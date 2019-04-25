< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <article> <section id="story420711126" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="420711126" data-article-version="1.0">Jaguars star Jalen Ramsey arrives at camp in armored truck</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-420711126" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Jaguars star Jalen Ramsey arrives at camp in armored truck&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/jaguars-star-jalen-ramsey-arrives-at-camp-in-armored-truck" data-title="Jaguars star Jalen Ramsey arrives at camp in armored truck" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/jaguars-star-jalen-ramsey-arrives-at-camp-in-armored-truck" addthis:title="Jaguars star Jalen Ramsey arrives at camp in armored truck"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> $(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-420711126");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()}); <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-420711126-403224527"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/25/GETTY_jalen%20ramsey_042519_1556223907503.png_7171602_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/25/GETTY_jalen%20ramsey_042519_1556223907503.png_7171602_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/25/GETTY_jalen%20ramsey_042519_1556223907503.png_7171602_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/25/GETTY_jalen%20ramsey_042519_1556223907503.png_7171602_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/25/GETTY_jalen%20ramsey_042519_1556223907503.png_7171602_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-420711126-403224527" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/25/GETTY_jalen%20ramsey_042519_1556223907503.png_7171602_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/25/GETTY_jalen%20ramsey_042519_1556223907503.png_7171602_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/25/GETTY_jalen%20ramsey_042519_1556223907503.png_7171602_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/25/GETTY_jalen%20ramsey_042519_1556223907503.png_7171602_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/25/GETTY_jalen%20ramsey_042519_1556223907503.png_7171602_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/25/GETTY_jalen%20ramsey_042519_1556223907503.png_7171602_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/25/GETTY_jalen%20ramsey_042519_1556223907503.png_7171602_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/25/GETTY_jalen%20ramsey_042519_1556223907503.png_7171602_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/25/GETTY_jalen%20ramsey_042519_1556223907503.png_7171602_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/25/GETTY_jalen%20ramsey_042519_1556223907503.png_7171602_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Mark Brown/Getty <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/jaguars-star-jalen-ramsey-arrives-at-camp-in-armored-truck">MARK LONG, AP Sports Writer </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 28 2019 03:47PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> (AP)</strong> - Jalen Ramsey crouched in the back of an armored truck, peered through a small window and waited for his introduction.</p> <p>The two-time Pro Bowl cornerback then flung open both doors, revealing dozens of phony money bags and a huge smile.</p> <p>Ramsey put on quite a show as the Jacksonville Jaguars reported for training camp Wednesday. The performance likely will serve as the start of a yearlong push for a new contract.</p> <p>"It's time to get this money, money," the driver said into a megaphone as Ramsey exited the vehicle.</p> <p>Ramsey is entering the final year of his $23.3 million rookie contract. The Jaguars exercised the fifth-year option in the deal, meaning he's tied to the club for $13.7 million in 2020.</p> <p>Ramsey is one of the top cornerbacks, if not the best, in the league. He has nine interceptions and 44 pass breakups in three seasons while typically shadowing each opponent's No. 1 receiver.</p> <p>The Jaguars want the former Florida State star to be a long-term piece of their defense. But they're unwilling to give him an extension with two years remaining and already told him so.</p> <p>Still, Ramsey made it clear with his grand entrance that he expects to get paid handsomely - sooner rather than later.</p> <p>The driver dressed in all black and sporting an armored vest pulled up near the front gate and delivered a loud and glowing intro for teammates, fans and media.</p> <p>"Y'all know what time it is?" the driver said. "This man's coverage is so good he's fixing to have his own cellphone service. The man's so good they're fixing to give him his own jail - called Jalen Towers - because these receivers are on 24-hour lockdown. If you check his pocket, he's got eight Master locks in his pocket. They're on lockdown all season. The man, the myth, Jalen Ramsey."</p> <p>Jacksonville has a little more than $9 million in cap space available, but should be in better financial shape next year after getting rid of about $24 million in dead money already paid to quarterback Blake Bortles, defensive tackle Malik Jackson, safety Tashaun Gipson, tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins and others.</p> <p>The team also has a more pressing need - signing standout defensive end Yannick Ngakoue.</p> <p>Ngakoue was a no-show for the start of camp amid contract negotiations and was placed on the reserve/did not report list. The team also placed absent linebacker Telvin Smith, who said in May he's taking the season off to "get my world in order," on the reserve/retired list.</p> <p>Jacksonville will gain another $9.75 million in salary cap space if Smith stays away all year.</p> <p>Even without that extra cash, the Jags have enough space to get a deal done with Ngakoue. A Pro Bowl selection in 2017, Ngakoue has 29½ sacks and 10 forced fumbles in three seasons. It's unclear, though, how a holdout will affect negotiations.