News
Local News
U.S. & World
Politics
Trending Topics
FOX 35 News App
Health
House Calls
Sports
Entertainment
Good Day Orlando style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/15/mom%20and%20air%20force%20daughter%20reunite_1568599882487.jpg_7659102_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Orange County teacher, Air Force daughter reunite"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wofl/home/orange-county-teacher-air-force-daughter-reunite">Orange County teacher, Air Force daughter reunite</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wofl/fast-five/florida-deputies-find-extremely-emaciated-dog-charge-owner-with-animal-cruelty"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/15/vlcsnap-2019-09-15-18h59m00s809_1568589935211_7658753_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Florida deputies find 'extremely emaciated' dog, charge owner with animal cruelty"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wofl/fast-five/florida-deputies-find-extremely-emaciated-dog-charge-owner-with-animal-cruelty">Florida deputies find 'extremely emaciated' dog, charge owner with animal cruelty</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wofl/fast-five/officer-involved-shooting-leaves-man-dead-in-katy-harris-county-sheriff-s-office"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/Man_fatally_shot_in_officer_involved_sho_0_7658949_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Deputy-involved shooting leaves man dead in Katy: Harris County Sheriff's Office"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wofl/fast-five/officer-involved-shooting-leaves-man-dead-in-katy-harris-county-sheriff-s-office">Deputy-involved shooting leaves man dead in Katy: Harris County Sheriff's Office</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wofl/fast-five/several-injured-when-decks-collapse-during-firefighter-event"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/14/DeckCollapseWildwood_Crop_1568507221560_7657892_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="3 at trauma center, 19 treated, released after deck collapse"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wofl/fast-five/several-injured-when-decks-collapse-during-firefighter-event">3 at trauma center, 19 treated, released after deck collapse</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wofl/home/orange-county-teacher-air-force-daughter-reunite">Orange County teacher, Air Force daughter reunite</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wofl/fast-five/florida-deputies-find-extremely-emaciated-dog-charge-owner-with-animal-cruelty">Florida deputies find 'extremely emaciated' dog, charge owner with animal cruelty</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wofl/fast-five/officer-involved-shooting-leaves-man-dead-in-katy-harris-county-sheriff-s-office">Deputy-involved shooting leaves man dead in Katy: Harris County Sheriff's Office</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wofl/fast-five/several-injured-when-decks-collapse-during-firefighter-event">3 at trauma center, 19 treated, released after deck collapse</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wofl/news/local-news/florida-mother-and-her-four-children-missing-for-about-six-weeks">Florida mother, her four children missing for about six weeks</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wofl/news/local-news/florida-porch-pirate-caught-on-camera-stealing-package-while-little-girl-watches">Florida 'porch pirate' caught on camera stealing package while little girl watches</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/new-and-improved-fox-35-weather-app">FOX 35 Weather App</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather">Radar Views</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/orlando-hurricane">Orlando Hurricane</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/hour-by-hour-forecast">Hour by Hour Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/7-day-forecast">7 Day Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/allergy-tracker">Allergy Tracker</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/attractions-forecast">Attractions Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/beach-forecast">Beach Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/bus-stop-forecast">Bus Stop Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/uv-index">UV Index</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather-alerts">Alerts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day/weather-babies">Weather Babies</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-entertainment" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment" data-dropdown="drop-nav-entertainment" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Entertainment</a> <ul id="drop-nav-entertainment" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment/attractions">Attractions</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment/tmz">TMZ</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox.com/shows">FOX Shows</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sports" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sports" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports</a> <ul id="drop-nav-sports" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/hs-football">H.S. Football</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/orlando-city-soccer-club">Orlando City Soccer Club</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/mls">MLS</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/nascar">NASCAR</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/orlando-magic">Orlando Magic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.nba.com/magic/tickets">Orlando Magic Tickets</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/nfl">NFL</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/mlb">MLB</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/college-sports">College Sports</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-community" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/community" data-dropdown="drop-nav-community" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Community</a> <ul id="drop-nav-community" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day/teacher-of-the-week">Teacher of the Week</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic/pump-patrol">Pump Patrol</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic/i4-ultimate">I-4 Construction Project</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day">Good Day Orlando</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/orlando-matters/downtown-development-board">Orlando Matters</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day">Good Day</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/contact">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/jobs">Work for Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox35plus">WRBW | FOX35 Plus</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/mobile">Mobile Apps</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/personalities">Personalities</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video">Videos</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/live">Watch Live</a></li> </ul> </li> </ul> </nav> <!-- END: navigation-v2 --> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript">var Jaguars QB Minshew prepares for 1st NFL start against Texans e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var Jaguars QB Minshew prepares for 1st NFL start against Texans Jaguars QB Minshew prepares for 1st NFL start against Texans
