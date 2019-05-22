< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. LeMahieu, Sanchez help Yankees beat Rays 8-4 in 10 innings id="story-headline0" data-article-id="416365185" data-article-version="1.0">LeMahieu, Sanchez help Yankees beat Rays 8-4 in 10 innings</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-416365185" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=LeMahieu, Sanchez help Yankees beat Rays 8-4 in 10 innings&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/lemahieu-sanchez-help-yankees-beat-rays-8-4-in-10-innings" data-title="LeMahieu, Sanchez help Yankees beat Rays 8-4 in 10 innings" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/lemahieu-sanchez-help-yankees-beat-rays-8-4-in-10-innings" addthis:title="LeMahieu, Sanchez help Yankees beat Rays 8-4 in 10 innings"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-416365185.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-416365185");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-416365185-408503724"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-416365185-408503724" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div By MARK DIDTLER, Associated Press
Posted Jul 04 2019 10:29PM EDT PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP)</strong> - DJ LeMahieu hit a tiebreaking two-run single and Gary Sanchez had a long three-run homer in the 10th inning, and the AL East-leading New York Yankees overcome a ninth-inning blown save by closer Aroldis Chapman to beat the second-place Tampa Bay Rays 8-4 in the opener of a four-game series Thursday night.</p><p>Edwin Encarnacion hit his 25th homer for the Yankees, who are 15-2 since June 15 and have a season-high, 7 ½-game lead over the Rays.</p><p>Tampa Bay, which led the division as late as games through June 14, is 2-8 against the Yankees this season.</p><p>Gio Urshela started the 10th drawing a walk off Oliver Drake (0-1) and went to second when pinch-hitter Aaron Judge walked on a 10-pitch plate appearance.</p><p>After the Yankees loaded the bases on Brett Gardner's bunt single, LeMahieu greeted Emilio Pagan with a ground single to left through a drawn-in infield.</p><p>LeMahieu is 9 for 11 with 20 RBIs with the bases loaded.</p><p>Sanchez hit 24th homer off Pagan, a drive into the second deck in the left field.</p><p>Travis d'Arnaud had an RBI single in the bottom of the 10th off Luis Cessa, who was pulled with two outs and the bases loaded. David Hale got his second save by getting a grounder from Yandy Diaz.</p><p>The Rays rallied from a two-run deficit in ninth to tie it at 3-all against Chapman (2-1), who opened the ninth by walking Nate Lowe on four pitches.</p><p>Lowe scored on Joey Wendle's one-out double. Wendle then came home on a pair of wild pitches by Chapman. Tampa Bay then loaded the bases before Chapman struck out Austin Meadows to end the ninth.</p><p>It was Chapman's third blown save in 26 save opportunities.</p><p>Encarnacion made it 3-1 on his solo shot in the seventh off Yonny Chirinos, who allowed three runs and five hits in seven innings.</p><p>TRAINER'S ROOM</p><p>Yankees: RHP Luis Severino, sidelined since spring training by right shoulder inflammation and then a lat strain, is a week away from throwing. Manager Aaron Boone expects the ace to be back this season. ... DH/OF Giancarlo Stanton, out until at least August with a sprained right knee, is making progress in his range-of-motion exercises.</p><p>Rays: CF Kevin Kiermier (sore left wrist) was out of the lineup for the second straight game. ... INF Matt Duffy (left hamstring) went 1 for 2 in his first game with the GCL Rays. ... Reliever Diego Castillo (right shoulder inflammation) had a bullpen session.</p><p>ALL STAR SWITCH</p><p>Rays 2B Brandon Lowe (bruised right shin) was placed on the 10-day IL and replaced on the AL All-Star roster by Yankees 2B Gleyber Torres.</p><p>UP NEXT</p><p>Yankees RHP Masahiro Tanaka (5-5) goes Friday night against Rays two-way player Brendan McKay (1-0), who took a perfect game into the sixth inning of his major league debut last Saturday against Texas. Mr. Two Bits, leads the Gator Nation in a cheer before the start of UF&#39;s game against South Carolina in 2008, his last season performing his iconic pregame routine. (Gary W. Green/Orlando Sentinel)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Gators' 'Mr. Two Bits' George Edmondson dead at 97</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 04 2019 05:49PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Orlando Sentinel is reporting that the Florida Gators’ ultimate football fan and original "Mr. Two Bits" has died at the age of 97.</p><p>George Edmondson, a Tampa resident who did not attend the University of Florida, was a diehard Florida Gator football fan. He started the Mr. Two Bits routine during the 1949 season and continued through his retirement in 2008. In the years since, UF has anointed a celebrity Two Bits, who leads the chant, “Two bits, four bits, six bits, a dollar...all for the Gators stand up and holler!"</p><p>According to the university, Edmondson passed away on Tuesday, July 2. A "celebration of life" ceremony will be held in Tampa in August, and details will be announced at a later date.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/rays-lowe-out-of-all-star-game-replaced-by-yankees-torres" title="Rays' Lowe out of All-Star Game, replaced by Yankees' Torres" data-articleId="416322065" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/2019_MLB_ALL_STAR_%20GAME_1562195428384.png_7473924_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/2019_MLB_ALL_STAR_%20GAME_1562195428384.png_7473924_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/2019_MLB_ALL_STAR_%20GAME_1562195428384.png_7473924_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/2019_MLB_ALL_STAR_%20GAME_1562195428384.png_7473924_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/2019_MLB_ALL_STAR_%20GAME_1562195428384.png_7473924_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Rays' Lowe out of All-Star Game, replaced by Yankees' Torres</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 04 2019 03:46PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 04 2019 03:47PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Tampa Bay Rays All-Star second baseman Brandon Lowe was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a bruised right shin and will not play in next week's All-Star Game.</p><p>Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres was named to replace Lowe, who was added to the AL All-Star team Wednesday.