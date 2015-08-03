< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="429413662" data-article-version="1.0">Kyle Busch criticism highlights NASCAR's financial disparity</h1> </header> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/kyle-busch-criticism-highlights-nascar-s-financial-disparity">JENNA FRYER, AP Auto Racing Writer </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 18 2019 11:06PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> criticism highlights NASCAR's financial disparity"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-429413662.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-429413662");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-429413662-4832092"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/03/nascar-checkered-flag_1438624547615_76559_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/03/nascar-checkered-flag_1438624547615_76559_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/03/nascar-checkered-flag_1438624547615_76559_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/03/nascar-checkered-flag_1438624547615_76559_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/03/nascar-checkered-flag_1438624547615_76559_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-429413662-4832092" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/03/nascar-checkered-flag_1438624547615_76559_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/03/nascar-checkered-flag_1438624547615_76559_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/03/nascar-checkered-flag_1438624547615_76559_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/03/nascar-checkered-flag_1438624547615_76559_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/03/nascar-checkered-flag_1438624547615_76559_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/kyle-busch-criticism-highlights-nascar-s-financial-disparity">JENNA FRYER, AP Auto Racing Writer </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 18 2019 11:06PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-429413662" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>The massive divide between NASCAR's heavyweights and the underdog teams just scraping by received renewed attention following Kyle Busch's damning assessment of how backmarkers raced in the playoff opener over the weekend.</p> <p>Busch rallied from an early incident at Las Vegas Motor Speedway that dropped him two laps off the pace to stunningly position himself for a top-five finish. Instead, he ran into the back of Garrett Smithley, who was 12 laps down in 35th place.</p> <p>Busch, the regular-season champion, dropped to a 19th-place finish and went from first to fourth in the playoff standings. Clearly aggravated after Sunday's race, he was blunt about the incident with Smithley, who was among 23 drivers on the track that day who are not in the 16-driver playoff field.</p> <p>"I was told he was going to go high. I thought he was going to go high," Busch said of the instructions he received from his spotter. "We went middle because I thought he was going to go high. Killed our day. I don't know. Should have run fourth probably. Instead 19th. We're at the top echelon of motorsports, and we've got guys who have never won Late Model races running on the racetrack. It's pathetic. They don't know where to go."</p> <p>The comments have drawn sharp criticism, with some saying they came off as entitled simply because another driver didn't get out of Busch's way. Some responses came from some lesser-known drivers on underfunded teams and helped spark a debate over on-track etiquette during the playoffs.</p> <p>Tommy Joe Martins, an Xfinity Series driver when he can piece together a deal to get in a non-competitive car, on Tuesday supported "my friend" Smithley and called him a "really good racecar driver."</p> <p>"This fear for any of us driving for a small team: become a controversy," Martins posted on Twitter. "We all just want to race & be respected. Stuff like this proves how bitter the divide is between 2 sides of this garage. It's depressing to me."</p> <p>Smithley will be Rick Ware Racing's driver for Saturday night's race at Richmond Raceway, the second event in NASCAR's 10-race playoff series. It will be his 13th career Cup Series start; he has one top-five finish in 133 starts across the Xfinity and Truck series.</p> <p>Busch has always driven for one of NASCAR's top teams. His break in the Cup Series came with Hendrick Motorsports and he was then hired at Joe Gibbs Racing, which has won 14 of 27 races this season and placed all four of its drivers in the playoff field. Busch has 207 victories across NASCAR's three national series and won the 2015 Cup championship.</p> <p>His criticism of the smaller teams and the drivers trying to claw their way up to Busch's level prompted a lengthy rebuke from Smithley.</p> <p>He noted that, unlike Busch, who followed his older brother, Kurt, into a ride at NASCAR's top level, Smithley "didn't grow up in a racing family, and we certainly didn't have the funds to race. The only race car my parents ever bought was a used Bandolaro race car when I was 15. I didn't think I had a chance starting that late."