<section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <article> <section id="story410525573" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="410525573" data-article-version="1.0">Kyle Busch moves into tie for 9th with 55th career Cup win</h1> </header> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/kyle-busch-moves-into-tie-for-9th-with-55th-career-cup-win">DAN GELSTON, AP Sports Writer </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 11:04AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> for 9th with 55th career Cup win"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-410525573.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-410525573");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-410525573-407800686"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/19/nascar%20media_indianapolis%20500%20indy_051919_1558291735035.png_7288661_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/19/nascar%20media_indianapolis%20500%20indy_051919_1558291735035.png_7288661_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/19/nascar%20media_indianapolis%20500%20indy_051919_1558291735035.png_7288661_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/19/nascar%20media_indianapolis%20500%20indy_051919_1558291735035.png_7288661_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/19/nascar%20media_indianapolis%20500%20indy_051919_1558291735035.png_7288661_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="NASCAR Media" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>NASCAR Media</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-410525573-407800686" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/19/nascar%20media_indianapolis%20500%20indy_051919_1558291735035.png_7288661_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/19/nascar%20media_indianapolis%20500%20indy_051919_1558291735035.png_7288661_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/19/nascar%20media_indianapolis%20500%20indy_051919_1558291735035.png_7288661_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/19/nascar%20media_indianapolis%20500%20indy_051919_1558291735035.png_7288661_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/kyle-busch-moves-into-tie-for-9th-with-55th-career-cup-win">DAN GELSTON, AP Sports Writer </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 11:04AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-410525573" style="display: none;"> </div> (AP)</strong> - Kyle Busch tossed his young son in the air twice in victory lane and sprayed champagne toward anyone dry within reach. The good times and NASCAR milestones keep piling up for Busch and Joe Gibbs Racing.</p> <p>Heck, Busch might even give his Pocono Raceway trophy to his wife for a birthday present.</p> <p>Take Sunday: Busch matched Hall of Fame driver Rusty Wallace for ninth on the NASCAR Cup Series career victory list with 55. He won for the fourth time this season. And the season of JGR that already includes a Daytona 500 championship and a Hall of Fame nod for patriarch Joe Gibbs shows no sign of tapering off.</p> <p>So, Kyle. Why so glum?</p> <p>"Am I a positive person," Busch asked. "It's rare."</p> <p>Busch's enthusiasm was tempered by another race where NASCAR's rules package put passing at a minimum and made it laborious to watch 400 miles of racing. Never one to back down from his opinion, Busch has put the package on blast all season and dodged a fine from NASCAR earlier this month for an expletive-riddled rant about the new rules.</p> <p>"Stop asking me package questions! I'm done answering them," he snapped at Pocono. "Next."</p> <p>NASCAR's current rules package was designed to increase side-by-side racing and manufacture competition. Busch made one competitive pass for the lead when he zipped past Clint Bowyer on lap 75 and never really looked back as he closed on his first win in nearly two months. Busch took off on the final restart with nine laps left and cruised to the finish line for his 13th top-10 finish in 14 races this season.</p> <p>When NASCAR haters point fingers and say racing is just cars going in circles, Sunday at Pocono can be Exhibit A.</p> <p>Even Fox broadcaster Mike Joy threw up his hands as Busch took the checkered flag: "I don't want to say they made it look easy, but they certainly didn't give us a lot to talk about."</p> <p>Busch, who topped 200 career wins across all three national series earlier this season, is certainly the rare talent who can make most wins look easy in any season or under any package. But Busch has been especially prickly and stood out as the most vocal critical among many drivers who have groused about the racing this season.</p> <p>"There's days that I get ultimately frustrated because I don't feel like my true talents can show on the race track because I'm too limited by the air of everything that's kind of going around me," Busch said. "I can't do anything. As a race car driver, when you can't do anything, and you can't showcase what your abilities are and how good you should be, then there's certainly some tense moments and high frustrations."</p> <p>And that's from the winner.</p> <p>"Yeah, so?" Busch retorted.</p> <p>It was still another wildly successful day for Joe Gibbs Racing: Busch won, Erik Jones was third and Denny Hamlin was sixth. Martin Truex Jr. had a fast car and looked like a contender until engine woes knocked him out of the race. Hamlin opened the season with a win in the Daytona 500 in memory of J.D Gibbs, Joe's son who died earlier this year following a long battle with a degenerative neurological disease. JGR has been the class of NASCAR with a series-best nine wins and Gibbs was elected this month to the NASCAR Hall of Fame.</p> <p>But a rules package that overshadowed the finish stained one more celebratory day at JGR.</p> <p>"It's not that it's hard to pass, it's impossible," Hamlin said.</p> <p>Here's what else happened at Pocono.</p> <p><strong>COME CLOSE</strong></p> <p>Brad Keselowski was second, Chase Elliott fourth and Bowyer fifth.</p> <p><strong>LET'S RACE TWO!</strong></p> <p>Pocono is to set host a Cup Series doubleheader weekend next season. The track traditionally has two NASCAR weekends but surrendered one to try the double June 27 and 28, 2020. The weekend will also include a Truck Series and Xfinity Series race, making it the busiest 48 hours in motorsports.</p> <p>The Cup races will likely be shorter than the usual 400-milers run at the 2 1/2-mile track.</p> <p>Pocono CEO Nick Igdalsky said it was his "full intention to lobby for the 400s." The track will hold two oval Cup races and Igdalsky said the track has "no intention" of switching one of the races to its road course configuration.</p> <p>Igdalsky said NASCAR was still trying to figure out the qualifying procedures.</p> <p>"It's an opportunity to do something pretty creative," Igdalsky said.</p> <p>Igdalsky said Pocono was approached by NASCAR over the Daytona 500 weekend about the idea of running a twinbill.</p> <p>"I feel this initiative is important enough where it would last for more than one year," he said. "Getting a one-year shot at this just doesn't seem realistic to me. I anticipate us trying this for a couple of years and see where it ends up."