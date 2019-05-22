< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="412900808" data-article-version="1.0">Morton's streak ends as Angels beat Rays 5-3</h1>
</header> class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Morton's streak ends as Angels beat Rays 5-3&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/morton-s-streak-ends-as-angels-beat-rays-5-3" data-title="Morton's streak ends as Angels beat Rays 5-3" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/morton-s-streak-ends-as-angels-beat-rays-5-3" addthis:title="Morton's streak ends as Angels beat Rays 5-3"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-412900808.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-412900808");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-412900808-408503724"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412900808-408503724" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a <div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 15 2019 08:01PM EDT</span></p>
</div> PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP)</strong> - Charlie Morton lost for the first time in 22 starts and Los Angeles hit three homers to lead the Angels to a 5-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday.<br> <br> The loss was Morton's first since Aug. 11, when he was pitching for Houston against Seattle. He struck out nine in six innings, giving up four runs on five hits.<br> <br> David Fletcher, Justin Bour and Kevan Smith homered for the Angels. Fletcher's three-run home run in second inning off Morton (8-1) spotted left-hander Jose Suarez an early lead in his third major league start, and the Angel bullpen preserved it with 3 1/3 shutout innings.<br> <br> Hansel Robles pitched the ninth for his 10th save in 12 opportunities.<br> <br> The win was the fourth in five games for the Angels. The Rays fell into a virtual first-place tie with the New York Yankees, who were scheduled to play Saturday night.<br> <br> Brian Goodwin drove in the Angels' first run with a double and scored on Fletcher's two-run homer, giving Los Angeles a 3-0 lead in the second inning. Bour made it 4-0 with a homer in the fourth, his sixth of the season.<br> <br> Yandy Diaz got the Rays back in the game with a three-run homer, his 11th, after hits by Avisail Garcia and Tommy Pham in the sixth. Pham had two singles in his fourth straight multi-hit game.<br> <br> Smith's second homer of the season, off reliever Jake Faria, regained a two-run lead for the Angels in the eighth.<br> <br> Suarez (2-1) gave up three runs on five hits, including Diaz's homer, in 5 2/3 innings.<br> <br> TRAINER'S ROOM<br> <br> Angels: SS Tommy LaStella remained out of the lineup with left forearm tightness. ... RHP Trevor Cahill threw from up to 180 feet as part of his recovery from right elbow inflammation.<br> <br> Rays: RHP Tyler Glasnow (strained right forearm) threw briefly off a bullpen mound for the first time. He can come off the 60-day IL on July 10.<br> <br> MOVING DAY<br> <br> Angels: Struggling reliever Cody Allen, 0-2 with a 6.26 ERA in 25 games, was designated for assignment one day after allowing four runs over two-thirds of an innings in Friday's 9-4 loss to the Rays. RHP Taylor Cole was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake.<br> <br> Rays: RHP Jake Faria was recalled from Triple-A Durham due to a taxed bullpen and INF Daniel Robertson was optioned to the International League club. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WOFL_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Sports" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402455" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Sports Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/sports/ap-source-lakers-pelicans-agree-on-anthony-davis-trade-1" title="AP Source: Lakers, Pelicans, agree on Anthony Davis trade" data-articleId="412899381" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/15/GettyImages-ANTHONY%20DAVIS_1560642628988.jpg_7402742_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/15/GettyImages-ANTHONY%20DAVIS_1560642628988.jpg_7402742_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/15/GettyImages-ANTHONY%20DAVIS_1560642628988.jpg_7402742_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/15/GettyImages-ANTHONY%20DAVIS_1560642628988.jpg_7402742_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/15/GettyImages-ANTHONY%20DAVIS_1560642628988.jpg_7402742_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 22: Anthony Davis #23 of the New Orleans Pelicans watches the action against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on February 22, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>AP Source: Lakers, Pelicans, agree on Anthony Davis trade</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 15 2019 07:51PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Two people familiar with the situation say the New Orleans Pelicans have agreed to trade six-time All-Star Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers for point guard Lonzo Ball, forward Brandon Ingram, shooting guard Josh Hart and three first-round draft choices.