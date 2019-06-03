< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story410657745" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="410657745" data-article-version="1.0">Rutschman, Witt, Vaughn lead top 10 picks in MLB draft</h1> </header> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="410657745" data-article-version="1.0">Rutschman, Witt, Vaughn lead top 10 picks in MLB draft</h1> picks in MLB draft"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-410657745.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-410657745");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-410657745-410640164"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/xt_NC_d7adf38cze608z43eazaa58z18d7834e267b_1559608878941_7348781_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/xt_NC_d7adf38cze608z43eazaa58z18d7834e267b_1559608878941_7348781_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/xt_NC_d7adf38cze608z43eazaa58z18d7834e267b_1559608878941_7348781_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/xt_NC_d7adf38cze608z43eazaa58z18d7834e267b_1559608878941_7348781_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/xt_NC_d7adf38cze608z43eazaa58z18d7834e267b_1559608878941_7348781_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-410657745-410640164" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/xt_NC_d7adf38cze608z43eazaa58z18d7834e267b_1559608878941_7348781_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/xt_NC_d7adf38cze608z43eazaa58z18d7834e267b_1559608878941_7348781_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/xt_NC_d7adf38cze608z43eazaa58z18d7834e267b_1559608878941_7348781_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/xt_NC_d7adf38cze608z43eazaa58z18d7834e267b_1559608878941_7348781_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/xt_NC_d7adf38cze608z43eazaa58z18d7834e267b_1559608878941_7348781_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/mlb/rutschman-witt-vaughn-lead-top-10-picks-in-mlb-draft-1">DENNIS WASZAK Jr., AP Sports Writer </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 10:29PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-410657745" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>A capsule look at the first 10 picks in the Major League Baseball draft Monday night:</p> <p>1. BALTIMORE ORIOLES: ADLEY RUTSCHMAN, C, OREGON STATE</p> <p>Golden Spikes Award finalist was Pac-12 player of year and conference's co-defensive player of year. Marked seventh time player drafted as catcher taken with top pick - first since Joe Mauer in 2001. Switch-hitting slugger batted .411 with career-best 17 homers and 58 RBIs for Beavers, and threw out 13 of 27 runners attempting to steal. Ranked among national leaders in several offensive categories, including on-base percentage (.575), slugging percentage (.751) and walks (school-record 76). Was 40th-round pick by Seattle in 2016.</p> <p>2. KANSAS CITY ROYALS: BOBBY WITT JR, SS, COLLEYVILLE H.S. (TEXAS)</p> <p>Son of former big league pitcher Bobby Witt , who was selected No. 3 overall by Texas Rangers in 1985 draft. Witts became highest-drafted father-son duo, topping Tom Grieve (No. 6, 1966) and Ben Grieve (No. 2, 1994). They're also seventh father-son combo of first-rounders, and first since Delino DeShields (1987) and Delino DeShields Jr. (2010). Younger Witt considered top high school prospect this year. Five-tool shortstop has impressive power with smooth right-handed swing.</p> <p>3. CHICAGO WHITE SOX: ANDREW VAUGHN, 1B, CALIFORNIA</p> <p>Outstanding overall hitter looking to become first repeat winner of Golden Spikes Award after being selected country's top college player as sophomore last year. Widely considered best all-around hitter in draft , Vaughn hit .381 with 15 homers, 50 RBIs and .544 on-base percentage that ranks among national leaders. Struck out just 74 times in three seasons.</p> <p>4. MIAMI MARLINS: JJ BLEDAY, OF, VANDERBILT</p> <p>Finalist for Golden Spikes Award. With quick lefty swing, Southeastern Conference player of year leads nation in homers with school-record 26. SEC Tournament MVP hitting .351 and brings 42-game on-base streak into next weekend's super regionals in NCAA Tournament. Cemented status as potential top-five pick when selected last summer as Cape Cod League's best prospect.</p> <p>5. DETROIT TIGERS: RILEY GREENE, OF, HAGERTY H.S. (FLORIDA)</p> <p>Gatorade's Florida state player of year hit .422 with eight homers, 27 RBIs and 38 runs as arguably country's top prep outfielder. Has smooth left-handed swing that produces consistent line drives. Projects as corner outfielder in pros with good pop. Was one of stars of Team USA's 18-and-under national team, leading squad with 20 RBIs.</p> <p>6. SAN DIEGO PADRES: CJ ABRAMS, SS, BLESSED TRINITY H.S. (GEORGIA)</p> <p>Speedy shortstop is lefty hitter who batted .418 with eight home runs and 100 RBIs in high school career. Impressed teams last summer by hitting .297 with eight RBIs for Team USA's 18-and-under national team while playing center field. Has speed and arm to remain at shortstop, but could shift to center or second base at next level.</p> <p>7. CINCINNATI REDS: NICK LODOLO, LHP, TCU</p> <p>Generally regarded as top pitching prospect in this year's class, lefty went 6-6 with 2.36 ERA and struck out 131 while walking just 25 in 103 innings for Horned Frogs. Was 41st overall pick by Pirates in 2016 - highest selection to go unsigned that year. Became school's highest-drafted player, topping Lance Broadway (No. 15 by White Sox in 2005). Uses three-quarters arm angle to throw mid-90s (mph) fastball with nice sink. Slider also plus-pitch that sits in low-80s and complements solid changeup.</p> <p>8. TEXAS RANGERS: JOSH JUNG, 3B, TEXAS TECH</p> <p>Co-Big 12 player of year was among conference leaders in several offensive categories. Batted .340 with 11 homers and 53 RBIs while helping lead Red Raiders to NCAA Tournament. Had 11 homers and projects to produce good pop at next level with controlled, consistent right-handed swing and terrific plate discipline. Slid over from third base to shortstop early this season.</p> <p>9. ATLANTA BRAVES: SHEA LANGELIERS, C, BAYLOR</p> <p>Outstanding defensive catcher threw out 14 of 25 would-be basestealers. Would have been shoo-in for first catcher selected if not for Rutschman. Bounced back from broken hamate bone in left hand that sidelined him for 10 games. Has raw power in smooth right-handed swing. Hit .308 with 10 homers and 42 RBIs. Set NCAA Tournament record with 11 RBIs in three-homer game vs. Omaha last Saturday night.</p> <p>10. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS: HUNTER BISHOP, OF, ARIZONA STATE</p> <p>Slugging outfielder has powerful left-handed swing that helped him rank among national leaders in home runs (22), RBIs (63), total bases (165) and runs (65). Has light-tower power and finished five homers shy of Sun Devils' single-season record of 27 by Mitch Jones in 2000. Had 44-game on-base streak. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"MLB" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"9310488" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More MLB Stories</h3> </header> data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/xt_NC_d7adf38cze608z43eazaa58z18d7834e267b_1559608878941_7348781_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/xt_NC_d7adf38cze608z43eazaa58z18d7834e267b_1559608878941_7348781_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/xt_NC_d7adf38cze608z43eazaa58z18d7834e267b_1559608878941_7348781_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/xt_NC_d7adf38cze608z43eazaa58z18d7834e267b_1559608878941_7348781_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/xt_NC_d7adf38cze608z43eazaa58z18d7834e267b_1559608878941_7348781_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Hagerty High's Greene goes 5th overall in 2019 MLB Draft</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">DENNIS WASZAK Jr., AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 08:44PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Hagerty High School outfielder Riley Greene was the fifth pick in the Major League Baseball draft on Monday, selected by the Detroit Tigers.</p><p>Greene, who was Gatorade's Florida state player of year, hit .422 with eight homers, 27 RBIs and 38 runs as arguably the country's top prep outfielder. He has a smooth left-handed swing that produces consistent line drives.</p><p>The top pick of the evening went to the Baltimore Orioles. The team selected Oregon State switch-hitting catcher Adley Rutschman. The announcement at MLB Network studios marked the second time the Orioles led off the draft - they took LSU pitcher Ben McDonald in 1989.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/odorizzi-goes-6-scoreless-twins-hang-on-to-beat-rays-9-7" title="Odorizzi goes 6 scoreless, Twins hang on to beat Rays 9-7" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Odorizzi goes 6 scoreless, Twins hang on to beat Rays 9-7</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 02 2019 07:16PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper no-content"> <div class="body-content"> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/gonzalez-and-buxton-homer-twins-beat-rays-6-2" title="Gonzalez and Buxton homer, Twins beat Rays 6-2" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/691397_G_1438708201632_80455_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/691397_G_1438708201632_80455_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/691397_G_1438708201632_80455_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/691397_G_1438708201632_80455_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/691397_G_1438708201632_80455_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> (Photo Courtesy: Isaiah Tuckett)" title="THUMB BAKING FB_IMG_1558060057024_1559604863458_1559612154121.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>14-year-old boy bakes and sells 3,500 cupcakes, makes $5K to take whole family to Disney World</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/skip-scooters-pulled-from-san-francisco-streets-after-one-catches-fire-in-dc"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/03/KTVU_FOX_2_News_at_5_p_m__0_7348488_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="KTVU_FOX_2_News_at_5_p_m__0_20190604004113-405538"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Skip scooters pulled from San Francisco streets after one catches fire in D.C.</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/9-year-old-boy-starts-gofundme-raises-nearly-80k-to-buy-bulletproof-vests-for-police-dogs"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/kaf_SEM_lsakjfd_SEM_lksadkjfd_1559611410044_7349007_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Brady Snakovsky, a 9-year-old from Ohio, has raised nearly $80K to buy bulletproof vests for police dogs. (Photo by Leah Tornabene)" title="kaf;lsakjfd;lksadkjfd_1559611410044-400801.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>9-year-old boy starts GoFundMe, raises nearly $80K to buy bulletproof vests for police dogs</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/womens-world-cup-basics-for-people-who-dont-watch-soccer"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/GETTY%20WOMENS%20WORLDCUP_1559608797433.jpg_7348820_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The United States celebrates after winning the FIFA Women's World Cup Canada 2015 5-2 against Japan at BC Place Stadium on July 5, 2015 in Vancouver, Canada. <!-- end: STORY LIST --> 