</p> <p>Pocono said it will not raise ticket prices for next season, and kids 12 and under can still attend a race for free.</p> <p>NASCAR recently announced the $2 billion purchase of International Speedway Corp., an aggressive move to gain control of key racetracks. The family-owned raceway is not for sale.</p> <p>"Open for bids? Hell no," Igdalsky said. "I always like hearing the numbers, but I can't see any number that anybody would dangle in front of us that would make us interested. We love being a part of it. We're here to continue a legacy."</p> <p><strong>UP NEXT</strong></p> <p>The series heads to Michigan International Speedway where Clint Bowyer is the defending race winner. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Warriors beat Raptors 109-104 to even NBA Finals</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 09:39AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 09:45AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Golden State Warriors relied on a champion's heart to overcome their weary bodies.</p><p>Klay Thompson scored 25 points before leaving with a hamstring injury, Stephen Curry had 23 and the Warriors ran off the first 18 points of the second half on the way to a 109-104 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night that tied the NBA Finals at one game apiece.</p><p>With Kevin Durant already out and Thompson eventually joining him in the fourth quarter, the Warriors don't feel great - but they would've felt a whole lot worse flying home in a 2-0 hole.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/odorizzi-goes-6-scoreless-twins-hang-on-to-beat-rays-9-7" title="Odorizzi goes 6 scoreless, Twins hang on to beat Rays 9-7" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Odorizzi goes 6 scoreless, Twins hang on to beat Rays 9-7</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 02 2019 07:16PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper no-content"> <div class="body-content"> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/byron-tops-173-mph-and-hits-fast-lap-to-win-pole-at-pocono-1" title="Byron tops 173 mph and hits fast lap to win pole at Pocono" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/17/Gateway%20Motorsports%20Park_1555531673374.jpg_7122117_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/17/Gateway%20Motorsports%20Park_1555531673374.jpg_7122117_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/17/Gateway%20Motorsports%20Park_1555531673374.jpg_7122117_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/17/Gateway%20Motorsports%20Park_1555531673374.jpg_7122117_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/17/Gateway%20Motorsports%20Park_1555531673374.jpg_7122117_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The green flag signals the start of the NASCAR Camping World Trucks Series Drivin&#39; for Linemen 200 at Gateway Motorsports Park on June 17, 2017 in Madison, Illinois. (Photo by Jeff Curry/NASCAR via Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Byron tops 173 mph and hits fast lap to win pole at Pocono</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">DAN GELSTON, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 02 2019 01:41PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>William Byron turned the fast lap at Pocono in the latest sign that Hendrick Motorsports may have turned the corner and can stamp itself a NASCAR championship contender.</p><p>Hendrick Motorsports was long the home of Hall of Famers and champions, from Jeff Gordon to Jimmie Johnson, and was always a threat to place a driver in the championship race. Gordon and Dale Earnhardt Jr. retired, and Johnson's seven reigns as Cup Series champion at times seem like a distant memory as he's stuck on a winless streak that stretches two years.</p><p>The organization with 12 Cup titles was locked out of the championship-deciding finale in 2018 for the second consecutive year.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/mourners-don-t-let-abused-boy-s-death-be-in-vain"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Eduardo%20Posso_1559249399125.jpg_7331837_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo via MCSO" title="Eduardo Posso_1559249399125.jpg-401385.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Mourners: Don't let abused boy's death be in vain</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/florida-man-arrested-after-intentionally-running-over-dog-kicking-it-deputies-say"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/VCSO_robert%20joseph%20kayat_060319_1559563616311.png_7345063_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="VCSO_robert joseph kayat_060319_1559563616311.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Florida man arrested after intentionally running over dog, kicking it, deputies say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/investigation-launched-into-fatal-shooting-of-orange-county-woman"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/woman%20shot_1559558870563.png_7345180_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="woman shot_1559558870563.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Investigation launched into fatal shooting of Orange County woman</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/police-department-experiences-baby-boom-four-new-additions"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/Mansfield%20Ma%20PD_baby%20boom%201_060319_1559556411380.png_7344794_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Mansfield Ma PD_baby boom 1_060319_1559556411380.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police department experiences baby boom, four new additions</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news">News</a></h4> class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/personalities">Personalities</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/community">Community</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/jobs">Jobs at Fox 35</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video">Video</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/live">Live Newscasts & Replays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day">Good Day Orlando</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather">Weather Forecasts</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news">Seen on TV Links</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-recipe-box">Recipe Box</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/FOX35News"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/Fox35News"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/contact"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox35news/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/fox35"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 35 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about">EEOC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/contact">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> 