<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="422466878" data-article-version="1.0">Jaguars-Ravens joint practice goes smoothly for Foles</h1>
</header> fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Jaguars-Ravens joint practice goes smoothly for Foles&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/jaguars-ravens-joint-practice-goes-smoothly-for-foles" data-title="Jaguars-Ravens joint practice goes smoothly for Foles" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/jaguars-ravens-joint-practice-goes-smoothly-for-foles" addthis:title="Jaguars-Ravens joint practice goes smoothly for Foles"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-422466878.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-422466878");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-422466878-311121714"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/02/02/Nick%20Foles_1517588585615.png_4884554_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/02/02/Nick%20Foles_1517588585615.png_4884554_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/02/02/Nick%20Foles_1517588585615.png_4884554_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/02/02/Nick%20Foles_1517588585615.png_4884554_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/02/02/Nick%20Foles_1517588585615.png_4884554_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-422466878-311121714" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/02/02/Nick%20Foles_1517588585615.png_4884554_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/02/02/Nick%20Foles_1517588585615.png_4884554_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/02/02/Nick%20Foles_1517588585615.png_4884554_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/02/02/Nick%20Foles_1517588585615.png_4884554_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/jaguars-ravens-joint-practice-goes-smoothly-for-foles">DAVID GINSBURG, AP Sports Writer </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 06 2019 03:16PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> (AP)</strong> - A year ago, the Los Angeles Rams joined the Baltimore Ravens for a couple of training camp practices before opening the preseason with a game in Baltimore.</p> <p>From there, the Rams went on a journey that took them to the Super Bowl.</p> <p>The Jacksonville Jaguars can only hope to follow a similar path.</p> <p>"That's not why we're here, but if it happens we'll take it," Jacksonville coach Doug Marrone said Monday before the Jaguars and Ravens held the first of two daily joint practice sessions.</p> <p>The main reason the Jaguars arrived in Maryland well in advance of Thursday's preseason opener was to get some quality work against outside competition.</p> <p>"You get a greater evaluation of your team," Marrone said. "Our focus isn't the players for the Ravens; we're trying to figure out who's going to be on our team. We think this is a great opportunity to do this. It also helps with the quarterback. You're getting him a lot of good reps in a controlled environment, where you don't have to worry about him getting hit."</p> <p>Signed as a free agent during the offseason, Nick Foles looked sharp during the 2½-hour practice while competing against a Baltimore defense that last year was ranked No. 1 in the NFL.</p> <p>"It's always exciting to go up against another team, especially one as talented as Baltimore," Foles said. "I thought both sides handled it really well. Offensively we were efficient. We got to work a lot of different situations against them, which was awesome."</p> <p>The Jaguars reached the AFC Championship game two years ago before fading badly last season. With Foles calling the shots, expectations are high again in Jacksonville.</p> <p>"It gives us more confidence, but you can't expect good things to happen if you don't put the work in," defensive end Calais Campbell said.</p> <p>A joint practice enables the teams to go hard at each other with less chance of injury as in a preseason game. Rarely did a play end with the runner on the ground, and all the quarterbacks went virtually untouched.</p> <p>"The plays are different. The tempo's different. Everything's different," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said.</p> <p>After burning Ravens defensive backs over the past couple of weeks, Lamar Jackson went up Jacksonville's defense for much of the afternoon. He won't see nearly as much action on Thursday night.</p> <p>Jacksonville's James Onwualu had to be carted off the field after being injured on a kickoff drill, but that appeared to be the only casualty of a practice that was without a scuffle. There are times when the combination of heat, helmets and competition results in fighting, but not this time.</p> <p>"We met with the leaders of both teams and we talked about it," Marrone said. "There's no need for that in our game."</p> <p>No, this was just a chance for the Ravens and Jaguars to go up against guys wearing a different color uniform.</p> <p>"Them as much as us, you get tired of going up against your own guys," Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey said. "It's good to see where you're at, going against another team."</p> <p>All of the benefit of a preseason game, without much of the risk.</p> <p>"I think this is actually better because you're getting good work, but you're taking a step back," Humphrey said. "You basically get to play in the game but take a step back instead of hit the guy."</p> <p>Pads were popping, but at the end of the play it was nothing more than touch football.</p> <p>"It wasn't a physical practice. It was tag-off, which is good and fine," Harbaugh said. "It was a good, fast practice. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Sports Stories</h3>
</header>
<div class="mod-content">
<ul class="list media">
<li>
<h3>Josef Martínez to miss U.S. Open Cup semifinal vs. Orlando City with injury</h3>
