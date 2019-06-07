Jordan Binnington stopped 38 shots, and Ryan O'Reilly and David Perron scored for St. Louis on Thursday night to give the Blues a 2-1 victory over the Boston Bruins and a 3-2 lead in the Stanley Cup Final.

The Blues have won two straight since a 7-2 loss at home and return to St. Louis with a chance to clinch the first NHL championship in franchise history. Game 6 is Sunday night and the Blues are riding a red-hot goalie of late.

"Unbelievable. He won one for us," defenseman Colton Parayko said of Binnington.