<!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story427752685" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="427752685" data-article-version="1.0">Medvedev beats Dimitrov at US Open for 1st Grand Slam final</h1> </header> 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/25/tennis-generic_122797_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/25/tennis-generic_122797_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/25/tennis-generic_122797_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-427752685-11852265" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/25/tennis-generic_122797_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" By HOWARD FENDRICH, AP Tennis Writer
Posted Sep 06 2019 08:37PM EDT <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-427752685" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>NEW YORK (AP)</strong> - Daniil Medvedev first made a name for himself at the U.S. Open by earning the wrath of spectators. Now he's gaining everyone's respect as he heads to his first Grand Slam final.</p><p>The No. 5-seeded Russian has gone from trolling angry crowds at Flushing Meadows to playing for the title after beating unseeded Grigor Dimitrov 7-6 (5), 6-4, 6-3 in the semifinals Friday under Arthur Ashe Stadium's closed retractable roof.</p><p>During his on-court interview, Medvedev referenced his "tournament of controversies," which included accumulating $19,000 in fines and antagonizing booing fans last week, saying he knew it was "not going to be easy with the public."</p><p>Medvedev's tennis was a bit scratchy Friday, and he barely avoided dropping the opening set, but he did just enough with his mostly defensive style to get past Dimitrov, who had eliminated Roger Federer in a five-set quarterfinal.</p><p>In Sunday's final, Medvedev will face either 18-time major champion Rafael Nadal or Matteo Berrettini, a 23-year-old from Italy who is seeded 24th.</p><p>Medvedev, 23, said he planned to watch that second semifinal, with "popcorn, in front of TV."</p><p>Nadal has been gaining on Federer in the Grand Slam title standings: A fourth championship at the U.S. Open will also move him within one of Federer's record total in the overall standings.</p><p>Like Medvedev, Berrettini is trying to make his debut in a major final.</p><p>The 6-foot-6 Medvedev hadn't even been past the fourth round at a Slam until this one. He's been the tour's top player over the recent hard-court circuit, though, reaching three other finals on the surface. Medvedev has won 20 of his last 22 matches and leads the tour with 50 victories in 2019.</p><p>He drew all sorts of attention during Week 1 at the U.S. Open. In his third-round victory, fans got on him for angrily snatching and tossing away a towel from a ballperson, then for holding up his middle finger against the side of his face. When they let him hear it at the end of the match, jeering loudly, he basked in it, asking for more noise and sarcastically thanking them. There was a similar display after his next win, too.</p><p>On Friday, the stands seemed to have more people pulling for Dimitrov than Medvedev, but once again, that didn't matter.</p><p>At No. 78, Dimitrov was heading in the opposite direction, losing seven of his last eight matches before getting to New York. That's why a player once ranked as high as No. 3 was down to No. 78, making him the lowest semifinalist at the U.S. Open since 1991, when Jimmy Connors - who was in the stands Friday - was out of the top 150.</p><p>Dimitrov sure should have gone up a set early.</p><p>He was a point away while leading 6-5 as Medvedev served. But Medvedev played aggressively there, using a big forehand to get to the net and take that point, then turned to his guest box and barked something. The ensuing tiebreaker was filled with errors by both, closing with a forehand into the net by Dimitrov and another that he sailed long.</p><p>Truth be told, neither was all that elegant or excellent in that first set.</p><p>Yet Medvedev managed to take it, even though Dimitrov dominated pretty much every statistical category. Dimitrov won more points, 43-41. He compiled twice as many total winners, 14-7. He made fewer unforced errors, 18-15.</p><p>The second set came down to the last game, when Dimitrov's inconsistency was again on display. After one spectacular point, which drew a standing ovation, he paused to take a look at a replay on the overhead videoboard. Soon after that, though, he hit a mediocre approach shot that allowed Medvedev to strike a down-the-line backhand passing winner for set point. Dimitrov followed up with a backhand into the net and hung his head.</p><p>That made it a two-set lead for Medvedev, a deficit Dimitrov had faced 19 previous times at majors and never overcome. More Sports Stories Orlando Pride travels to face Reign FC on Saturday
Posted Sep 06 2019 10:03AM EDT
Updated Sep 06 2019 10:06AM EDT
Orlando Pride (4-12-2, 14 points) travels to face Reign FC (7-5-6, 27 points) on Saturday, Sept. 7 at Cheney Stadium. Kickoff is set for 10 p.m. ET with the match available to stream domestically on Yahoo! Sports and internationally through ESPN's platforms.

"Tacoma is a tough place to come and get a result; we have to make sure we perform well because of adaptation to the pitch," Orlando Pride Head Coach Marc Skinner said. "So we're going to have to make sure that we account for that and we were going to look to put in a really strong performance to take points at a difficult venue."

The Pride will return to the field following a week off from match play due to the postponement of last Saturday's match against Washington due to Hurricane Dorian. Their last match resulted in a 2-1 loss at Washington on Aug. 24 in front of a record crowd of 19,741 at Audi Field. Crystal Thomas opened the scoring for Washington in the ninth minute, with Marta answering in the 31st for the Pride to level the two sides going into the half. Ashley Hatch scored the eventual game-winner for the Spirit in the 59th minute. Struggling Buccaneers hopeful for turnaround season
By FRED GOODALL, AP Sports Writer
Posted Sep 06 2019 05:07AM EDT
Updated Sep 06 2019 10:02AM EDT

Loud music no longer blares from speakers towering above the practice field. A pingpong table and basketball hoop are gone from the middle of the locker room, too.

Bruce Arians is back in the NFL following a brief hiatus, trying to establish a different culture within the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who open their first season under the 66-year-old coach against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

The Bucs haven't made the playoffs since 2007, the league's second-longest postseason drought. They've compiled the league's worst record over the past eight years, finishing last in the NFC South all but one of those seasons.

Packers D, Aaron Rodgers beat Bears 10-3 in opener
By BARRY WILNER, AP Pro Football Writer
Posted Sep 05 2019 11:43PM EDT

The Monsters of the Midway showed up for the NFL's season opener. They were wearing gold, green and white.

In a defensive battle also marked by sloppy offense and penalties, the Packers used the Bears' usual trademark, a staunch D, and just enough from Aaron Rodgers on Thursday night to kick off the league's 100th season with a 10-3 victory over their archrivals.

A lack of action in the preseason clearly damaged both offenses, and Rodgers at times looked uncomfortable in the attack designed by new coach Matt LaFleur. 