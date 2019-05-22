< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story411802028" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="411802028" data-article-version="1.0">Lowe's 2 HRs, Snell's start carries Rays past Red Sox, 6-1</h1> </header> id="story-headline0" data-article-id="411802028" data-article-version="1.0">Lowe's 2 HRs, Snell's start carries Rays past Red Sox, 6-1</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-411802028" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Lowe's 2 HRs, Snell's start carries Rays past Red Sox, 6-1&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/lowe-s-2-hrs-snell-s-start-carries-rays-past-red-sox-6-1" data-title="Lowe's 2 HRs, Snell's start carries Rays past Red Sox, 6-1" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/lowe-s-2-hrs-snell-s-start-carries-rays-past-red-sox-6-1" addthis:title="Lowe's 2 HRs, Snell's start carries Rays past Red Sox, 6-1"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-411802028.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-411802028");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-411802028-408503724"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411802028-408503724" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div By KEN POWTAK, Associated Press Posted Jun 10 2019 01:08PM EDT said after driving balls 455 feet in the sixth and 435 feet in the seventh. "I squared it up and the wind was blowing out a little bit. We'll say the wind had some carry on it."</p> <p>There was actually only a slight breeze blowing in at game time.</p> <p>Guillermo Heredia and Yandy Díaz also hit solo shots, and Lowe added an RBI single for Tampa Bay, which at 40-24 matched its season-high at 16 games over .500. Díaz had four hits.</p> <p>Lowe homered on Eduardo Rodríguez's first pitch of the sixth. Díaz led off the seventh with a drive into the Monster seats and Lowe connected off Marcus Walden later in the inning for his 13th home run this season.</p> <p>"Where he hit those two balls, not many guys hit them," Rays manager Kevin Cash said. "Watching some of the Red Sox players from some past years, they don't hit it up there often. He hit it to the deepest part of the ballpark, and they were both no-doubters."</p> <p>Snell (4-5) became the third Rays starter to hold Boston to two runs or fewer in the series after Yonny Chirinos and Ryan Yarbrough.</p> <p>"They're a good team," Boston manager Alex Cora said. "They can pitch, they can play defense. I've been saying it all along, it's a complete team."</p> <p>Snell battled through two tough opening innings, allowing one run and five hits over six innings with seven strikeouts. With runners on second and third in the first, the AL Cy Young Award winner stuck out the next three batters swinging with sharp, breaking curveballs.</p> <p>"These guys have a track record of being good pitching-wise and they came here and did what they normally do," Boston shortstop Xander Bogaerts said.</p> <p>Rodríguez (6-4) gave up four runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings with seven strikeouts.</p> <p>Tampa Bay's first four batters singled, and the Rays took a 2-0 lead on Lowe's RBI single and Travis d'Arnaud's sacrifice fly.</p> <p>Heredia homered into the Green Monster seats in the second.</p> <p>Boston got the first two runners on in the opening two innings but scored just a run on Marco Hernández's RBI single in the second.</p> <p>After Lowe's second, some fans tried to change the mood in Fenway, chanting "We Want the Cup!" ahead of the Bruins' Game 6 against St. Louis in the Stanley Cup Final on Sunday night. They broke into "Let's Go Bruins!" cheers later.</p> <p><strong>ROAD SUCCESS</strong></p> <p>Tampa Bay has a 23-10 road record following a 5-2 trip.</p> <p><strong>NICE START</strong></p> <p>Tampa Bay reached 40 wins in its initial 64 games for only the second time in its history after doing it in 62 games in 2010.</p> <p><strong>NOT THIS TIME</strong></p> <p>Boston had gone 9-1 in Rodríguez's previous 10 starts.</p> <p><strong>TRAINER'S ROOM</strong></p> <p>Rays: OF Tommy Pham returned to the lineup after leaving Saturday's first game of the DH when he was hit by a pitch on the right wrist.</p> <p>Red Sox: Slugger J.D. Martinez missed his fourth straight game with back tightness. Cora said that he was "feeling better, but he's not ready to play." . Cora also said RHP Nathan Eovaldi had "a little bicep soreness" and was going to back off as he continues rehab from surgery to remove loose body in his right elbow in late April. ... 3B Rafael Devers and LF Andrew Benintendi both had the day off.</p> <p><strong>UP NEXT</strong></p> <p>Rays: RHP Charlie Morton (7-0, 2.30 ERA) brings the longest active unbeaten streak in the majors at 20 starts into Monday's series opener at home against Oakland. He is 10-0 since last August.</p> <p>Red Sox: LHP Chris Sale (2-7, 3.84) looks to build off his strong start the last time out Monday against Texas. <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> Orlando City B seeks to extend four-game unbeaten run Posted Jun 10 2019 02:55PM EDT Orlando City SC to open #OrlandoUnited seats to fans on Pulse anniversary Posted Jun 10 2019 01:28PM EDT Updated Jun 10 2019 01:32PM EDT For the third-consecutive year, Orlando City SC will open the doors of Exploria Stadium on June 12 for members of the Orlando community to visit the #OrlandoUnited seats at the stadium. The seats will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The 49 rainbow seats in Section 12 are dedicated to the victims of the 49 lives lost in the 2016 Pulse Nightclub tragedy and are a permanent fixture in the home of the Lions and the Pride. David Ortiz shot in ambush at Dominican Republic bar Posted Jun 09 2019 11:16PM EDT Updated Jun 10 2019 08:20AM EDT SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) - Former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz was ambushed by a man who got off a motorcycle and shot him in the back at close range Sunday night in his native Dominican Republic, authorities said. Dominican National Police Director Ney Aldrin Bautista Almonte said Ortiz was at the Dial Bar and Lounge in Santo Domingo around 8:50 p.m. when the gunman approached from behind and shot him. Ortiz was taken to the Abel Gonzalez clinic, where he underwent surgery, and his condition was stable, Bautista said.