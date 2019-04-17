< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Most drivers want NASCAR's longest race to remain 600 miles fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Most drivers want NASCAR's longest race to remain 600 miles&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/most-drivers-want-nascar-s-longest-race-to-remain-600-miles" data-title="Most drivers want NASCAR's longest race to remain 600 miles" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/most-drivers-want-nascar-s-longest-race-to-remain-600-miles" addthis:title="Most drivers want NASCAR's longest race to remain 600 miles"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-409071596.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-409071596");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" The green flag signals the start of the NASCAR Camping World Trucks Series Drivin' for Linemen 200 at Gateway Motorsports Park on June 17, 2017 in Madison, Illinois. (Photo by Jeff Curry/NASCAR via Getty Images) The green flag signals the start of the NASCAR Camping World Trucks Series Drivin' for Linemen 200 at Gateway Motorsports Park on June 17, 2017 in Madison, Illinois. (Photo by Jeff Curry/NASCAR via Getty Images) The green flag signals the start of the NASCAR Camping World Trucks Series Drivin' for Linemen 200 at Gateway Motorsports Park on June 17, 2017 in Madison, Illinois. (Photo by Jeff Curry/NASCAR via Getty Images) The green flag signals the start of the NASCAR Camping World Trucks Series Drivin' for Linemen 200 at Gateway Motorsports Park on June 17, 2017 in Madison, Illinois. (Photo by Jeff Curry/NASCAR via Getty Images) By Steve Reed, AP Sports Writer
Posted May 26 2019 03:21PM EDT

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) (AP)</strong> - With a furrowed brow NASCAR legend Darrell Waltrip scoffed at the notion that the Coca-Cola 600 race is too long and should be shortened by, say, maybe a hundred miles or so.</p> <p>"Is that what some thirty-something said?" the 72-year-old Waltrip said to The Associated Press.</p> <p>Well, as a matter of fact...</p> <p>It was 38-year-old Denny Hamlin who recently suggested that NASCAR should shorten its longest race because nobody - at least not the friends that he knows - wants to sit and watch stock cars race around an oval 400 times for nearly five hours.</p> <p>But Waltrip, a five-time winner of the Coca-Cola 600, said that would be a mistake.</p> <p>"It's a tough race, it's a grueling race," Waltrip said. "It takes a long time to run this race. But it's iconic. It's the only one we have. Our sport is definitely in a tailspin if we ever do away with the Coke 600, I will tell you that."</p> <p>Waltrip is getting plenty of support in the garage.</p> <p>Joey Logano said he gets a little angry when people suggest the race many refer to as the crown jewel of NASCAR should be shortened, saying to him it's a no brainer to keep the race length.</p> <p>"This is a special race, this is the Coca-Cola 600," Logano said. "It has been around for a very long time. Yeah, you keep it. That is what it makes it so special, what makes it so unique. Does every other race need to be 500 miles, probably not? But certain ones, the iconic ones, need to stay."</p> <p>NASCAR has shortened some races, including at Pocono.</p> <p>But to defending champion Kyle Busch, changing the 600 wouldn't be right.</p> <p>"I think it brings a different aspect to our sport - it's longevity," Busch said. "People will say, 'It's too long. It's boring.' Whatever. Well, you know, it's a part of the product and history that we've had on Memorial Day weekend for a long time that you run the extra hundred miles."</p> <p>While Hamlin would be just as happy winning a Coca-Cola 300, others disagree.</p> <p>Brad Keselowski said the race honors the tradition of the sport. The race began in 1961, growing into a Memorial Day tradition at Charlotte Motor Speedway and a celebration of those who served in the military.</p> <p>"This race is a different challenge than anything else we have - and by a good bit," Keselowski said. "I appreciate so much about this race. I appreciate that you are going to go through the daytime and be burning hot and the car is going be out of control. Then we are going to transition to nighttime and the cars are going to be just crazy fast. I think that is tremendous."</p> <p>Keselowski also said the race pushes the limits of a vehicle, specific to performance and endurance.</p> <p>But critics would argue that in today's world of improved technology cars have gotten stronger. The attrition rate in the Coca-Cola 600 is at an all-time low, erasing the antiquated idea of this being the ultimate test of man and machine. Three cars didn't finish the race last year because of engine issues, which isn't all that unusual for the average 500-mile race.</p> <p>"I bet you we could probably go 800 maybe even 1,000 miles on a race car before you'd start to see problems," said Busch, who won his first Coca-Cola 600 in 2018. "It's just a matter of length and attention span, I guess."</p> <p>One thing everyone can agree on - the race is a grind.</p> <p>Keselowski said the biggest advice he would give young drivers is to "drink water."</p> <p>And Sunday is expected to be no exception, with temperatures likely reaching the mid-90s in the late afternoon when a heatwave hits the Carolinas.</p> <p>The 21-year-old William Byron will start on the pole for the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday and the Charlotte kid is looking for his first win on a track where he grew up watching NASCAR's longest race.</p> <p>"I loved it as a kid," said 21-year-old driver William Byron. "I came to this race every year since 2004 or so. It was a great race. Obviously it was long, but I appreciated that because there was so much strategy and so much survival involved in it. You knew the guys who won this race were a big deal. The best cars and the best drivers always won this race."</p> <p>Keselowski agreed. He thinks shortening it wouldn't be right.</p> <p>"It seems like for whatever reason over the last couple of years that question keeps coming more and more. I have resisted so much because of how much respect I have for this race," Keselowski said. More Sports Stories

Morton strikes out season-high 10, Rays beat Indians 6-2
By BRIAN DULIK, Associated Press
Posted May 26 2019 03:31PM EDT Charlie Morton returned to the clubhouse Saturday afternoon and waited. Then he waited some more, anticipating the arrival of thunderstorms that never materialized.