</p> <p>Smithley said he won enough races that a local golf cart shop owner stepped in as a sponsor, bought him a Legends car and helped Smithley move up to touring level. Then he decided to relocate to North Carolina, the hub of NASCAR, and try to make it in the big leagues.</p> <p>"When I decided to move to Charlotte to pursue a career as a professional driver there is no doubt I had to basically give up the chance to win races in order to 'fund' getting the opportunity to race," he continued. "I am one of only a handful of drivers that actually has never spent any of my own money to race. So spending money to go win in a late model was never an option, because the only way I can afford to race is if someone else pays for it."</p> <p>Smithley said he sells his own sponsorship, which he then brings to a team in order to secure seat time. He said most companies and sponsors prefer to back "someone like Kyle" to get the marketing value they want.</p> <p>"Nobody that is considered 'in the way' wants to be," he wrote of the incident with Busch. "We are simply doing the best we can" and "I do think I can be competitive in the right equipment and I will even go a step further and say, with time and equal funding my teams with Rick Ware Racing, Johnny Davis Motorsports can be competitive, too."</p> <p>NASCAR is attempting to address the current model and financial distributions, and team owners such as Bob Leavine of Leavine Family Racing have repeatedly said they believe a balance can be struck between the wealthy front end of the garage and the small teams in the back that spend each week short on tires, parts, personnel and everything else needed to be competitive.</p> <p>Any solution will not come quickly.</p> <p>Joey Gase penned a similar tale of his struggle to make it in NASCAR. Gase and Smithley were both running near each other when Busch ran into Smithley. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Sports Stories</h3>
</header>
<div class="mod-content">
<ul class="list media">
<li>
<a href="/sports/jets-adams-rips-nfl-for-fine-calls-league-a-damn-joke-" title="Jets' Adams rips NFL for fine, calls league 'a damn joke'" data-articleId="429414525" >
<h4>Jets' Adams rips NFL for fine, calls league 'a damn joke'</h4>
</a>
</li> <div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 18 2019 11:09PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>Jets safety Jamal Adams is calling the NFL "a damn joke" for fining him for a hit he made on Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield during New York's loss to Cleveland on Monday night.</p><p>An angry Adams wrote on Twitter on Wednesday night that the league docked him $21,000 after he was called for roughing the passer midway through the first quarter when he hit Mayfield with his left forearm just after the Browns star threw a pass.</p><p>Adams posted video of the play, saying he didn't sign up to play two-hand touch and doesn't care about "these soft rules" in place to protect quarterbacks. He adds that he will continue to play his hard-nosed style of football, despite the fine.</p>
</div>
</div>
</li>
<li>
<a href="/sports/devils-spoil-preseason-debut-for-new-rangers-panarin-kakko-1" title="Devils spoil preseason debut for new Rangers Panarin, Kakko" data-articleId="429414446" >
<h4>Devils spoil preseason debut for new Rangers Panarin, Kakko</h4>
</a>
</li> He adds that he will continue to play his hard-nosed style of football, despite the fine.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/devils-spoil-preseason-debut-for-new-rangers-panarin-kakko-1" title="Devils spoil preseason debut for new Rangers Panarin, Kakko" data-articleId="429414446" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/05/26/hockey-generic_1464296173235_1353020_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/05/26/hockey-generic_1464296173235_1353020_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/05/26/hockey-generic_1464296173235_1353020_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/05/26/hockey-generic_1464296173235_1353020_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/05/26/hockey-generic_1464296173235_1353020_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. <div class="meta-wrapper">
By <span class="author">The Associated Press </span>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 18 2019 11:07PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>Brett Seney's goal 3:55 into the third period was the game-winner as the New Jersey Devils beat the Rangers 4-3 Wednesday night, spoiling the preseason debuts for New York newcomers Artemi Panarin and Kaapo Kakko at Madison Square Garden.</p><p>Nico Hischier, Mikhail Maltsev and Nikita Gusev also scored for New Jersey, which started Cory Schneider in goal. Schneider made 27 saves in the first two periods before being replaced by Evan Cormier in the third. Cormier finished with 12 saves.</p><p>Panarin, who signed a seven-year, $81.5 million contract with the Rangers on July 1, had a power-play goal 7 1/2 minutes into the second period to cut New Jersey's lead to 2-1. Cormier finished with 12 saves.</p><p>Panarin, who signed a seven-year, $81.5 million contract with the Rangers on July 1, had a power-play goal 7 1/2 minutes into the second period to cut New Jersey's lead to 2-1. Kakko, selected with the second overall pick in June's draft, and new defenseman Jacob Trouba had assists on the play.</p>
</div>
</div>
</li>
<li>
