- Prince Royce will perform at the MLS All-Star Concert this summer in Orlando.

According to a Major League Soccer press release, award-winning Latin superstar Prince Royce will perform at the free MLS All-Star Concert on July 27th. The concert, which is presented by Target, will take place in Orlando at Wall Street Plaza.

MLS said that activities will begin at 7 p.m. ET. The musical performance kicks off five days of soccer celebrations and fan experiences leading up to the 2019 MLS All-Star Game, which is also presented by Target, on July 31st at Exploria Stadium.

A-Trak, a Grammy-nominated producer and DJ, will also perform.

Prior to the concert, the MLS said that fans are encouraged to come to Wall Street Plaza for a free viewing party to watch the Orlando City Soccer Club take on the New England Revolution at 7 p.m. ET. The performances from Prince Royce and A-Trak will take place after the game.

Those who wish to attend the free viewing party and the concert must register for tickets on the MLS website. Tickets are required for entry. The concert is free and open to the public.

Tickets for the MLS All-Star Game can be purchases on Ticketmaster's website.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.