</p><p>Lowe was forced out of Tuesday night's game after he sharply fouled a ball off his leg in the sixth inning of a 6-3 win over Baltimore. He finished the at-bat, grounding a single to left, but struggled to reach first base.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/orlando-pride-close-out-two-game-home-stand-against-washington" title="Orlando Pride close out two-game home stand against Washington" data-articleId="416320564" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/03/22/orlando%20pride_1458686611914_1059083_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/03/22/orlando%20pride_1458686611914_1059083_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/03/22/orlando%20pride_1458686611914_1059083_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/03/22/orlando%20pride_1458686611914_1059083_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/03/22/orlando%20pride_1458686611914_1059083_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Orlando Pride close out two-game home stand against Washington</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 04 2019 03:40PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Orlando Pride closes out a two-game home stand when it hosts the Washington Spirit on Saturday, July 6. Kickoff for the match is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at Exploria Stadium. Saturday’s match will be available to stream on Yahoo! Sports, with international fans able to tune in on NWSLsoccer.com, with match tickets available at orlando-pride.com/tickets. </p><p>“In my opinion, I think they’re [Washington] probably the best team from playing out from the back. I think they’re excellent, I think they’re doing a great job over there. I think they have fresh, young players. They use the draft system well. They’re a very, very strong team, I’m not surprised they are where they are,” Head Coach Marc Skinner said. “They’re very, very good and I think we’ve got to be excellent to beat them on the day and I think that we can do that, we’ve just got to make sure we’re on our money when we play them. Good team, they’re coached well and I’m really looking forward to the challenge.”</p><p>The Pride come into Saturday’s match following a 3-2 loss to the Chicago Red Stars this past Sunday at Exploria Stadium. Sam Kerr opened up the scoring in the match in the seventh minute only to be answered by Chioma Ubogagu’s second finish of the season in the 22nd. Kerr would then go on to score two unanswered with a finish in first half stoppage time and again in the 55th minute. Marta cut the Red Stars’ lead in half in the 79th minute by converting from the penalty spot, but the Pride’s rally came up short giving the Red Stars all three points on the night. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/beaches-see-large-crowds-for-fourth-of-july"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/beach-crowds_1562284312930_7477432_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="beach-crowds_1562284312930.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Beaches see large crowds for Fourth of July</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/more-questions-than-answers-in-woman-s-death"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/Emma%20Ramirez-death2_1562284315074.jpg_7477434_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Emma Ramirez-death2_1562284315074.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>More questions than answers in woman's death</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/obt-hit-and-run-victims-family-speaks-out"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/OBT-hit-and-run_1562284317003_7477436_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="OBT-hit-and-run_1562284317003.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>OBT hit-and-run victim's family speaks out</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/can-i-kill-a-florida-iguana-in-my-yard-fwc-says-yep-but-do-it-humanely"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/iguana-FWC-florida_1562284316950_7477435_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="iguana-FWC-florida_1562284316950.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Can I kill a Florida iguana in my yard? <footer id="footer" class="footer-v2"> <div class="row"> <div class="column"> <div class="footer-links primary"> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news">News</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news">Local News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/us-and-world-news">U.S. & World</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/trending">Trending Topics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports">Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day">Good Day Orlando</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/orlando-hurricane">Orlando Hurricane</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/7-day-forecast">7 Day Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather-alerts">Alerts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather">Radar</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic">Traffic</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic/pump-patrol">Pump Patrol</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/personalities">Personalities</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/community">Community</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/jobs">Jobs at Fox 35</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video">Video</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/live">Live Newscasts & Replays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day">Good Day Orlando</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather">Weather Forecasts</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news">Seen on TV Links</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-recipe-box">Recipe Box</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/FOX35News"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/Fox35News"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/contact"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox35news/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/fox35"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 35 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 35 Weather App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox35weather/id508798735" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wofl.android.weather" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)</a></li> <li><a 