another first for Clemson: No. 1 in AP preseason Top 25 poll
By RALPH D. RUSSO, AP College Football Writer
Posted Aug 19 2019 07:09PM EDT

Cross off another milestone for Clemson, college football's newest superpower.

For the first time, the defending national champion Tigers are No. 1 in The Associated Press preseason Top 25 presented by Regions Bank . The Tigers won the program's second national title in three seasons behind freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence in January. Clemson now can claim equal standing with Alabama at the top of the sport.

The Crimson Tide, coming off a 44-16 loss to Clemson in the College Football Playoff championship, is No. 2. Clemson received 52 first-place votes and Alabama received the other 10 from the media. Clemson snaps a record-tying string of three straight years in which Alabama was preseason No. 1. Dolphins RB Walton gets probation for weapons charge
Posted Aug 19 2019 01:13PM EDT
Updated Aug 19 2019 01:14PM EDT

Miami Dolphins running back Mark Walton has been sentenced to six months' probation after pleading no contest to a misdemeanor weapons charge.

Court records show Walton entered the plea Monday. In addition to probation, Walton must take anger management and driving courses and must give up his firearm.

Other charges including marijuana possession and reckless driving were dismissed. The charges stemmed from a March incident in which Walton fled on foot from his rented car after police tried to pull him over. Authorities say they found a rifle and the marijuana in the car. Steph Curry gives Howard University money for his second favorite sport: golf
By Lisa Fernandez, KTVU
Posted Aug 19 2019 11:58AM EDT
Updated Aug 19 2019 08:24PM EDT

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry on Monday announced he'd be funding competitive men's and women's golf teams at Howard University to help the school compete in his second favorite sport.

It's believed to be the first time the predominantly Black school will have a Division I golf program – a historically white game -- in the university's 152-year history. The hope is to have the teams up and running by the 2020-21 school year.

Athletic director Kery Davis said at a news conference that the money would be enough to hire a coach and keep the teams running for the next five years. He and his wife are often at odds as to whether or not the air conditioner should be running. (Photo by Rick Madonik/Toronto Star via Getty Images)" title="Thermostat78_Banner_Getty_1566266183162-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Federal energy program suggests keeping thermostat set at 78 degrees — 82 while you sleep</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/couples-who-have-children-are-happier-later-in-life-after-kids-leave-home-study-says"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/19/parents_1566261685762_7603253_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Visitor photographing Kauai lanskape and rainbow at scenery Kaudi mountians Kalahheo gardens. (Photo by Francis Dean/Corbis via Getty Images)" title="parents_1566261685762-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Couples who have children are happier later in life after kids leave home, study says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/chick-fil-a-popeyes-spark-heated-twitter-debate-over-best-chicken-sandwich"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/19/chick-fil-a%20vs%20popeyes_1566259279810.jpg_7603189_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Popeye's has released a new chicken sandwich (pictured left) that has sparked a twitter feud. 