</li>
<li>
<h3>Rays take on the Blue Jays in division matchup</h3>
</li>
<li>
<h3>Former DT Norton visits Dolphins following car crash</h3>
</li>
</ul>
</div>
</section> data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/06/Orlando_City_to_face_Atlanta_United_0_7577011_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/06/Orlando_City_to_face_Atlanta_United_0_7577011_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/06/Orlando_City_to_face_Atlanta_United_0_7577011_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/06/Orlando_City_to_face_Atlanta_United_0_7577011_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/06/Orlando_City_to_face_Atlanta_United_0_7577011_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 5 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Josef Martínez to miss U.S. Open Cup semifinal vs. Orlando City with injury</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 06 2019 07:01PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Atlanta United striker Josef Martínez is out of the lineup for the team's U.S. Open Cup semifinal match against Orlando City on Tuesday night.</p><p>Multiple outlets reported that Martínez did not travel with the team after he reportedly suffered a groin injury while training in Atlanta on Monday. FOX 5 Sports reached out to the team to confirm the report and has not heard back.</p><p>Brandon Vazquez is also injured, so Hector Villalba would be the team's lone healthy striker, and he hasn't played since late May due to his own injury.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/rays-take-on-the-blue-jays-in-division-matchup-1" title="Rays take on the Blue Jays in division matchup" data-articleId="422469086" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/24/Baseball%20Generic_1443108435201_252994_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/24/Baseball%20Generic_1443108435201_252994_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/24/Baseball%20Generic_1443108435201_252994_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/24/Baseball%20Generic_1443108435201_252994_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/24/Baseball%20Generic_1443108435201_252994_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Rays take on the Blue Jays in division matchup</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">The Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 06 2019 03:24PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Toronto Blue Jays will face off against the Tampa Bay Rays in St. Petersburg, Florida on Tuesday at 7 p.m. EDT.</p><p>PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Trent Thornton (4-7, 5.23 ERA) Rays: Andrew Kittredge (1-0, 2.52 ERA)</p><p>LINE: Rays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/former-dt-norton-visits-dolphins-following-car-crash-1" title="Former DT Norton visits Dolphins following car crash" data-articleId="422467661" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/GETTY_kendrink%20norton_070419_1562260194139.png_7476418_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/GETTY_kendrink%20norton_070419_1562260194139.png_7476418_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/GETTY_kendrink%20norton_070419_1562260194139.png_7476418_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/GETTY_kendrink%20norton_070419_1562260194139.png_7476418_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/GETTY_kendrink%20norton_070419_1562260194139.png_7476418_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Former DT Norton visits Dolphins following car crash</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 06 2019 03:18PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 06 2019 03:19PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Former Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton, who had his left arm amputated following a car crash a month ago, is still lending the team moral support.</p><p>Norton attended practice at training camp Monday, and players huddled around him during a break midway through the workout.</p><p>"To have him out here smiling, it lifts your spirits," defensive tackle Akeem Spence said. "It's great. It shows his character."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/osceola-county-schools-to-use-rosencare-for-employee-health-center"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/06/rosen-medical-center_1565132955174_7576888_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="rosen-medical-center_1565132955174.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Osceola County Schools to use RosenCare for employee health center</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/rose-mural-stirs-controversy-in-indialantic"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/06/rose-mural-indialantic_1565132951374_7576887_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="rose-mural-indialantic_1565132951374.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Rose mural stirs controversy in Indialantic</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/orlando-city-soccer-club/josef-martinez-to-miss-us-open-cup-semifinal-vs-orlando-city-with-injury"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/08/Orlando-City-Lions-logo_1552087278135_6874113_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Orlando-City-Lions-logo_1552087278135.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Josef Martínez to miss U.S. Open Cup semifinal vs. Orlando City with injury</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/ormond-beach-cemetery-vandalized"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/06/oakridge-ormnd-beach-cemetery_1565131680790_7576868_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="oakridge-ormnd-beach-cemetery_1565131680790.