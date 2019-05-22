< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Kiermaier, Garcia lead Rays to 8-1 win over Dodgers data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-408503779-408503724"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-408503779-408503724" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, By DICK SCANLON, Associated Press
Posted May 22 2019 11:02PM EDT PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP)</strong> - Avisail Garcia and Kevin Kiermaier each hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning to power the Tampa Bay Rays past the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-1 on Wednesday night.</p> <p>Kiermaier also made a rocket throw from center field to cut down Cody Bellinger at home plate, keeping the score tied 1-all in the sixth. Bellinger, who was aboard on a fielder's choice, failed to reach base safely for the first time in 46 starts this season. He went 0 for 4, dropping his major league-leading batting average to .394.</p> <p>Tommy Pham also homered for the Rays, and Brandon Lowe singled in the go-ahead run to spark a seven-run seventh. Emilio Pagan (1-0) got four outs in relief.</p> <p>Garcia's eighth homer came off Dylan Floro, who entered with a 0.44 ERA - best among NL relievers. Floro (1-1) pitched to four batters and got none of them out.</p> <p>Kiermaier capped the big inning with his fourth home run, which came off left-hander Caleb Ferguson.</p> <p>Pham led off the fourth with his sixth homer, an opposite-field shot off starter Rich Hill.</p> <p>Max Muncy tied it with a homer in the sixth off Rays reliever Yonny Chirinos. It was Muncy's 10th homer of the season and eighth on the road.</p> <p>Tampa Bay opener Ryne Stanek pitched 1 2/3 innings, giving up a hit and a walk while striking out two.</p> <p>After Muncy's home run in the sixth, Bellinger kept the inning going by beating a throw to first base to prevent a double play. He tried to score the lead run on Russell Martin's two-out single, but Kiermaier threw him out.</p> <p>Bellinger's 45-game on-base streak to start the season stands as the sixth-longest in major league history. The longest, 57 games, was accomplished by John Olerud of the New York Mets in 1999.</p> <p>TRAINER'S ROOM</p> <p>Dodgers: RHP Pedro Baez will be available to pitch Friday after being hit by a line drive just below the right knee Tuesday night. ... RHP Kenta Maeda (left adductor strain) will pitch Sunday at Pittsburgh, his first start since May 15.</p> <p>Rays: 3B-1B Yandy Diaz, hit on the left hand by a pitch Sunday, was out of the lineup for the second straight game. ... INF Joey Wendle, out since April 26 with a broken right wrist, had his cast removed and will increase range of motion and strengthening drills. ... SunRail to run late train for Orlando City match
Posted May 22 2019 10:56PM EDT
Soccer fans can take advantage of SunRail this Friday to get to the game, and then go home afterwards, both northbound and southbound. 
A special southbound late train is running Friday night, May 24 for the Orlando City SC game against the LA Galaxy. The special train leaves from the southbound Church Street Station platform at 10:30 p.m., stopping at Orlando Health, Sand Lake Road, Meadow Woods, Tupperware, Kissimmee and Poinciana. 
This is an addition to the regularly scheduled 10:30 p.m. train that leaves from the northbound Church Street Station platform, serving LYNX, Advent Health, Winter Park, Maitland, Altamonte Springs, Longwood, Lake Mary, Sanford and DeBary.

Orlando's Spencer Pigot qualifying 3rd for Indy 500
By Zach Lowie
Posted May 22 2019 10:51PM EDT
Updated May 22 2019 10:55PM EDT
Orlando native Spencer Pigot will have a great chance to win the Indianapolis 500 this week.
The Windermere Preparatory School graduate says getting into the race was a big dream, but winning it is one of his all-time career goals.
Pigot will start on the front row after qualifying third. He is also coming off a top-five finish in his last race, which was also at Indianapolis but on their road course.

FIFA keeps 32 teams for 2022 World Cup, scrapping expansion
By ROB HARRIS, AP Global Soccer Writer
Posted May 22 2019 05:08PM EDT
FIFA scrapped plans to expand the 2022 Qatar World Cup to 48 nations, deciding Wednesday to stick with 32 countries due to the political and logistical complexities of using another Persian Gulf nation.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino's hopes of expanding the Middle East's first World Cup in the region were stymied by the regional diplomatic crisis and the governing body's demands on host nations to adhere to its human and labor rights requirements. That means the World Cup will not be expanded until 2026, with FIFA already having approved a format with 48 teams for that tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
A meeting of the FIFA Council in March authorized Infantino to work with Qatar on seeing if it was feasible to use at least one more country in the region to accommodate an additional 16 matches and present a proposal at meetings in June. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>SunRail to run late train for Orlando City match</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 10:56PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Soccer fans can take advantage of SunRail this Friday to get to the game, and then go home afterwards, both northbound and southbound. </p><p>A special southbound late train is running Friday night, May 24 for the Orlando City SC game against the LA Galaxy. The special train leaves from the southbound Church Street Station platform at 10:30 p.m., stopping at Orlando Health, Sand Lake Road, Meadow Woods, Tupperware, Kissimmee and Poinciana. </p><p>This is an addition to the regularly scheduled 10:30 p.m. train that leaves from the northbound Church Street Station platform, serving LYNX, Advent Health, Winter Park, Maitland, Altamonte Springs, Longwood, Lake Mary, Sanford and DeBary. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/orlando-s-spencer-pigot-qualifying-3rd-for-indy-500" title="Orlando's Spencer Pigot qualifying 3rd for Indy 500" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/spencer-pigot_1558580101663_7304474_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/spencer-pigot_1558580101663_7304474_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/spencer-pigot_1558580101663_7304474_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/spencer-pigot_1558580101663_7304474_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/spencer-pigot_1558580101663_7304474_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Orlando's Spencer Pigot qualifying 3rd for Indy 500</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Zach Lowie </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 10:51PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 22 2019 10:55PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Orlando native Spencer Pigot will have a great chance to win the Indianapolis 500 this week.</p><p>The Windermere Preparatory School graduate says getting into the race was a big dream, but winning it is one of his all-time career goals.</p><p>Pigot will start on the front row after qualifying third. He is also coming off a top-five finish in his last race, which was also at Indianapolis but on their road course.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/fifa-keeps-32-teams-for-2022-world-cup-scrapping-expansion" title="FIFA keeps 32 teams for 2022 World Cup, scrapping expansion" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/07/24/world-cup-trophy-AP_1500940121980_3841048_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/07/24/world-cup-trophy-AP_1500940121980_3841048_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/07/24/world-cup-trophy-AP_1500940121980_3841048_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/07/24/world-cup-trophy-AP_1500940121980_3841048_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/07/24/world-cup-trophy-AP_1500940121980_3841048_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The World Cup trophy is displayed before the World Cup soccer final between Italy and France at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin, Sunday, July 9, 2006. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>FIFA keeps 32 teams for 2022 World Cup, scrapping expansion</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">ROB HARRIS, AP Global Soccer Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 05:08PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>FIFA scrapped plans to expand the 2022 Qatar World Cup to 48 nations, deciding Wednesday to stick with 32 countries due to the political and logistical complexities of using another Persian Gulf nation.</p><p>FIFA President Gianni Infantino's hopes of expanding the Middle East's first World Cup in the region were stymied by the regional diplomatic crisis and the governing body's demands on host nations to adhere to its human and labor rights requirements. That means the World Cup will not be expanded until 2026, with FIFA already having approved a format with 48 teams for that tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.</p><p>A meeting of the FIFA Council in March authorized Infantino to work with Qatar on seeing if it was feasible to use at least one more country in the region to accommodate an additional 16 matches and present a proposal at meetings in June.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/spacex-expected-to-launch-falcon-9-rocket-on-thursday-night"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2017/06/01/falcon%209%20on%20pad_1496347034140_3405889_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="SpaceX photo" title="falcon 9 on pad_1496347034140-401385.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>SpaceX expected to launch Falcon 9 rocket on Thursday night</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/drive-by-shooting-targets-orlando-home-with-14-children-inside"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/23/orlando%20driveby%201_1558609228736.png_7304828_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="orlando driveby 1_1558609228736.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Drive-by shooting targets Orlando home with 14 children inside</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/investigators-at-orange-county-home-destroyed-by-fire"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/23/orange%20county%20fire%20truck_1558608237397.png_7304827_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="orange county fire truck_1558608237397.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Investigators at Orange County home destroyed by fire</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/cashless-toll-booths-coming-to-florida-turnpike"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/florida-turnpike-toll_1558580760025_7304486_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="florida-turnpike-toll_1558580760025.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Cashless toll booths coming to Florida Turnpike</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/spacex-expected-to-launch-falcon-9-rocket-on-thursday-night" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2017/06/01/falcon%209%20on%20pad_1496347034140_3405889_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2017/06/01/falcon%209%20on%20pad_1496347034140_3405889_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2017/06/01/falcon%209%20on%20pad_1496347034140_3405889_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2017/06/01/falcon%209%20on%20pad_1496347034140_3405889_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2017/06/01/falcon%209%20on%20pad_1496347034140_3405889_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="SpaceX&#x20;photo" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>SpaceX expected to launch Falcon 9 rocket on Thursday night</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/drive-by-shooting-targets-orlando-home-with-14-children-inside" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/23/orlando%20driveby%201_1558609228736.png_7304828_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/23/orlando%20driveby%201_1558609228736.png_7304828_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/23/orlando%20driveby%201_1558609228736.png_7304828_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/23/orlando%20driveby%201_1558609228736.png_7304828_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/23/orlando%20driveby%201_1558609228736.png_7304828_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Drive-by shooting targets Orlando home with 14 children inside</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/investigators-at-orange-county-home-destroyed-by-fire" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/23/orange%20county%20fire%20truck_1558608237397.png_7304827_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/23/orange%20county%20fire%20truck_1558608237397.png_7304827_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/23/orange%20county%20fire%20truck_1558608237397.png_7304827_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/23/orange%20county%20fire%20truck_1558608237397.png_7304827_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/23/orange%20county%20fire%20truck_1558608237397.png_7304827_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Investigators at Orange County home destroyed by fire</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/pelosi-ratchets-up-rhetoric-says-trump-may-have-committed-impeachable-offense-in-plain-sight-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/01/23/TZ%20PELOSI%20TRUMP%20TWEETS_00.00.04.24_1548253949768.png_6658771_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/01/23/TZ%20PELOSI%20TRUMP%20TWEETS_00.00.04.24_1548253949768.png_6658771_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/01/23/TZ%20PELOSI%20TRUMP%20TWEETS_00.00.04.24_1548253949768.png_6658771_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/01/23/TZ%20PELOSI%20TRUMP%20TWEETS_00.00.04.24_1548253949768.png_6658771_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/01/23/TZ%20PELOSI%20TRUMP%20TWEETS_00.00.04.24_1548253949768.png_6658771_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Pelosi ratchets up rhetoric, says Trump may have committed 'impeachable offense' in 'plain sight'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/illegal-immigrant-gets-20-years-for-raping-12-year-old-mississippi-girl"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="" title="madison county detention center_valentin ariosto alfonso arguello_052319_1558606010367.png.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Illegal immigrant gets 20 years for raping 12-year-old Mississippi girl</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2497_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2497"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div 