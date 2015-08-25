< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. MLS looks toward Asia as next major market for talent MLS looks toward Asia as next major market for talent id="relatedHeadlines-415178288" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP)</strong> - Greg Anderson was supposed to be bound for Orlando, Florida, and the MLS player combine in his role as vice president of soccer operations for the Vancouver Whitecaps. He was hours from going to the airport when a phone call changed his itinerary.</p> <p>Instead of east, Anderson headed west. First, he landed in South Korea to meet with the parents of promising 22-year-old midfielder Inbeom Hwang. Then it was even further west to Dubai to meet with Hwang himself and help finalize a deal to bring him to MLS.</p> <p>By the time Anderson caught a flight from Dubai to Toronto and then back to Vancouver, he'd gone around the world to land the Whitecaps a designated player.</p> <p>It was a worthwhile effort. But it's also a rare story.</p> <p>Despite the efforts of Anderson and counterparts around the league, MLS has yet to make extensive inroads into the Asian market to convince top talent that playing in North America can be the next move in their careers.</p> <p>"There are certainly players there, national team level players, who could come in and start and play in our league," said Chris Henderson, Seattle's vice president of soccer. "I think the aspirations, at least in Japan, for those players is to go to Europe. Korea, they want to go to Europe. Because that is what's on TV and they're seeing all the games at the highest level."</p> <p>Currently only three internationals from Japan or South Korea are playing in MLS. Hwang and Seattle's Kim Kee-hee are the South Koreans, while Toronto's Tsubasa Endoh was born and raised in Japan before moving to the U.S. following the Fukushima earthquake. Zachary Herivaux of New England and Ken Krolic of Montreal were both born in Japan but mostly grew up elsewhere.</p> <p>MLS has been highly successful recruiting players out of South America and it's starting to shed the reputation of being a retirement league for Europeans.</p> <p>But Asia, and specifically Japan and South Korea, are markets producing solid international players, yet MLS has mostly been an afterthought there.</p> <p>That could be changing.</p> <p>Hwang believes there are a growing number of players considering MLS as a potential springboard to opportunities in Europe.</p> <p>"Obviously my ultimate goal is to go to a higher level and go to one of the European league and I knew that to achieve that I have to have many eyes watching me playing and I thought that MLS is where there are many people watching," Hwang said through an interpreter. "There are many eyes, scouters are watching the games. I thought it would be right fit, right league to achieve my goal."</p> <p>There are also the cultural adjustments. A long-held belief is that Asian players would be most comfortable playing either in the west - Vancouver, Seattle, Portland, Los Angeles - or in markets with large Asian communities like New York and Toronto.</p> <p>"It wasn't the most important aspect but it was definitely very, very positive aspect there is a strong Korean community in the city because I heard from other players who are playing overseas, some of the players are having a really tough time," Hwang said. "There is not many Korean people around. Here there is a very helpful Korean community."</p> <p>Henderson and Anderson said the primary challenge for MLS is exposure overseas. Most Asian players are going to be more familiar with the Premier League or Bundesliga.</p> <p>But Henderson said that on a scouting trip to Japan and South Korea earlier this year, the mere fact that Kee-hee is in Seattle landed him conversations he might not have been able to get in previous trips. Seattle nearly signed Japanese star Keisuke Honda a couple of years ago, and Henderson is bullish on the league's chances of getting more top Asian players in the future.</p> <p>"They're starting to think that MLS could be an option," Henderson said. "It's a little bit like Europe five, six years ago that, 'I'm not going to go to MLS until I'm 35.' And now that is all changing, and I think they're becoming aware in Asia."</p> <p>GAMES OF THE WEEK: A pair of traditional West Coast rivalries takes center stage this weekend with the California Classico between San Jose and the LA Galaxy, and a Cascadia Cup showdown between Vancouver and Seattle.</p> <p>The San Jose-LA clash is being played at Stanford Stadium, while Vancouver and Seattle will wrap up the end of the annual Cascadia Cup series, which also includes Portland.</p> <p>___</p> <p>More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WOFL_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Sports" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402455" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Sports Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/sports/15-year-old-american-coco-gauff-qualifies-for-wimbledon" title="15-year-old American Coco Gauff qualifies for Wimbledon" data-articleId="415171767" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/25/tennis-generic_122797_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/25/tennis-generic_122797_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/25/tennis-generic_122797_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/25/tennis-generic_122797_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/25/tennis-generic_122797_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>15-year-old American Coco Gauff qualifies for Wimbledon</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 10:09PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Coco Gauff, a 15-year-old American, has become the youngest player to reach Wimbledon's main draw for women's singles via qualifying in the Open era.</p><p>Gauff made it into the tournament with a 6-1, 6-1 victory that lasted just 55 minutes in the final round of qualifying Thursday against Greet Minnen, a 21-year-old from Belgium.</p><p>Gauff is ranked 301st, Minnen 129th.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/rays-top-twins-5-2-in-18-innings-to-end-trip-on-high-note" title="Rays top Twins 5-2 in 18 innings to end trip on high note" data-articleId="415171382" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Rays top Twins 5-2 in 18 innings to end trip on high note</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">DAVE CAMPBELL, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 09:58PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Tampa Bay Rays were wrapping up a rough road trip, on the verge of another frustrating defeat as they stranded runner after runner on base.</p><p>One of the best bullpens in baseball made sure they at least left Minnesota on a winning note.</p><p>Yandy Díaz hit a sacrifice fly in the 18th inning to break a tie that lasted since the second, and the Rays finally pulled away for a 5-2 victory on Thursday to avoid being swept in a series by the Twins for the first time in 13 years.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/perez-expected-to-start-as-twins-host-the-rays-1" title="Perez expected to start as Twins host the Rays" data-articleId="415070959" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/25/MLB-baseball_1440531170614_122500_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/25/MLB-baseball_1440531170614_122500_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/25/MLB-baseball_1440531170614_122500_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/25/MLB-baseball_1440531170614_122500_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/25/MLB-baseball_1440531170614_122500_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Perez expected to start as Twins host the Rays</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 01:16PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Tampa Bay Rays will face off against the Minnesota Twins in Minneapolis on Thursday at 1 p.m. EDT.</p><p>PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Ryne Stanek (0-1, 2.47 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 47 strikeouts) Twins: Martin Perez (7-3, 4.28 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)</p><p>BOTTOM LINE:</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/flagler-schools-consider-hpv-vaccine-in-schools"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/hpv-vaccine_1561692379857_7452695_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="hpv-vaccine_1561692379857.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Flagler schools consider HPV vaccine in schools</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/warning-to-dog-owners-after-deadly-rattlesnake-attack-leaves-pet-dead"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/rattlesnake-kills-dog_1561691594404_7452748_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="rattlesnake-kills-dog_1561691594404.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Warning to dog owners after deadly rattlesnake attack leaves pet dead</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/early-risers-may-have-lower-risk-of-breast-cancer-researchers-find"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/27/Early%20Risers%20lower%20risk%20of%20breast%20cancer_Banner_Getty_1561687095292.jpg_7452710_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: Two women are seen running along the Townsville Strand at sunrise in Townsville, Australia. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)" title="Early Risers lower risk of breast cancer_Banner_Getty_1561687095292.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Early risers may have lower risk of breast cancer, researchers find</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/2020-presidential-candidates-dispute-partys-future-on-second-night-of-democratic-debate"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/27/GETTY%20Dem%20Debate_1561691771351.jpg_7452753_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Kamala Harris take part in the second night of the first Democratic presidential debate on June 27, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)" title="1158732211_1561691771351-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Democratic debate: Fiery second night touches on race, age and health care</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0663_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0663"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 