By KRISTIE RIEKEN, AP Sports Writer
Posted Sep 12 2019 09:16PM EDT
Updated Sep 12 2019 09:17PM EDT Minshew prepares for 1st NFL start against Texans"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-428596086.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-428596086");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-428596086-16152551"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-428596086-16152551" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div By KRISTIE RIEKEN, AP Sports Writer
Posted Sep 12 2019 09:16PM EDT
Updated Sep 12 2019 09:17PM EDT Minshew, a sixth-round draft pick, was forced to take over for the Jaguars last Sunday when Nick Foles broke his collarbone in the first quarter.</p> <p>As Houston prepares to meet Jacksonville on Sunday in Minshew's first NFL start, Watson compared has debut in that opener to how things were the following week when he started.</p> <p>"It's just a different energy coming off the bench to (playing) when everyone has been focused on you," Watson said. "The tape and everyone's been focused on everything that you're good at, what your weaknesses are, throughout the week. They have all days to focus on those things and try to put a game plan around you, and ... it's hard to really explain unless you're in that position. It's a different type of feel."</p> <p>Minshew looked good last week against Kansas City, completing his first 13 passes and finishing 22 of 25 for 275 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in the 40-26 loss.</p> <p>Jacksonville coach Doug Marrone was impressed with Minshew's performance and poise in his debut, but knows things will be tougher against a Texans team looking to bounce back from a wild 30-28 loss to New Orleans.</p> <p>"The challenge is, 'Hey listen, we have to repeat this. Where are we going to go?' There are some people who will question whether he can keep it up," Marron said. "'Do you think he can do that again?' I think that's the challenge, but the one thing I do know about the kid is that he will work his butt off this week, and he will do everything he possibly can, which you appreciate. I think he will have confidence and I think our opponent will be trying to knock the confidence out of him."</p> <p>Now that he knows starting he's trying to keep the same mindset he's always had.</p> <p>"Just like any other week," Minshew said. "Trying to be the best I can for the team. The role changes, but the approach doesn't."</p> <p>Some things to know about the Jaguars-Texans game:</p> <p><strong>ZEROES FOR WATT</strong></p> <p>Last week was the first time in 105 career games when three-time Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt did not have a tackle or quarterback hit. The defensive end was asked if he was surprised to have zeroes across his stat line for the first time in his illustrious career.</p> <p>"No," he said. "I've had bad games before and I'll have bad games again. People like to focus on it, and I don't blame them. I understand. But I'm focused on Jacksonville. It's my job to go out there and not do that again, so that's what I'll do."</p> <p>Watt has had plenty of success against the Jaguars and has 16 career sacks against them, his second most against any team.</p> <p><strong>SACKSONVILLE?</strong></p> <p>Jacksonville failed to sack Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes last week, and then defensive ends Calais Campbell (foot) and Yannick Ngakoue (hamstring) showed up on the injury report. It's not the ideal start for a team built around its defensive front. But the Jaguars have had success against Houston in recent years, making a combined 21 sacks in the last four meetings. Most of those came against Watson.</p> <p>"He is a very special quarterback, so it's important for us to make him uncomfortable," Campbell said. "That might give us our best chance to stop him. But the Saints got to him six times and still that last drive was incredible, spectacular.</p> <p>"It's just continuous pursuit," he continued. "You can never be satisfied. If you get there six times, you need to get there seven. He's incredible."</p> <p><strong>HOPKINS VS. RAMSEY</strong></p> <p>The matchup between Houston receiver DeAndre Hopkins and Jacksonville cornerback Jalen Ramsey has become one of the more entertaining in the league. Ramsey has slowed Hopkins in some of the meetings and limited him to 50 yards in the first matchup last season. But Hopkins got the best of Ramsey in their last game when he caught a career-high 12 passes and finished with 147 yards receiving in a 20-3 win in December.</p> <p><strong>INJURY WOES</strong></p> <p>The Jaguars have had an unusual run of key injuries in season openers.</p> <p>Running back Chris Ivory, one of the team's top free agents in 2016, was hospitalized before the 2016 opener with a "general medical issue" and missed several games. Receiver Allen Robinson tore knee ligaments in the 2017 opener and missed the rest of the season. Running back Leonard Fournette strained a hamstring in the 2018 opener and was sidelined for six of the next seven games. More Sports Stories
Newcomer Brown scores as Patriots beat Dolphins 43-0
Posted Sep 15 2019 08:29PM EDT
Texans stop Jags' 2-point conversion to get 13-12 win
Posted Sep 15 2019 08:26PM EDT
Rays drop 1 1/2 games back of Oakland for top AL wild card
Posted Sep 15 2019 08:24PM EDT All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Newcomer Brown scores as Patriots beat Dolphins 43-0</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 15 2019 08:29PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper no-content"> <div class="body-content"> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/texans-stop-jags-2-point-conversion-to-get-13-12-win" title="Texans stop Jags' 2-point conversion to get 13-12 win" data-articleId="428935438" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Texans stop Jags' 2-point conversion to get 13-12 win</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 15 2019 08:26PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper no-content"> <div class="body-content"> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/rays-drop-1-12-games-back-of-oakland-for-top-al-wild-card" title="Rays drop 1 1/2 games back of Oakland for top AL wild card" data-articleId="428934785" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. More Sports Stories
Newcomer Brown scores as Patriots beat Dolphins 43-0
Posted Sep 15 2019 08:29PM EDT
Texans stop Jags' 2-point conversion to get 13-12 win
Posted Sep 15 2019 08:26PM EDT
Rays drop 1 1/2 games back of Oakland for top AL wild card
Posted Sep 15 2019 08:24PM EDT Featured Videos
Orange County teacher, Air Force daughter reunite
Florida deputies find 'extremely emaciated' dog, charge owner with animal cruelty
