fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story428009050" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 Kevin Harvick wins crash-marred Brickyard 400 By MICHAEL MAROT, AP Sports Writer
Posted Sep 09 2019 01:05PM EDT
Updated Sep 09 2019 01:07PM EDT b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-428009050");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-428009050-428009025"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/09/nascar%20media_kevin%20harvick_090919_1568048733507.png_7646593_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/09/nascar%20media_kevin%20harvick_090919_1568048733507.png_7646593_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/09/nascar%20media_kevin%20harvick_090919_1568048733507.png_7646593_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/09/nascar%20media_kevin%20harvick_090919_1568048733507.png_7646593_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/09/nascar%20media_kevin%20harvick_090919_1568048733507.png_7646593_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-428009050-428009025" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/09/nascar%20media_kevin%20harvick_090919_1568048733507.png_7646593_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/09/nascar%20media_kevin%20harvick_090919_1568048733507.png_7646593_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/09/nascar%20media_kevin%20harvick_090919_1568048733507.png_7646593_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/09/nascar%20media_kevin%20harvick_090919_1568048733507.png_7646593_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/09/nascar%20media_kevin%20harvick_090919_1568048733507.png_7646593_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/kevin-harvick-wins-crash-marred-brickyard-400">MICHAEL MAROT, AP Sports Writer </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 09 2019 01:05PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 09 2019 01:07PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-428009050" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>INDIANAPOLIS (AP)</strong> - Kevin Harvick won the Brickyard 400 for the second time, beating Joey Logano by 6.118 seconds in a crash-marred race that ended Jimmie Johnson's perfect playoff run.</p><p>Clint Bowyer and Ryan Newman claimed the final two spots in the 16-driver field while Johnson was eliminated for the first time. Daniel Suarez finished 17th at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, four points short of becoming the first Mexican-born driver to make the playoffs.</p><p>Johnson, a seven-time Cup champ, was the only driver to qualify for every Cup playoff since the format was introduced in 2004. But after starting the day 18th in points, two spots and 18 points below the cutline, he was still down 12 points when the third and final stage began.</p><p>His long-shot bid finally ended when William Byron and Johnson ran side-by-side through the second turn and the rear end of Johnson's No. 48 Chevrolet spun in front of Kurt Busch, sending both into the second turn wall. The eight-car melee ended Johnson's day and streak.</p><p>It was one of six crashes in a race that had 48 of 160 laps run under caution.</p><p>Harvick's No. 4 Ford was the best car on the 2.5-mile oval. He won the pole in the morning, led 118 laps in the afternoon and crossed the famed yard of bricks first. By MICHAEL MAROT, AP Sports Writer
Posted Sep 09 2019 07:34PM EDT

Jimmie Johnson made one thing perfectly clear when he walked out of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway's infield medical center.

He might be out of the playoffs but his season is not over.

"I think everybody can see the performance is on its way up," Johnson said Sunday after a late crash ended his last-ditch hope of making the 16-car field. "Just keep drilling that and trying to get ourselves higher in points and then also back to victory lane." By MARK LONG, AP Sports Writer
Posted Sep 09 2019 07:32PM EDT

No. 9 Florida likely will be without two of its best players to open Southeastern Conference play Saturday.

Coach Dan Mullen said Monday that elusive receiver Kadarius Toney will miss "a couple of weeks" because of a left shoulder injury and speedy cornerback CJ Henderson is doubtful to play at Kentucky (2-0) because of a sprained left ankle. Mullen added that he won't put Henderson on the field "unless he's 100% healthy."

The two starters - both wear No. 1 because of their play-making ability - were injured during a 45-0 victory over Tennessee-Martin. Posted Sep 09 2019 07:30PM EDT

The Jacksonville Jaguars have acquired quarterback Josh Dobbs in a trade with Pittsburgh, giving them a backup while Nick Foles recovers from a broken collarbone.

The Jaguars gave up their fifth-round pick in the 2020 draft for Dobbs, who was in his third season with the Steelers. He was a fourth-round selection in 2017.

Dobbs, who has played in five career games, will back up rookie Gardner Minshew. 