</p><p>The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade cannot become official until the new league year begins July 6. ESPN first reported the trade.</p><p>The deal pairs the 26-year-old Davis, who is among the game's biggest stars, with 34-year-old superstar LeBron James. It also gives the Pelicans promising young players and the opportunity to acquire more.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/world-cup/uswnt-looks-to-continue-strong-start-to-world-cup-campaign" title="USWNT looks to continue strong start to World Cup campaign" data-articleId="412881483" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/15/0615worldcup_1560627774777_7402109_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/15/0615worldcup_1560627774777_7402109_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/15/0615worldcup_1560627774777_7402109_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/15/0615worldcup_1560627774777_7402109_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/15/0615worldcup_1560627774777_7402109_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="REIMS, FRANCE - JUNE 11: Lindsey Horan of the USA runs with the ball during the 2019 FIFA Women&#39;s World Cup France group F match between USA and Thailand at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 11, 2019. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>USWNT looks to continue strong start to World Cup campaign</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 15 2019 04:09PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 15 2019 05:05PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>After a record-breaking 13-0 win over Thailand to start their World Cup campaign, the U.S. Women's National Team is looking to continue that strong start when they take on Chile on Sunday.</p><p>A win against Chile would all but clinch the American's spot in the knockout rounds.</p><p>Head coach Jill Ellis may look to rotate her squad ahead of the important game against Sweden on Thursday, which will likely decide who tops Group F.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/woodland-gouges-out-a-birdie-and-leads-by-2-at-us-open" title="Woodland gouges out a birdie and leads by 2 at US Open" data-articleId="412807334" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/14/xt_NC_d2dccf2czbf98z4722z9b3az6bae835e0c7a_1560485028039_7396650_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/14/xt_NC_d2dccf2czbf98z4722z9b3az6bae835e0c7a_1560485028039_7396650_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/14/xt_NC_d2dccf2czbf98z4722z9b3az6bae835e0c7a_1560485028039_7396650_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/14/xt_NC_d2dccf2czbf98z4722z9b3az6bae835e0c7a_1560485028039_7396650_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/14/xt_NC_d2dccf2czbf98z4722z9b3az6bae835e0c7a_1560485028039_7396650_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woodland gouges out a birdie and leads by 2 at US Open</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">DOUG FERGUSON, AP Golf Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 10:51PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 10:59PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Gary Woodland finished off a bogey-free round by making birdie from a divot in the fairway, giving him a 6-under 65 for a two-shot lead and the lowest 36-hole score in the six U.S. Opens at Pebble Beach.</p><p>Woodland's seemingly perfect drive on the ninth hole settled into a deep divot, and he gouged out a shot from 217 yards onto the green and holed the 50-foot birdie putt.</p><p>His 65 matched the U.S. Open record at Pebble Beach for the second time in two days, a testament to a course that remained soft under low clouds. He was at 9-under 133, beating by one shot the 36-hole record at Pebble Beach that Tiger Woods set in 2000.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <img border="0" height="250" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/mobile-apps_2017.jpg" /></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPhone</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPad</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" target="_blank">Android</a></strong></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <a href="http://www.toyotaoforlando.com/" target="_blank"><img alt="" border="0" height="30" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/mobile/images/toyota-logo-small.png" width="130" /></a></td> </tr> </tbody> </table> <!