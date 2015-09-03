< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <article> <section id="story420711255" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="420711255" data-article-version="1.0">Jaguars' Ramsey says some took arrival stunt too seriously</h1> </header> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-420711255-16152551"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/jaguars-ramsey-says-some-took-arrival-stunt-too-seriously-1">MARK LONG, AP Sports Writer </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 28 2019 03:50PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-420711255" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP)</strong> - Jalen Ramsey thinks some people took his training camp entrance way too seriously.</p><p>Ramsey said Sunday the stunt, which included an armored truck and a comedian posing as its driver, was merely meant to lighten the mood and have a little fun before Jacksonville's two-week grind.</p><p>"I'm serious about football, of course," Ramsey said after the team's fourth practice. "But at the same time I'm going to have fun. I'm going to be an entertainer as well as a football player. ... I want to bring as much attention to it as I can in a positive way."</p><p>His performance , which came as players reported for camp, drew laughs from teammates and coaches.</p><p>Ramsey crouched in the back of an armored truck, peered through a small window and waited for his introduction. The two-time Pro Bowl cornerback then flung open both doors, revealing dozens of phony money bags and a huge smile. As Ramsey exited the truck, the driver - comedian HaHa Davis - said into a megaphone, "It's time to get this money, money."</p><p>"I told him he needs to have some real money in the truck," running back Leonard Fournette said.</p><p>Added coach Doug Marrone: "I was like, 'Those Adidas people know how to market.' You know what I'm saying?"</p><p>Ramsey is entering the final year of his $23.3 million rookie contract. The Jaguars exercised the fifth-year option in the deal, meaning he's also tied to the club for $13.7 million in 2020.</p><p>But Ramsey expects a new contract before next July, and his grand entrance provided a glimpse of what could be a season-long push to become the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history. Jacksonville is unwilling to give him an extension with two years remaining and already told him so.</p><p>Nonetheless, Ramsey's playful message was loud and clear.</p><p>"It was a good collaboration," Ramsey said. "A lot of people took it way too serious."</p><p>Ramsey is widely considered the best cornerback in the league. He has nine interceptions and 44 pass breakups in three seasons while typically shadowing each opponent's No. 1 receiver.</p><p>He caught a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter of the Pro Bowl in January and has made it clear to new Jaguars offensive coordinator John DeFilippo that he would like to get some time on offense this season.</p><p>"Oh, for sure," Ramsey said. "Almost every day I holler at Flip. Tune in."</p><p>Ramsey has no more performance bits planned, at least until the season begins against Pro Bowl receiver Tyreek Hill (Kansas City). Ramsey's year also includes matchups against DeAndre Hopkins (Houston), Michael Thomas (New Orleans), A.J. Green (Cincinnati), T.Y. Hilton (Indianapolis), Mike Evans (Tampa Bay), Keenan Allen (Los Angeles Chargers), Antonio Brown (Oakland) and Julio Jones (Atlanta). Those nine receivers have combined to make 36 Pro Bowls.</p><p>So it's a good chance for Ramsey to prove his worth.</p><p>"What people see on the outside, they're going to form an opinion," Marrone said. "But I can tell you, as soon as he crosses into our building, it's all about doing what's best for the team and doing everything from that nature. ... Jalen's done a good job of coming in here, communicating with his coaches all through the year, working hard, in great shape, ready to go, and he talks about team in here. That's what my concern is.</p><p>"What happens on the outside - as long as our players are good husbands, good fathers or giving back to the community - that's all my concern is. <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wofl/sports/like-father-like-son-bucs-sign-testaverde-jr"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/29/still-2019-07-29-17h13m18s366_1564434830036_7557760_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Buccaneers fans at training camp might do a double take when they see another "Testaverde" among the Bucs quarterbacks. That would Vinny's son, who goes by Vincent." /> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wofl/sports/like-father-like-son-bucs-sign-testaverde-jr">Like father like son: Bucs sign Testaverde Jr.