</p> <p>Ngakoue showed up for the start of voluntary organized team activities in May and vowed to attend the remaining dozen practices. He emphatically stated he planned to play this season even if he didn't get a long-term contract. He bailed three days later and was fined nearly $90,000 for skipping a mandatory minicamp in June.</p> <p>A third-round draft pick from Maryland in 2016, Ngakoue is entering the fourth and final year of a $3.84 million rookie deal. He's due to make $2.025 million this fall - far less than other top playmakers at his position.</p> <p>The Jaguars have said they want to re-sign the 24-year-old Ngakoue, but there's no guarantee it will happen.</p> <p>Although Ngakoue has clearly outperformed his current deal, he's also an undersized defensive end who could be stouter against the run. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Zunino, Meadows homer, Rays beat Red Sox 9-4</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">DOUG ALDEN, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 12:00AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Rookie left-hander Brendan McKay struck out seven, Mike Zunino and Austin Meadows homered, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Boston Red Sox 9-4 Thursday night to complete a three-game sweep.</p><p>It's the second time Tampa Bay has swept a series of at least three games at Fenway Park. The Rays have won four straight and hold the AL's final wild card by a half-game over Oakland. Boston fell 3 1/2 games behind Tampa Bay.</p><p>The Red Sox lost their fourth straight and fell 10 1/2 games behind the AL East-leading Yankees a week after taking three of four against New York in Boston. The suddenly reeling Red Sox limp into a four-game weekend series in the Bronx at 59-51, all but out of contention for a fourth straight AL East title.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/orlando-city-soccer-club/orlando-city-face-fc-dallas-on-saturday" title="Orlando City Face FC Dallas on Saturday" data-articleId="421756323" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/orlando-city-logo-center_1438717924202_80513_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/orlando-city-logo-center_1438717924202_80513_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/orlando-city-logo-center_1438717924202_80513_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/orlando-city-logo-center_1438717924202_80513_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/orlando-city-logo-center_1438717924202_80513_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Orlando City Face FC Dallas on Saturday</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 11:43PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Orlando City SC (7-11-5, 26 points) returns home to face FC Dallas (9-8-6, 33 points) on Saturday, Aug. 3. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Exploria Stadium.</p><p>The match will be locally televised on My65 and available on YouTube TV, while being broadcasted on FM 96.9 The Game.</p><p>"Obviously really excited and looking forward to the game against Dallas. It'll be a big game for us and it'll be great to get back home and play in front of our supporters," Head Coach James O'Connor said. "Hopefully we can go and give a good, strong performance."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/jaguars-rookie-lb-williams-out-4-6-weeks-with-knee-injury" title="Jaguars rookie LB Williams out 4-6 weeks with knee injury" data-articleId="421708436" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Jaguars rookie LB Williams out 4-6 weeks with knee injury</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 07:23PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Jacksonville Jaguars rookie linebacker Quincy Williams, a third-round draft pick who showed enough over the last three months to lock down a starting spot, will miss 4-to-6 weeks because of a torn meniscus in his right knee.</p><p>The older brother of New York Jets rookie Quinnen Williams tweaked his knee during drills Thursday and left practice early. The team says he will have arthroscopic surgery in the coming days. He still has an outside shot at returning in time for the Sept. 8 season opener against Kansas City.</p><p>"Our expectation is that he'll be ready for the first game," coach Doug Marrone said during his weekly radio show Thursday.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/coast-guard-stops-27-cuban-migrants-south-of-florida-1"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="" title="US-coast-guard_1548118862795.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Coast Guard stops 27 Cuban migrants south of Florida</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/electrofishing-stuns-hundreds-of-carp-in-mind-boggling-video"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="Kentucky Fish and Wildlife " title="electrofishing_1564754104563.png"/> </figure> <h3>Electrofishing stuns hundreds of carp in mind-boggling video</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/-your-life-matters-farm-s-corn-maze-raises-awareness-for-suicide-prevention"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="Photo credit: Govin’s Farm/Menomonie, WI" title="corn maze for web_1564753016363.png.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>'Your life matters': Farm's corn maze raises awareness for suicide prevention</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/chihuahua-stolen-along-with-rental-car-while-owner-attended-funeral"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="" title="missing dog for web_1564749806524.png.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Chihuahua stolen along with rental car while owner attended funeral</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/michelle-obama-says-there-s-zero-chance-she-ll-run-for-president-it-s-just-not-for-me-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 11: Former First Lady Michelle Obama attends 'Becoming: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama' at State Farm Arena on May 11, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> 