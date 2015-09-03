< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Jaguars opener will go down as worst in franchise history Jaguars opener will go down as worst in franchise history as worst in franchise history"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-428010183.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-428010183");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-428010183-16152551"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-428010183-16152551" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div By MARK LONG, AP Sports Writer
Posted Sep 09 2019 01:12PM EDT
Updated Sep 09 2019 01:13PM EDT (AP)</strong> - Jacksonville's season opener will go down as the worst in franchise history.</p><p>The Jaguars lost quarterback Nick Foles for at least two months because of a broken left collarbone. Their vaunted defense deviated from what it does best - man-to-man coverage - and got gashed for 491 yards as well as eight scores in the first nine possessions. Linebacker and team captain Myles Jack, who recently signed a four-year, $57 million extension, was ejected for throwing a punch and then had to be restrained before he was escorted off the field.</p><p>Adding to the embarrassment of the 40-26 home loss to Kansas City : a small fire in a stadium fuse box caused a CBS production truck to lose power and forced the network to shift viewing audiences to different games for the final seven minutes.</p><p>Many of those inside TIAA Bank Field had already tuned out - for the day and maybe for the entirety of Jacksonville's now-seemingly ruined season.</p><p>"That's the game of football," Jaguars receiver Chris Conley said. "It's ebb and flow and unexpected. We've got to roll with the punches. We've got to get better and we've got to learn from some of the mistakes that we've made."</p><p><strong>WHAT'S WORKING</strong></p><p>Maybe the team's revamped offense.</p><p>Foles tossed a 35-yard touchdown pass to DJ Chark before defensive lineman Chris Jones drove the quarterback to the ground, landed on him and broke his clavicle. And rookie Gardner Minshew threw for 275 yards and two scores off the bench. But both came in the fourth quarter, with the game out of reach, so it's hard to really gauge the performance of the former Washington State starter.</p><p>Leonard Fournette ran for 66 yards and averaged 5.1 yards a carry, and offensive tackles Jawaan Taylor and Will Richardson - both first-time starters - fared well against pass rushers Frank Clark and Alex Okafor.</p><p><strong>WHAT NEEDS HELP</strong></p><p>The defense was a debacle. Sure, the unit might deserve a pass considering it was facing the most potent offense in the league. But there's no excuse for tweaking the scheme and allowing Sammy Watkins to run mostly untouched for touchdowns of 68 and 49 yards.</p><p>Kansas City did anything it wanted, whenever it wanted.</p><p>"They are pretty damn good now," coach Doug Marrone said. "They've done that to a lot of football teams."</p><p><strong>STOCK UP</strong></p><p>Chark caught four passes for a career-high 146 yards and a touchdown, showing the kind of big-play ability the Jaguars expected when they selected the LSU receiver in the second round of the 2018 draft.</p><p>"I feel like it's just the beginning," Chark said.</p><p><strong>STOCK DOWN</strong></p><p>Right guard A.J. Cann, a fifth-year starter, had one of his worst games against the Chiefs. He was flagged for holding on the team's second drive and then beaten six snaps later, resulting in the hit that injured Foles. Cann signed a three-year, $15 million contract to stay in Jacksonville in March and now could end up on the bench once left tackle Cam Robinson (knee) returns, allowing Richardson to take Cann's starting spot.</p><p>"All I saw was two red jerseys in my face and I remember hitting the ground on the left side and feeling a crack," Foles said.</p><p><strong>INJURED</strong></p><p>Foles and rookie linebacker Quincy Williams, who reinjured his surgically repaired right knee and felt swelling after the game. Williams had arthroscopic surgery in August to repair torn meniscus.</p><p><strong>KEY NUMBER</strong></p><p>178 - the draft spot for Minshew, a sixth-rounder who takes over the starting job for the foreseeable future.</p><p><strong>NEXT STEPS</strong></p><p>Foles was scheduled for surgery Monday, and Minshew will work with the first-team offense all week. Jacksonville acquired Josh Dobbs, a third-year quarterback, from Pittsburgh on Monday. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Sports Stories</h3>
</header> Medvedev 4th in ATP" data-articleId="428264291" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/10/tennis_1568169673694_7650196_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/10/tennis_1568169673694_7650196_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/10/tennis_1568169673694_7650196_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/10/tennis_1568169673694_7650196_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/10/tennis_1568169673694_7650196_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>US Open champ Andreescu is WTA's No. 5; Medvedev 4th in ATP</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">HOWARD FENDRICH, AP Tennis Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 10 2019 10:41PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A year ago at this time, Bianca Andreescu was ranked outside the WTA's top 200 after losing in the first round of U.S. Open qualifying. Look at her now.</p><p>Thanks to winning her first Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows, Andreescu jumped 10 spots to a career-high No. 5 in the rankings on Monday, while Ash Barty again replaced Naomi Osaka at No. 1.</p><p>Andreescu's 6-3, 7-5 victory over Serena Williams in the final on Saturday continued the 19-year-old Canadian's rapid rise from 178th at the end of last season.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/paul-menard-retiring-wood-brothers-hires-dibenedetto-1" title="Paul Menard retiring, Wood Brothers hires DiBenedetto" data-articleId="428263859" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/10/Paul%20Menard_1568169214714.jpg_7649941_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/10/Paul%20Menard_1568169214714.jpg_7649941_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/10/Paul%20Menard_1568169214714.jpg_7649941_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/10/Paul%20Menard_1568169214714.jpg_7649941_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/10/Paul%20Menard_1568169214714.jpg_7649941_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Paul Menard, driver of the #12 Menards/Richmond Ford, poses with the pole award after qualifying for the NASCAR Xfinity Series LTi Printing 250 at Michigan International Speedway.&nbsp;&nbsp;(Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Paul Menard retiring, Wood Brothers hires DiBenedetto</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 10 2019 10:34PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Paul Menard has decided to walk away from NASCAR's top level after more than 460 races and Wood Brothers Racing is replacing him with Matt DiBenedetto in the iconic No. 21 Ford next season.</p><p>After spending 16 years in the Cup Series, Menard said Tuesday he wants to step back from full-time racing to spend more time with his family. The 39-year-old driver, whose only win came at the Brickyard 400 in 2011, has two young children with his wife, Jennifer.</p><p>"I've enjoyed every moment of my career racing in the NASCAR Cup Series and I'm so thankful for all the great memories and friendships I've made," Menard said. "I'm excited for what the future holds and I'm looking forward to sharing the plans for 2020 and beyond in the coming weeks."