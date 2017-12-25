Muah! J.J. Watt & Kealia Ohai on the Texans kiss cam

- Houston Texans fans would always rather see defensive end J.J. Watt on the field healthy rather than injured in a stadium seat, but in a rather sweet moment during the team's home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, fans did get to see a genuine romantic moment when he and his girlfriend Kealia Ohai were captured on the NRG Stadium kiss cam.

Watt and Ohai, who played forward for the Houston Dash and the U.S. Women's National Team in 2017, have been in a long-term relationship.

In addition to supporting the Texans, Watt also watched as his brother, Steelers rookie linebacker T.J. Watt, took the field inside NRG Stadium.

Watt, along with teammate linebacker Whitney Mercilus, were placed on the Reserve/Injured list on Oct. 11 after they both suffered season-ending injuries in the Texans game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 8 inside NRG Stadium.

Following the devastation to southeast Texas from Hurricane Harvey, Watt raised $37 million for relief efforts and was named Sport Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year, along with Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve.