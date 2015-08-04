< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Pham, Lowe HRs help Rays and Chirinos beat Orioles 16-4

By DAVID GINSBURG, AP Sports Writer

Posted Jul 14 2019 02:06PM EDT <figure>
<img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/691397_G_1438708201632_80455_ver1.0_640_360.JPG" alt="" />
</figure> https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/691397_G_1438708201632_80455_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/mlb/pham-lowe-hrs-help-rays-and-chirinos-beat-orioles-16-4">DAVID GINSBURG, AP Sports Writer </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 02:06PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-418099120" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>BALTIMORE (AP)</strong> - Well-rested and eager to resume their pursuit of a playoff berth, the Tampa Bay Rays came out of the All-Star break in full hitting mode.</p><p>Tommy Pham homered to spark a seven-run first inning , and the Rays pounded out 20 hits in a 16-4 rout of the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night.</p><p>Seeking to reach the postseason for the first time since 2013, second-place Tampa Bay kept the heat on the Yankees in the AL East with its most productive offensive performance of the season.</p><p>The Rays sent 11 batters to the plate in the opening inning against Dylan Bundy (4-11). After Pham went deep, Tampa Bay added four doubles and three singles in an uprising that Bundy fueled with a wild pitch and a balk.</p><p>"The first inning, obviously, everybody played a role," Rays manager Kevin Cash said. "Big hits, timely hits. We talked about it before the game, and they came out and did it."</p><p>Tampa Bay ended up reaching season highs in runs, hits and margin of victory.</p><p>"I'm sure they felt good coming off a four-day break," Cash said. "Offensively, you can't ask for much more than that. Just a really good way to start the second half."</p><p>Nate Lowe led the charge, hitting a home run to go with his career-high four hits and three RBIs. Kevin Kiermaier had three hits, scored three runs and drove in two.</p><p>"It's nice to do that to anybody, but especially in a division game," Lowe said. "It's nice to dominate from the first inning all the way through."</p><p>Given all that offensive support, Yonny Chirinos (8-4) had an easy time earning his first victory in six starts since June 7. The right-hander gave up two runs and four hits over seven innings with eight strikeouts.</p><p>Coming in with the worst record in the majors, Baltimore committed two errors, fired three wild pitches and threw the ball to the wrong base on several occasions.</p><p>"Obviously, really disappointed with how we played. We did not play the game well," manager Brandon Hyde said. "That was really sloppy defensively and just poor baseball."</p><p>Bundy lasted just one inning before complaining of soreness in his right knee.</p><p>"My knee's a little sore, but I just wasn't locating and didn't really have any good movement on my pitches," the right-hander said. "They came out aggressive and were hitting the ball where there's plenty of grass. I couldn't slow them down."</p><p>Renato Núñez hit his 21st home run, but the Orioles fell to 11-32 at home and 27-63 overall. It was the 17th time that Baltimore allowed at least 10 runs.</p><p>Utility player Stevie Wilkerson pitched the ninth inning for the Orioles, the fourth time this season that Hyde has used a position player to pitch. googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/sports/mlb', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/sports/mlb', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/sports/mlb', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/sports/mlb', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/sports/mlb', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'taboola1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '418099120'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); 