Deputy-involved shooting leaves man dead in Katy: Harris County Sheriff's Office
3 at trauma center, 19 treated, released after deck collapse src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="mom and air force daughter reunite_1568599882487.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Orange County teacher, Air Force daughter reunite</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/florida-deputies-find-extremely-emaciated-dog-charge-owner-with-animal-cruelty"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/15/vlcsnap-2019-09-15-18h59m00s809_1568589935211_7658753_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="(Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office)" title="vlcsnap-2019-09-15-18h59m00s809_1568589935211-401385.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Florida deputies find 'extremely emaciated' dog, charge owner with animal cruelty</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/officer-involved-shooting-leaves-man-dead-in-katy-harris-county-sheriff-s-office"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/Man_fatally_shot_in_officer_involved_sho_0_7658949_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Man_fatally_shot_in_officer_involved_sho_0_20190915224845-408795"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Deputy-involved shooting leaves man dead in Katy: Harris County Sheriff's Office</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/several-injured-when-decks-collapse-during-firefighter-event"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/14/DeckCollapseWildwood_Crop_1568507221560_7657892_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Deck collapse on Baker Avenue in Wildwood, N.J." title="DeckCollapseWildwood_Crop_1568507221560-402970.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>3 at trauma center, 19 treated, released after deck collapse</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" Fox 35 News App
iPhone | iPad | Android Most Recent
TMZ: Ric Ocasek, lead singer of The Cars, dies at 75
Newcomer Brown scores as Patriots beat Dolphins 43-0
Texans stop Jags' 2-point conversion to get 13-12 win
Rays drop 1 1/2 games back of Oakland for top AL wild card
Democratic presidential candidates call for Kavanaugh's impeachment https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/15/GettyImages-946463262_1568595014032_7658984_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/15/GettyImages-946463262_1568595014032_7658984_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/15/GettyImages-946463262_1568595014032_7658984_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Jeff&#x20;Kravitz&#x2f;FilmMagic&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>TMZ: Ric Ocasek, lead singer of The Cars, dies at 75</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/newcomer-brown-scores-as-patriots-beat-dolphins-43-0" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/25/Miami-Dolphins_1443225349712_273247_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/25/Miami-Dolphins_1443225349712_273247_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/25/Miami-Dolphins_1443225349712_273247_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/25/Miami-Dolphins_1443225349712_273247_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/25/Miami-Dolphins_1443225349712_273247_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Newcomer Brown scores as Patriots beat Dolphins 43-0</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/texans-stop-jags-2-point-conversion-to-get-13-12-win" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Texans stop Jags' 2-point conversion to get 13-12 win</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/rays-drop-1-12-games-back-of-oakland-for-top-al-wild-card" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Rays drop 1 1/2 games back of Oakland for top AL wild card</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/democratic-presidential-candidates-call-for-kavanaughs-impeachment" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/09/15/GettyImages-1051526308_1568590700080_7658755_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/09/15/GettyImages-1051526308_1568590700080_7658755_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/09/15/GettyImages-1051526308_1568590700080_7658755_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/09/15/GettyImages-1051526308_1568590700080_7658755_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/09/15/GettyImages-1051526308_1568590700080_7658755_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Democratic presidential candidates call for Kavanaugh's impeachment</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> News
Local News
U.S. & World
Politics
Trending Topics
Health
Sports
Entertainment
Good Day Orlando
Weather
Orlando Hurricane
7 Day Forecast
Alerts
Radar
Traffic
Pump Patrol
About Us
Personalities
Contests
Community
Jobs at Fox 35
Video
Live Newscasts & Replays
Good Day Orlando
Weather Forecasts href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/trending">Trending Topics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports">Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day">Good Day Orlando</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/orlando-hurricane">Orlando Hurricane</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/7-day-forecast">7 Day Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather-alerts">Alerts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather">Radar</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic">Traffic</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic/pump-patrol">Pump Patrol</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/personalities">Personalities</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/community">Community</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/jobs">Jobs at Fox 35</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video">Video</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/live">Live Newscasts & Replays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day">Good Day Orlando</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather">Weather Forecasts</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news">Seen on TV Links</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-recipe-box">Recipe Box</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/FOX35Orlando"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/Fox35Orlando"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/contact"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox35orlando/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/fox35"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 35 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 35 Weather App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox35weather/id508798735" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wofl.android.weather" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about">EEOC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/contact">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> </footer> <!-- end: FOOTER --> <!-- end: 