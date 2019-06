- With the FIFA Women's World Cup kicking off Friday, Orlando City's Jenny Chiu joined FOX 35 Sports Anchor Evan Fitzgerald to talk about upcoming matches.

Chiu currently works as Orlando City's sports reporter. She played for the Mexican Women's National Team and in college at the University of North Carolina.

Chiu talked about how group stage play works, and what teams have to do to advance to the next round of the tournament. WATCH VIDEO BELOW>>>

France takes on South Korea to kick off group stage play Friday at 3 p.m. on FS1. On Saturday, Germany and China kick off on FOX 35 at 7 a.m.