The delay didn't faze him, nor did it stop his career-best unbeaten streak.

Morton struck out a season-high 10 and allowed one run over six innings - his 18th straight start without a loss - as the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Cleveland Indians 6-2 in a game that began nearly three hours late because of an incorrect weather forecast. 03:31PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Charlie Morton returned to the clubhouse Saturday afternoon and waited. Foles, 'Flip' reunite, could make Jaguars contenders again
By MARK LONG, AP Sports Writer
Posted May 26 2019 03:28PM EDT

Nick Foles and John DeFilippo have bonded for life.

They've spent countless hours in the same meeting room, breaking down tapes, fine-tuning game plans and exchanging ideas. Nights, weekends, holidays. They've argued and apologized. They've laughed and bemoaned.

They've celebrated on the NFL's grandest stage. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Foles, 'Flip' reunite, could make Jaguars contenders again</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">MARK LONG, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 26 2019 03:28PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Nick Foles and John DeFilippo have bonded for life.</p><p>They've spent countless hours in the same meeting room, breaking down tapes, fine-tuning game plans and exchanging ideas. Nights, weekends, holidays. They've argued and apologized. Jags' Fournette focuses on 'clean start' after dismal season
By MARK LONG, AP Sports Writer
Posted May 26 2019 03:27PM EDT

Leonard Fournette slipped off his sweaty cleats, signed each one and then handed them to a young fan after practice.

The youngster carefully walked away with Fournette's gold-colored shoes, making sure not to touch the drying ink. After all, the memorabilia could appreciate in value if the Jacksonville Jaguars running back gets his NFL career turned around.

Fournette spoke publicly for the first time in nearly six months Friday, finally addressing the worst season in his 24 years and everything that's happened since. He was injured, suspended and on the bench in crunch time. He was fined, criticized and admittedly not in ideal shape late in the year. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Jags' Fournette focuses on 'clean start' after dismal season</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">MARK LONG, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 26 2019 03:27PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Leonard Fournette slipped off his sweaty cleats, signed each one and then handed them to a young fan after practice.</p><p>The youngster carefully walked away with Fournette's gold-colored shoes, making sure not to touch the drying ink. After all, the memorabilia could appreciate in value if the Jacksonville Jaguars running back gets his NFL career turned around.</p><p>Fournette spoke publicly for the first time in nearly six months Friday, finally addressing the worst season in his 24 years and everything that's happened since. He was injured, suspended and on the bench in crunch time. Most Recent

Trapper captured, put down alligator that bit female swimmer

Morton strikes out season-high 10, Rays beat Indians 6-2

Foles, 'Flip' reunite, could make Jaguars contenders again

Jags' Fournette focuses on 'clean start' after dismal season

Former Bills DT Adolphus Washington signs with Dolphins data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/26/US%20fish%20and%20wildlife%20service%20fws_1558900138831.png_7314690_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/26/US%20fish%20and%20wildlife%20service%20fws_1558900138831.png_7314690_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/26/US%20fish%20and%20wildlife%20service%20fws_1558900138831.png_7314690_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/26/US%20fish%20and%20wildlife%20service%20fws_1558900138831.png_7314690_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Trapper captured, put down alligator that bit female swimmer</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/morton-strikes-out-season-high-10-rays-beat-indians-6-2" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/25/baseball-generic_122798_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/25/baseball-generic_122798_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/25/baseball-generic_122798_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/25/baseball-generic_122798_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/25/baseball-generic_122798_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Morton strikes out season-high 10, Rays beat Indians 6-2</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/foles-flip-reunite-could-make-jaguars-contenders-again-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/02/02/Nick%20Foles_1517588585615.png_4884554_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/02/02/Nick%20Foles_1517588585615.png_4884554_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/02/02/Nick%20Foles_1517588585615.png_4884554_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/02/02/Nick%20Foles_1517588585615.png_4884554_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/02/02/Nick%20Foles_1517588585615.png_4884554_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Foles, 'Flip' reunite, could make Jaguars contenders again</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/jags-fournette-focuses-on-clean-start-after-dismal-season-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Jags' Fournette focuses on 'clean start' after dismal season</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/former-bills-dt-adolphus-washington-signs-with-dolphins-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/25/Miami-Dolphins_1443225349712_273247_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/25/Miami-Dolphins_1443225349712_273247_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/25/Miami-Dolphins_1443225349712_273247_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/25/Miami-Dolphins_1443225349712_273247_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/25/Miami-Dolphins_1443225349712_273247_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Former Bills DT Adolphus Washington signs with Dolphins</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: 