</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wofl/fast-five/2-meteor-showers-will-overlap-this-week-creating-spectacular-displays-heres-how-to-watch"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/29/PerseidMeteorShower_Banner_Getty_1564426607388_7557309_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A meteor lights up the sky during perseid meteor shower above the ancient city of Blandus in Usak, Turkey on August 12, 2017. (Photo by Aytug Can Sencar/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)" title="PerseidMeteorShower_Banner_Getty_1564426607388-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>2 meteor showers will overlap this week, creating spectacular displays — here's how to watch</h3> </a> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wofl/fast-five/gilroy-garlic-festival-shooting-what-we-know-about-the-motive-weapon-victims-and-gunman"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/29/10A%20GILROY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.00_1564424369789.png_7557205_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="People run from a shooter at the Gilroy Garlic Festival, where a gunman killed three people. July 28, 2019" title="10A GILROY SHOOTING_00.00.00.00_1564424369789.png-405538.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting: What we know about the motive, weapon, victims and gunman</h3> </a> </li> That would Vinny's son, who goes by Vincent." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Like father like son: Bucs sign Testaverde Jr.</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 04:54PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 05:31PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Buccaneers fans at training camp might do a double take when they see another “Testaverde” among the Bucs quarterbacks. That would Vinny's son, who goes by Vincent.</p><p>Vincent is hoping to catch on here in Tampa, following in some pretty big footsteps.</p><p>Second to Jameis Winston, "Testaverde" is the most high-profile name to be on the back of an orange quarterback jersey. Vincent was signed Monday after working out with the team earlier this offseason, during rookie minicamp.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/hamlin-stamps-himself-a-championship-contender-at-pocono" title="Hamlin stamps himself a championship contender at Pocono" data-articleId="420894464" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/29/NASCAR%20MEDIA_denny%20hamlin_072919_1564423048950.png_7556880_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/29/NASCAR%20MEDIA_denny%20hamlin_072919_1564423048950.png_7556880_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/29/NASCAR%20MEDIA_denny%20hamlin_072919_1564423048950.png_7556880_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/29/NASCAR%20MEDIA_denny%20hamlin_072919_1564423048950.png_7556880_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/29/NASCAR%20MEDIA_denny%20hamlin_072919_1564423048950.png_7556880_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Hamlin stamps himself a championship contender at Pocono</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">DAN GELSTON, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 01:57PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 01:58PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Denny Hamlin had enough speed In his Toyota, enough confidence in his crew chief, and just enough fuel to reach the finish line. Hamlin got the win Sunday at Pocono Raceway - his fifth at the tri-oval track nestled in the mountains - but so much more could be on the horizon.</p><p>At 38, Hamlin is having one of the best seasons of his career for Joe Gibbs Racing. He has a Daytona 500 victory, and two other wins and just maybe, his best shot at a NASCAR Cup Series championship since he fell short in 2014.</p><p>"I feel as long as we keep putting the effort in what we're doing, I have as good a shot as any," Hamlin said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/bucs-head-coach-bruce-arians-initial-practices-raggedy-" title="Bucs head coach Bruce Arians: Initial practices "raggedy"" data-articleId="420835903" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/29/still-2019-07-29-09h36m42s511_1564407414786_7556031_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/29/still-2019-07-29-09h36m42s511_1564407414786_7556031_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/29/still-2019-07-29-09h36m42s511_1564407414786_7556031_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/29/still-2019-07-29-09h36m42s511_1564407414786_7556031_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/29/still-2019-07-29-09h36m42s511_1564407414786_7556031_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Bucs head coach Bruce Arians: Initial practices "raggedy"</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jeff Tewksbury, FOX 13 Sports </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 09:37AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 10:35AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Two things were clear during Sunday's Buccaneers training camp session: The defense is ahead of the offense at this point, and Bruce Arians is not afraid to let people know.</p><p>"It was more raggedy than I thought," offered Arians, who is running his first training camp since being hired by the Bucs in January. </p><p>Arians is referring largely to the play of the offense. 