-- Content Ends Here --></section> </div><p></p> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4599_" > <span id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/ap-source-lakers-pelicans-agree-on-anthony-davis-trade-1" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/15/GettyImages-ANTHONY%20DAVIS_1560642628988.jpg_7402742_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/15/GettyImages-ANTHONY%20DAVIS_1560642628988.jpg_7402742_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/15/GettyImages-ANTHONY%20DAVIS_1560642628988.jpg_7402742_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/15/GettyImages-ANTHONY%20DAVIS_1560642628988.jpg_7402742_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/15/GettyImages-ANTHONY%20DAVIS_1560642628988.jpg_7402742_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="INDIANAPOLIS&#x2c;&#x20;INDIANA&#x20;-&#x20;FEBRUARY&#x20;22&#x3a;&#x20;Anthony&#x20;Davis&#x20;&#x23;23&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;New&#x20;Orleans&#x20;Pelicans&#x20;watches&#x20;the&#x20;action&#x20;against&#x20;the&#x20;Indiana&#x20;Pacers&#x20;at&#x20;Bankers&#x20;Life&#x20;Fieldhouse&#x20;on&#x20;February&#x20;22&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Indianapolis&#x2c;&#x20;Indiana&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Andy&#x20;Lyons&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>AP Source: Lakers, Pelicans, agree on Anthony Davis trade</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/notre-dame-celebrates-1st-mass-since-devastating-april-fire" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/17/Notre%20Dame%20at%20night_1555524698308.png_7121614_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/17/Notre%20Dame%20at%20night_1555524698308.png_7121614_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/17/Notre%20Dame%20at%20night_1555524698308.png_7121614_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/17/Notre%20Dame%20at%20night_1555524698308.png_7121614_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/17/Notre%20Dame%20at%20night_1555524698308.png_7121614_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PARIS&#x2c;&#x20;FRANCE&#x20;-&#x20;APRIL&#x20;16&#x3a;&#x20;Notre-Dame&#x20;Cathedral&#x20;is&#x20;illuminated&#x20;at&#x20;twilight&#x20;following&#x20;a&#x20;major&#x20;fire&#x20;yesterday&#x20;on&#x20;April&#x20;16&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Paris&#x2c;&#x20;France&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Dan&#x20;Kitwood&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Notre Dame celebrates 1st Mass since devastating April fire</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/joe-biden-promises-to-cure-cancer-if-elected-president-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/dvids_joe_biden_040815_1865495_1512578944927_4603814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/dvids_joe_biden_040815_1865495_1512578944927_4603814_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/dvids_joe_biden_040815_1865495_1512578944927_4603814_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/dvids_joe_biden_040815_1865495_1512578944927_4603814_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/dvids_joe_biden_040815_1865495_1512578944927_4603814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Former&#x20;Vice&#x20;President&#x20;Joe&#x20;Biden&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;DoD&#x20;News&#x20;photo&#x20;by&#x20;EJ&#x20;Hersom&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Joe Biden promises to 'cure cancer' if elected president</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/world-cup/uswnt-looks-to-continue-strong-start-to-world-cup-campaign" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/15/0615worldcup_1560627774777_7402109_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/15/0615worldcup_1560627774777_7402109_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/15/0615worldcup_1560627774777_7402109_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/15/0615worldcup_1560627774777_7402109_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/15/0615worldcup_1560627774777_7402109_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="REIMS&#x2c;&#x20;FRANCE&#x20;-&#x20;JUNE&#x20;11&#x3a;&#x20;Lindsey&#x20;Horan&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;USA&#x20;runs&#x20;with&#x20;the&#x20;ball&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;2019&#x20;FIFA&#x20;Women&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;World&#x20;Cup&#x20;France&#x20;group&#x20;F&#x20;match&#x20;between&#x20;USA&#x20;and&#x20;Thailand&#x20;at&#x20;Stade&#x20;Auguste&#x20;Delaune&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;11&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Robert&#x20;Cianflone&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>USWNT looks to continue strong start to World Cup campaign</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/woman-arrested-for-pushing-elderly-golden-retriever-into-lake-to-drown" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/15/nancy%20bucc_1560628822632.png_7402110_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/15/nancy%20bucc_1560628822632.png_7402110_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/15/nancy%20bucc_1560628822632.png_7402110_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/15/nancy%20bucc_1560628822632.png_7402110_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/15/nancy%20bucc_1560628822632.png_7402110_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman arrested for 