<a href="/sports/hbo-to-follow-arizona-st-florida-penn-st-washington-st-1" title="HBO to follow Arizona St, Florida, Penn St, Washington St" data-articleId="429412057" >
<h4>HBO to follow Arizona St, Florida, Penn St, Washington St</h4>
</a>
</li> <div class="meta-wrapper">
By <span class="author">The Associated Press </span>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 18 2019 10:59PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>HBO Sports is going behind the scenes with the football programs at Arizona State, Florida, Penn State and Washington State for four episodes of its "24/7" documentary series.</p><p>HBO announced Wednesday it will run an hour-long episode for each team, starting Oct. 2 with Florida preparing for its Sept. 28 game against Towson. The Penn State episode will debut Oct. 9 and chronicle the Nittany Lions' preparations for Purdue on Oct. 5.</p><p>The Arizona State episode will debut Oct. 16 and follow the Sun Devils as they prepare for Washington State on Oct. 12. The Washington State episode will debut Oct. 23, following coach Mike Leach's team up to its game against Colorado.</p>
</div>
</div>
</li>
</ul>
</div>
</section>
<!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> <h3>Emmy Awards: How to watch television's biggest night</h3>
</a>
</li>
<li class="story">
<a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/grandparents-try-to-get-custody-of-florida-toddler-found-on-porch-in-new-york">
<h3>Grandparents try to get custody of Florida toddler found on porch in New York</h3>
</a>
</li>
</ul>
</div>
<footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer">
<a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a>
</footer>
</div>
<!-- end: STORY LIST --> class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/minimum-wage-measure-tops-700-000-signatures" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/21/money-cash-wage_1442866085822_229865_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/21/money-cash-wage_1442866085822_229865_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/21/money-cash-wage_1442866085822_229865_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/21/money-cash-wage_1442866085822_229865_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/21/money-cash-wage_1442866085822_229865_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Minimum wage measure tops 700,000 signatures</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/3-in-orange-county-develop-vaping-illness" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/18/Vaping_could_cause_tooth_decay_and_poten_0_7664249_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/18/Vaping_could_cause_tooth_decay_and_poten_0_7664249_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/18/Vaping_could_cause_tooth_decay_and_poten_0_7664249_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/18/Vaping_could_cause_tooth_decay_and_poten_0_7664249_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/18/Vaping_could_cause_tooth_decay_and_poten_0_7664249_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>3 in Orange County develop vaping illness</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/county-by-county/new-pattern-for-florida-turnpike-i-75-exits-in-wildwood" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/08/20/FDOT_Logo_1534802792491_5950757_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/08/20/FDOT_Logo_1534802792491_5950757_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/08/20/FDOT_Logo_1534802792491_5950757_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/08/20/FDOT_Logo_1534802792491_5950757_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/08/20/FDOT_Logo_1534802792491_5950757_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>New pattern for Florida Turnpike, I-75 exits in Wildwood</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/jets-adams-rips-nfl-for-fine-calls-league-a-damn-joke-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/05/19/2015_NFL_Logo_Generic_FULL_91677_1463702561296_1329565_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/05/19/2015_NFL_Logo_Generic_FULL_91677_1463702561296_1329565_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/05/19/2015_NFL_Logo_Generic_FULL_91677_1463702561296_1329565_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/05/19/2015_NFL_Logo_Generic_FULL_91677_1463702561296_1329565_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/05/19/2015_NFL_Logo_Generic_FULL_91677_1463702561296_1329565_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Jets' Adams rips NFL for fine, calls league 'a damn joke'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/devils-spoil-preseason-debut-for-new-rangers-panarin-kakko-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/05/26/hockey-generic_1464296173235_1353020_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/05/26/hockey-generic_1464296173235_1353020_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/05/26/hockey-generic_1464296173235_1353020_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/05/26/hockey-generic_1464296173235_1353020_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/05/26/hockey-generic_1464296173235_1353020_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Devils spoil preseason debut for new Rangers Panarin, Kakko</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a <!-- end: FOOTER --> 