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/nhl-camps-opening-with-list-of-unsigned-free-agents-1" title="NHL camps opening with list of unsigned free agents" data-articleId="428262068" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/10/NHL-logo_1568168840797_7649938_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/10/NHL-logo_1568168840797_7649938_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/10/NHL-logo_1568168840797_7649938_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/10/NHL-logo_1568168840797_7649938_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/10/NHL-logo_1568168840797_7649938_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>NHL camps opening with list of unsigned free agents</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">STEPHEN WHYNO, AP Hockey Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 10 2019 10:28PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>P.K. Subban doesn't want to give advice to all the unsigned young players around the NHL. He just vividly remembers his own experience as a restricted free agent.</p><p>Before he signed a short, so-called "bridge" contract, he took some motherly advice.</p><p>"My mom picked up the phone and called me and said: 'P.K., listen, you're young still. You have lots of time. If you're ready to go and play, go play,'" Subban recalled. (Photo by Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)" title="1160286359_1568209759396-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Nearly half of US adults fear being victim of mass shooting, poll finds</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/september-11-remembrance-ceremonies-planned-around-central-florida"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/11/September_11_memorial_planned_around_Cen_0_7650453_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="September_11_memorial_planned_around_Cen_0_20190911103441"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>September 11 remembrance ceremonies planned around Central Florida</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/missouri-mother-of-6-feeds-hungry-children-in-her-neighborhood-report-says"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/11/Champale%20Anderson%20side%20by%20side_1568203619279.jpg_7650791_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Champale Anderson, pictured left, said she prepares about 100 bags a day for the children. She has a sign outside her home promoting the free snacks. <h3>FOX 35 News App</h3>
<a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPhone</a> | <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPad</a> | <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" target="_blank">Android</a> class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3194289_1.1"> <div> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Fox 35 News App</h3></header> <!-- Content Starts Here --> <table border="0" width="100%"> <tbody> <tr> <td> <img border="0" height="250" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/mobile-apps_2017.jpg" /></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPhone</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPad</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" target="_blank">Android</a></strong></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <a href="http://www.toyotaoforlando.com/" target="_blank"><img alt="" border="0" height="30" <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header> data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/08/gun%20and%20bullets_1440612142017_124790_ver1.0_1441744708151_177735_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/08/gun%20and%20bullets_1440612142017_124790_ver1.0_1441744708151_177735_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/08/gun%20and%20bullets_1440612142017_124790_ver1.0_1441744708151_177735_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/08/gun%20and%20bullets_1440612142017_124790_ver1.0_1441744708151_177735_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Orange County deputy accidentally shoots self at gun range</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/everett-miller-found-of-in-shooting-deaths-of-two-kissimmee-police-officers" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/06/everett-miller_1567827270466_7644565_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/06/everett-miller_1567827270466_7644565_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/06/everett-miller_1567827270466_7644565_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/06/everett-miller_1567827270466_7644565_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/06/everett-miller_1567827270466_7644565_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Everett Miller found guilty in shooting deaths of two Kissimmee police officers</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/publix-asks-customers-not-to-openly-carry-guns-in-their-stores" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2017/03/31/Pubix_1490975476384_3000296_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2017/03/31/Pubix_1490975476384_3000296_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2017/03/31/Pubix_1490975476384_3000296_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2017/03/31/Pubix_1490975476384_3000296_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2017/03/31/Pubix_1490975476384_3000296_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Wikimedia&#x20;Commons" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Publix asks customers not to openly carry guns in their stores</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/mission-bbq-offering-free-sandwiches-to-first-responders-in-honor-of-september-11" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/11/mission%20bbq_1568215940152.png_7651443_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/11/mission%20bbq_1568215940152.png_7651443_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/11/mission%20bbq_1568215940152.png_7651443_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/11/mission%20bbq_1568215940152.png_7651443_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/11/mission%20bbq_1568215940152.png_7651443_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Mission&#x20;BBQ" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mission BBQ offering free sandwiches to first responders in honor of September 11</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/central-florida-homeowner-honor-911-victims-with-2-977-american-flags-in-yard" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/11/flags%20in%20yard_1568214759109.png_7651408_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/11/flags%20in%20yard_1568214759109.png_7651408_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/11/flags%20in%20yard_1568214759109.png_7651408_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/11/flags%20in%20yard_1568214759109.png_7651408_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/11/flags%20in%20yard_1568214759109.png_7651408_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> News
Local News
U.S. & World
Politics
Trending Topics
Health
Sports
Entertainment
Good Day Orlando

Weather
Orlando Hurricane
7 Day Forecast
Alerts
Radar

Traffic
Pump Patrol

About Us
Personalities
Contests
Community
Jobs at Fox 35

Video
Live Newscasts & Replays
Good Day Orlando
Weather Forecasts Seen on TV Links
TV Listings
Recipe Box

Follow Us FOX 35 News App
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play

FOX 35 Weather App
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play Updated Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Ad Choices
FCC Public File
EEOC Public File
Contact Us 