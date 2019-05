The Seattle Sounders extended their unbeaten streak to five matches, but not without losing Jordan Morris through injury during a 2-1 win over Orlando City SC Wednesday night at CenturyLink Fieldin Seattle.

In his first start since returning from injury, Raul Ruidiaz scored his first goal in two months to put the Sounders in front after 19 minutes. Brad Smith played a quick one-two with Harry Shipp before sending a low ball across the face of goal that Ruidiaz tapped in for his third goal of the season.

Morris had a golden chance to double the Sounders lead just before halftime when he latched onto a Smith service, but his downward header bounced over the crossbar.

Morris would leave the match five minutes into the second half, a worrying moment for Sounders fans, with what appeared to be a hamstring injury.

Ruidiaz nearly had his second goal on the hour mark, latching onto a Cristian Roldan lofted pass. But Orlando City SC goalkeeper Greg Ranjitsingh did well to come off his line to snag the ball from the Peruvian after a heavy first touch.

Handwalla Bwana, who replaced Morris, doubled the Sounders advantage, knocking in a Nico Lodeiro cross with his shin in the 68th minute. The goal was upheld following a lengthy Video Review for a possible Lodeiro handball on the buildup.

After missing a gilt-edged chance, Chris Mueller pulled the Lions to within a goal in the 75th minute, stepping over to get by Roldan before putting in a low shot back across the grain for his third goal of the season.

The Lions return to Orlando for their third of three matches in an eight-day span when they face 2019 MLS expansion side FC Cincinnati on Sunday at Orlando City Stadium.