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Ormond Beach cemetery vandalized</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/rose-mural-stirs-controversy-in-indialantic" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/06/rose-mural-indialantic_1565132951374_7576887_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/06/rose-mural-indialantic_1565132951374_7576887_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/06/rose-mural-indialantic_1565132951374_7576887_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/06/rose-mural-indialantic_1565132951374_7576887_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/06/rose-mural-indialantic_1565132951374_7576887_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Rose mural stirs controversy in Indialantic</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/goff-marcil-set-to-seek-second-term" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/10/31/YOU%20DECIDE-FLORIDA_1541029459728.jpg_6332066_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/10/31/YOU%20DECIDE-FLORIDA_1541029459728.jpg_6332066_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/10/31/YOU%20DECIDE-FLORIDA_1541029459728.jpg_6332066_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/10/31/YOU%20DECIDE-FLORIDA_1541029459728.jpg_6332066_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/10/31/YOU%20DECIDE-FLORIDA_1541029459728.jpg_6332066_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Goff-Marcil set to seek second term</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/orlando-city-soccer-club/josef-martinez-to-miss-us-open-cup-semifinal-vs-orlando-city-with-injury" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/08/Orlando-City-Lions-logo_1552087278135_6874113_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/08/Orlando-City-Lions-logo_1552087278135_6874113_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/08/Orlando-City-Lions-logo_1552087278135_6874113_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/08/Orlando-City-Lions-logo_1552087278135_6874113_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/08/Orlando-City-Lions-logo_1552087278135_6874113_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Josef Martínez to miss U.S. Open Cup semifinal vs. Orlando City with injury</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/ormond-beach-cemetery-vandalized" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/06/oakridge-ormnd-beach-cemetery_1565131680790_7576868_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/06/oakridge-ormnd-beach-cemetery_1565131680790_7576868_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/06/oakridge-ormnd-beach-cemetery_1565131680790_7576868_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/06/oakridge-ormnd-beach-cemetery_1565131680790_7576868_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/06/oakridge-ormnd-beach-cemetery_1565131680790_7576868_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Ormond Beach cemetery vandalized</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/video-shows-arrest-of-dad-accused-of-trying-to-kill-4-year-old-daughter" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/06/Michael%20Dublin-dad-pours-bleach-arrest_1565131618531.jpg_7576867_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/06/Michael%20Dublin-dad-pours-bleach-arrest_1565131618531.jpg_7576867_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/06/Michael%20Dublin-dad-pours-bleach-arrest_1565131618531.jpg_7576867_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/06/Michael%20Dublin-dad-pours-bleach-arrest_1565131618531.jpg_7576867_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/06/Michael%20Dublin-dad-pours-bleach-arrest_1565131618531.jpg_7576867_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Video shows arrest of dad accused of trying to kill 4-year-old daughter</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links primary">
<div class="links">
<h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news">News</a></h4>
</div>
<div class="links">
<h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather">Weather</a></h4>
</div>
<div class="links">
<h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic">Traffic</a></h4>
</div>
<div class="links">
<h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about">About Us</a></h4>
</div>
<div class="links">
<h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video">Video</a></h4>
</div>
</div> class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/personalities">Personalities</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/community">Community</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/jobs">Jobs at Fox 35</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video">Video</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/live">Live Newscasts & Replays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day">Good Day Orlando</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather">Weather Forecasts</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news">Seen on TV Links</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-recipe-box">Recipe Box</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/FOX35News"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/Fox35News"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/contact"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox35news/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/fox35"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 35 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 35 Weather App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox35weather/id508798735" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wofl.android.weather" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about">EEOC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/contact">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> </footer> <!-- end: FOOTER --> <!-- end: 