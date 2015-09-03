< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="410538339" data-article-version="1.0">Jaguars sign journeyman receiver Terrelle Pryor</h1> </header> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 11:57AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-410538339");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-410538339-16152551"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-410538339-16152551" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 11:57AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-410538339" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP)</strong> - The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed journeyman receiver Terrelle Pryor, giving the team more depth and experience at the position.</p> <p>Pryor signed a one-year deal Monday and was expected to practice during organized team activities.</p> <p>The 6-foot-4, 228-pounder should provide a bigger target for quarterback Nick Foles, whose receiving corps includes Chris Conley, Marqise Lee, Dede Westbrook, DJ Chark and Keelan Cole.</p> <p>Pryor will be reunited with current Jaguars offensive coordinator John DeFilippo. DeFilippo was Cleveland's offensive coordinator in 2015; Pryor played two seasons (2015-16) for the Browns. They also worked together in Oakland (2012-13), where Pryor was a quarterback and DeFilippo was his position coach.</p> <p>Pryor has 115 receptions for 1,563 yards and seven touchdowns in seven NFL seasons with five teams. The former Ohio State quarterback played for Washington, the New York Jets and Buffalo over the last two years. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Sports Stories</h3> </header> data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/19/nascar%20media_indianapolis%20500%20indy_051919_1558291735035.png_7288661_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/19/nascar%20media_indianapolis%20500%20indy_051919_1558291735035.png_7288661_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/19/nascar%20media_indianapolis%20500%20indy_051919_1558291735035.png_7288661_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/19/nascar%20media_indianapolis%20500%20indy_051919_1558291735035.png_7288661_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/19/nascar%20media_indianapolis%20500%20indy_051919_1558291735035.png_7288661_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="NASCAR Media" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Kyle Busch moves into tie for 9th with 55th career Cup win</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">DAN GELSTON, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 11:04AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Kyle Busch tossed his young son in the air twice in victory lane and sprayed champagne toward anyone dry within reach. The good times and NASCAR milestones keep piling up for Busch and Joe Gibbs Racing.</p><p>Heck, Busch might even give his Pocono Raceway trophy to his wife for a birthday present.</p><p>Take Sunday: Busch matched Hall of Fame driver Rusty Wallace for ninth on the NASCAR Cup Series career victory list with 55. He won for the fourth time this season. And the season of JGR that already includes a Daytona 500 championship and a Hall of Fame nod for patriarch Joe Gibbs shows no sign of tapering off.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/warriors-beat-raptors-109-104-to-even-nba-finals" title="Warriors beat Raptors 109-104 to even NBA Finals" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Getty_NBAFinals1_060319_1559569159113_7345693_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Getty_NBAFinals1_060319_1559569159113_7345693_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Getty_NBAFinals1_060319_1559569159113_7345693_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Getty_NBAFinals1_060319_1559569159113_7345693_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Getty_NBAFinals1_060319_1559569159113_7345693_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Kyle Terada - Pool/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Warriors beat Raptors 109-104 to even NBA Finals</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 09:39AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 09:45AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Golden State Warriors relied on a champion's heart to overcome their weary bodies.</p><p>Klay Thompson scored 25 points before leaving with a hamstring injury, Stephen Curry had 23 and the Warriors ran off the first 18 points of the second half on the way to a 109-104 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night that tied the NBA Finals at one game apiece.</p><p>With Kevin Durant already out and Thompson eventually joining him in the fourth quarter, the Warriors don't feel great - but they would've felt a whole lot worse flying home in a 2-0 hole.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/odorizzi-goes-6-scoreless-twins-hang-on-to-beat-rays-9-7" title="Odorizzi goes 6 scoreless, Twins hang on to beat Rays 9-7" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Afton Foster signed off for the last time after serving the community for the past 26 years. <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/maury%20county%20sheriff%27s%20dept_rattlesnake%20close%20call_060319_1559583942967.png_7346799_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/maury%20county%20sheriff%27s%20dept_rattlesnake%20close%20call_060319_1559583942967.png_7346799_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/maury%20county%20sheriff%27s%20dept_rattlesnake%20close%20call_060319_1559583942967.png_7346799_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/maury%20county%20sheriff%27s%20dept_rattlesnake%20close%20call_060319_1559583942967.png_7346799_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Tennessee deputy saves sleeping couple from rattlesnake</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/bulldog-and-her-three-week-old-puppies-stolen-from-florida-home" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/PCSO_stolen%20puppies_060319_1559582112048.png_7346779_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/PCSO_stolen%20puppies_060319_1559582112048.png_7346779_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/PCSO_stolen%20puppies_060319_1559582112048.png_7346779_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/PCSO_stolen%20puppies_060319_1559582112048.png_7346779_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/PCSO_stolen%20puppies_060319_1559582112048.png_7346779_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Bulldog and her three-week-old puppies stolen from Florida home</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/family-disappointed-after-cutting-into-graduation-cake-and-finding-it-was-made-of-styrofoam" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/Nellie%20Flores_styrofoam%20cake_060319_1559580639143.png_7346762_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/Nellie%20Flores_styrofoam%20cake_060319_1559580639143.png_7346762_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/Nellie%20Flores_styrofoam%20cake_060319_1559580639143.png_7346762_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/Nellie%20Flores_styrofoam%20cake_060319_1559580639143.png_7346762_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/Nellie%20Flores_styrofoam%20cake_060319_1559580639143.png_7346762_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Family disappointed after cutting into graduation cake and discovering it was made of styrofoam</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/florida-unveils-app-to-report-price-gouging" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/still-2019-06-03-12h28m54s037_1559579363333_7346750_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/still-2019-06-03-12h28m54s037_1559579363333_7346750_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/still-2019-06-03-12h28m54s037_1559579363333_7346750_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/still-2019-06-03-12h28m54s037_1559579363333_7346750_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/still-2019-06-03-12h28m54s037_1559579363333_7346750_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Florida unveils app to report price-gouging</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/jay-z-officially-reaches-billionaire-status" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/10/25/Jay-Z_1477435036058_2203012_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/10/25/Jay-Z_1477435036058_2203012_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/10/25/Jay-Z_1477435036058_2203012_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/10/25/Jay-Z_1477435036058_2203012_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, 