</p><p>Ortiz's father, Leo, speaking to reporters outside the clinic, said his son was out of danger and there wasn't any collateral damage, meaning there was no damage to major organs. (Photo credit: Nicole Wilder/Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution) " title="RP Corden 16x9_1559950512067.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Queen of daytime: RuPaul spilling the tea in summer talk show on FOX</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/lawmakers-to-announce-bill-that-would-establish-pulse-nightclub-as-a-national-memorial"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/30/pulse-memorial_1559254641983_7332703_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="pulse-memorial_1559254641983.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Lawmakers to announce bill that would establish Pulse Nightclub as a national memorial</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/attractions/-hagrid-s-magical-creatures-motorbike-adventure-may-feature-virtual-line-option"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/21/Universal%20Orlando%20Resort%20Media%20Site_Hagrids%20Magical%20Cretaures%20Motorbike%20Adventure_022119_1550766323278.png_6805071_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo Courtesy of the Universal Orlando Resort" title="Universal Orlando Resort Media Site_Hagrids Magical Cretaures Motorbike Adventure_022119_1550766323278.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure' may feature virtual line option</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch Fox 35 News App iPhone | iPad | Android Most Recent Oklahoma man fights hatred with love, decorates his truck in rainbow colors for Pride month Helicopter crashes into the Equitable Tower in Midtown Manhattan; 1 dead Police in Orlando search for a man who has been missing for almost an entire month Orlando City SC to open #OrlandoUnited seats to fans on Pulse anniversary Democrats debate registration, primary changes data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/10/CODY%20BARLOW_pride%20truck_061019_1560191288285.png_7370903_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/10/CODY%20BARLOW_pride%20truck_061019_1560191288285.png_7370903_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/10/CODY%20BARLOW_pride%20truck_061019_1560191288285.png_7370903_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/10/CODY%20BARLOW_pride%20truck_061019_1560191288285.png_7370903_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PHOTO&#x3a;&#x20;Cody&#x20;Barlow" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Oklahoma man fights hatred with love, decorates his truck in rainbow colors for Pride month</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/helicopter-crashes-into-midtown-manhattan-building" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/10/MIDTOWN_CRASH_2_061019_1560190326606_7370710_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/10/MIDTOWN_CRASH_2_061019_1560190326606_7370710_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/10/MIDTOWN_CRASH_2_061019_1560190326606_7370710_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/10/MIDTOWN_CRASH_2_061019_1560190326606_7370710_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/10/MIDTOWN_CRASH_2_061019_1560190326606_7370710_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Helicopter crashes into the Equitable Tower in Midtown Manhattan; 1 dead</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/police-in-orlando-search-for-a-man-who-has-been-missing-for-almost-an-entire-month" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/10/opd_missing_061019_1560189152152_7370695_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/10/opd_missing_061019_1560189152152_7370695_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/10/opd_missing_061019_1560189152152_7370695_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/10/opd_missing_061019_1560189152152_7370695_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/10/opd_missing_061019_1560189152152_7370695_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police in Orlando search for a man who has been missing for almost an entire month</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/orlando-city-soccer-club/orlando-city-sc-to-open-orlandounited-seats-to-fans-on-pulse-anniversary" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/01/04/orlandoSC-pulse-seats1_1483576561004_2496210_ver1.0_160_90.jpeg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/01/04/orlandoSC-pulse-seats1_1483576561004_2496210_ver1.0_1280_720.jpeg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/01/04/orlandoSC-pulse-seats1_1483576561004_2496210_ver1.0_640_360.jpeg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/01/04/orlandoSC-pulse-seats1_1483576561004_2496210_ver1.0_320_180.jpeg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/01/04/orlandoSC-pulse-seats1_1483576561004_2496210_ver1.0_160_90.jpeg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Orlando City SC to open #OrlandoUnited seats to fans on Pulse anniversary</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/democrats-debate-registration-primary-changes" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/florida-democrats-Orlando_1559962672951_7366447_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/florida-democrats-Orlando_1559962672951_7366447_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/florida-democrats-Orlando_1559962672951_7366447_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/florida-democrats-Orlando_1559962672951_7366447_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, 